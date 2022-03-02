Global Pain Management Devices Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Abbott, Boston Scientific and Colfax Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pain Management Devices Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pain Management Devices Market size was estimated at USD 5,491.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,299.08 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% to reach USD 14,667.00 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Pain Management Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Analgesic Infusion Pumps, Electrical Stimulators, Neurostimulation, and Radiofrequency Ablation. The Analgesic Infusion Pumps is further studied across External Infusion Pumps and Intrathecal Infusion Pumps. The Electrical Stimulators is further studied across TENS. The Neurostimulation is further studied across Deep Brain Stimulators, Sacral Neurostimulators, and Spinal Cord Stimulators.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cancer, Facial & migraine, Musculoskeletal disorder, Neuropathic pain, and Trauma.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pain Management Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pain Management Devices Market, including Abbott, AVACEN medical, B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter U.S., Bioelectronics Corporation, Boston Scientific Corp., CEFALY US, Colfax Corporation, DJO Global LLC, HealthmateForever USA, iTENS LLC, Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Multi Radiance Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc, Nevro Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Oska Wellness, Pain Care Labs, Pain management technologies Inc, Smiths Medical, Stimwave LLC, Stryker, and Zynex International.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pain Management Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pain Management Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pain Management Devices Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. High prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders

5.1.1.2. Rising incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for long term pain management among geriatric population

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Shortage of pain specialists as well as pain clinics in low income economies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Improving healthcare infrastructure of the developing countries

5.1.3.2. Decrease in consumption of pain medicines and preferences for quick relief devices

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High procedural and purchase cost of pain management devices

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Pain Management Devices Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Analgesic Infusion Pumps

6.2.1. External Infusion Pumps

6.2.2. Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

6.3. Electrical Stimulators

6.3.1. TENS

6.4. Neurostimulation

6.4.1. Deep Brain Stimulators

6.4.2. Sacral Neurostimulators

6.4.3. Spinal Cord Stimulators

6.5. Radiofrequency Ablation



7. Pain Management Devices Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cancer

7.3. Facial & migraine

7.4. Musculoskeletal disorder

7.5. Neuropathic pain

7.6. Trauma



8. Americas Pain Management Devices Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pain Management Devices Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Abbott

12.2. AVACEN medical

12.3. B Braun Melsungen AG

12.4. Baxter U.S.

12.5. Bioelectronics Corporation

12.6. Boston Scientific Corp.

12.7. CEFALY US

12.8. Colfax Corporation

12.9. DJO Global LLC

12.10. HealthmateForever USA

12.11. iTENS LLC

12.12. Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd.

12.13. Kimberly Clark Corporation

12.14. Medtronic Plc.

12.15. Multi Radiance Medical

12.16. NeuroMetrix Inc

12.17. Nevro Corp.

12.18. Omron Healthcare Inc.

12.19. Oska Wellness

12.20. Pain Care Labs

12.21. Pain management technologies Inc

12.22. Smiths Medical

12.23. Stimwave LLC

12.24. Stryker

12.25. Zynex International



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfblbd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets