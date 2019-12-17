Global Packed Pickles Market (2019-2025)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Packed Pickles Market is expected to reach $9,787.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019 -2025. Pickles are usually made from a combination of fruit and vegetables. They are eaten as a savory, spicy meal accompaniment. A combination of increased acidity (decreased pH), added salt, reduced humidity and added spices preserve these pickles. A pickle can be prepared by using one of two main methods: lactic acid fermentation of vegetables, preserving vegetables in acetic acid (vinegar) with or without the addition of salt.

The pickle is maintained by a high level of acidity. When using higher levels of salt the product is protected by the high concentration of salt rather than fermentation and is known as a salt-stock pickle. In a high salt solution, fruit and vegetables can be semi-processed and preserved for many months. They can be processed later in the season into a pickle. In order to increase the fermentation level or make the product sweeter, sometimes sugar is added.



A major trend in the food industry is the changing consumer preference and increased demand for organic products. In line with this, organic vegetables and fruits are used by packed pickle manufacturers to satisfy consumer demand. A northeast Indian marketing group–Sikkim State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Ltd (SIMFED)–introduced a wide range of organic food items including packed pickles in November 2017. For this project, SIMFED collaborated with Qseal Agritech Pvt Ltd., an Indian organic farming organization. Developments like these are projected to play an important role in promoting the popularity of packed products over the coming years.



The packed pickled vegetable segment is projected to show the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Olives, cabbage, chili, carrot, cucumbers, bell peppers, cauliflower, green beans, and jalapeños are the most commonly pickled vegetables. In the coming years, the awareness of the health benefits of these antioxidant-rich products, including prevention of insulin resistance, weight management and relief from muscle cramps, is expected to extend the segment growth.



The industry is largely influenced as a complementary product together with the main course of food by factors like health benefits, taste improvement, and demand for pickles. Pickles and pickled products often differ according to local tastes and preferences and are thus popular in this market for many international players as well as regional players. Wide varieties, tastes, and important ingredients make this an enormous market. The increasing popularity of non-GMOs, organic pickles, and the launch of innovative products with improved taste and health concerns are underutilized opportunities that exist in the market for pickles.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Online. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Fruit Pickles, Vegetable Pickles and Meat & Seafood Pickles. Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Jars, Pouches and Other Packaging. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Packed Pickles market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



Key companies profiled in the report include ADF Foods Ltd., Conagra Brands, Inc. (Pinnacle Foods, Inc.), Del Monte Foods, Inc. (Nutri-Asia, Inc.), Reitzel S.A., Mt. Olive Pickle Company Inc., Mitoku Company Ltd., Peter Piper's Pickle Palace Inc., Orkla ASA (MTR Foods), Nilons Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and The Kraft Heinz Company.



