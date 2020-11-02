Global Pain Management Devices Industry
Global Pain Management Devices Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027
Nov 02, 2020, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pain Management Devices estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electrical Stimulation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139091/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Pain Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Analgesic Infusion Pumps Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Analgesic Infusion Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$442.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$651 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$952.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Bio-Medical Research (BMR) Ltd.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Halyard Health, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139091/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pain Management Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pain Management Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pain Management Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pain Management Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Electrical Stimulation Devices (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Electrical Stimulation Devices (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Electrical Stimulation Devices (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices (Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Radiofrequency Ablation Devices (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Analgesic Infusion Pumps (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Analgesic Infusion Pumps (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Analgesic Infusion Pumps (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Neurostimulation Devices (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Neurostimulation Devices (Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Neurostimulation Devices (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pain Management Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Pain Management Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Pain Management Devices Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Pain Management Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Pain Management Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Pain Management Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Pain Management Devices Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Pain Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Pain Management Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Pain Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Pain Management Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pain Management Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Pain Management Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Pain Management Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Pain Management Devices Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Pain Management Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Pain Management Devices Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Pain Management Devices Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Pain Management Devices Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Pain Management Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Pain Management Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Pain Management Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Pain Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Pain Management Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Pain Management Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Pain Management Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Pain Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Pain Management Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Pain Management Devices Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Pain Management Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Pain Management Devices Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Pain Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Pain Management Devices Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Pain Management Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Pain Management Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Pain Management Devices Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Pain Management Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Pain Management Devices Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Pain Management Devices Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Pain Management Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Pain Management Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pain Management
Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Pain Management Devices Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Pain Management Devices Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Pain Management Devices Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Pain Management Devices Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Pain Management Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Pain Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Pain Management Devices Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Pain Management Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Pain Management Devices Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Pain Management Devices Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Pain Management Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Pain Management Devices Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Pain Management Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Pain Management Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Pain Management Devices Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Pain Management Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Pain Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Pain Management Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Pain Management Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Pain Management Devices Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Pain Management Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Pain Management Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Pain Management Devices Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Pain Management Devices Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Pain Management Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Pain Management Devices Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Pain Management Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Pain Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Pain Management Devices Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Pain Management Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Pain Management Devices
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Pain Management Devices Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Pain Management Devices Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Pain Management Devices Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Pain Management Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Pain Management Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Pain Management Devices Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Pain Management Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139091/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker