Global Paediatric Vaccine Markets 2020-2025 - Rising Number of Collaborations, Expansions, and Mergers
Jan 06, 2021, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Paediatric Vaccine market (2020-2025) by Type, Technology, Application, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pediatric Vaccines Market is estimated to be USD 45 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 74.5 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Pediatric vaccines are administered to an infant in its pediatric stage i.e. (0-12). These vaccines include the DTP vaccine, MMR vaccine, polio vaccine, and meningococcal vaccine, etc. They are usually administered at regular intervals to fight against infections and seasonal variations. In today's dynamic business environment, there has been an excessive focus on R&D for the vaccines and the maximum coverage of the infant vaccines.
With the increasing focus of the Government on vaccination, pediatric vaccines have increased over time. Besides, technologies such as synthetic vaccinology and platform manufacturing can help speed up the processing time taken to manufacture the new vaccines. This can additionally also help in improving the vaccination rate. Healthcare associations like the UNICEF or the WHO actively promote immunization campaigns, especially in developing countries.
Certain factors, such as the rising number of chronic diseases across the globe along with the global initiatives taken towards vaccine production for rare diseases, have been major drivers of growth for the pediatric market. Increasing cases of invasive cervical cancer are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.
Such cancer types can be prevented through the HPV vaccine and regular cervical screenings between the ages of 9-12. Additionally, increasing awareness about the importance of pediatric vaccination in the prevention of diseases is expected to fuel market growth.
However, the costs attached to immunization and the accessibility restrains the growth of this market. The increasing availability of biosimilar at low rates is also creating hindrances for the market.
Segments Covered
By Vaccine Type, the Monovalent Vaccine is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It has been noted that many of the newly approved pediatric vaccines, as well as existing pediatric vaccines today, are monovalent vaccines, thus adding to the market growth.
By Technology, Conjugate/Subunit Vaccines are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is due to the high immune response provided to the body by the vaccine to fight against specific types of microorganisms. Thus, the rising number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines have been major promoters of growth.
By Application, The Infectious Diseases Segment holds the largest share due to rising global awareness about immunization against infectious diseases that cause death. An increase in the incidence of diseases, such as chickenpox, typhoid, cholera, measles, and hepatitis, in infants, results in high demand for immunization, which positively impacts the market.
By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the market are the growing incidences of infectious diseases, availability of reimbursement schemes, new product approvals, and high spending and initiatives taken by the Government in the healthcare industry. The European market is also expected to grow due to the ease of operability, efficient resource planning, a large number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, and rising government funding.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases
- Technological Advancements in Vaccines
- Favorable Government Support in Promoting Vaccination
Restraints
- Cost of Immunization
- Low Medical Coverage and Healthcare Services in Low- and Middle-income Countries
Opportunities
- Growing Importance and Awareness of Immunization
- Rising Number of Collaborations, Expansions, and Mergers
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Compliance in the Development of Vaccines
- Refusal of Immunization due to Low Awareness and Vaccines Shortages
Trends
- The Emergence of a Paediatric Vaccine as a Therapeutic Agent Against Cervical Cancer
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Grifols, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., AstraZeneca, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Indian Immunologicals Limited, and CSL Limited.
