Global Pain Management Drugs and Devices Market Report 2023 - Focus on Key Players in Pain Management: Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Novartis and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Pain Management Drugs and Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pain management drugs and devices was valued at $80.9 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow from $84.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% to reach approximately $109.9 billion by the end of 2028. This report segments the global market by product, application and region.

Pain impacts a large number of people across the globe. Pain management drugs and devices help to relieve pain and improve quality of life. The rising prevalence of chronic and neurological disorders and the growing geriatric population are creating many opportunities for players operating in this market.



In addition, technological advancements are serving as a critical factor in the pain management drugs and devices market. Newer medical devices for pain management are minimally invasive, highly efficient and involve lower recovery times for patients. Consequently, this study will provide insights into upcoming trends in the pain management drugs and devices market.

The report provides detailed analysis of the market for pain management drugs and devices. It highlights the current and future market potential of pain management drugs and devices and gives a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and challenges. The report also covers market projections for 2028 and provides market rankings for key market players. It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory landscape, and it details the market share of pain management drugs and devices based on product and application. Based on products, the global pain management drugs and devices market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Based on applications, the market is segmented into post-operative pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, migraine/headache, musculoskeletal pain and other applications. The report includes company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments.



The market has been divided by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. The North American region comprises countries such as the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes countries Germany, U.K., Italy, France and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes countries China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 and 2021, which serve as the historical years; 2022 is the base year; and forecast data is given for 2028.



Here is a comparison of a treatment for a disease (in this case, rheumatoid arthritis) that naturally relieves symptoms vs. a treatment for the relief of the pain associated with the disease -

Enbrel: Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Celebrex: Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.

Key Report Highlights

An overview of the global market for pain management drugs and devices

Estimates of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2020-2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Assessment of pain, history of pain and pain management, and information on physical pain treatment modalities and psychological pain therapies.

Coverage of emerging technologies in the pain management market, an assessment of technology advances in opioid drugs, as well as in non-narcotic drugs, which has revolutionized pain management by providing practical alternatives to opioids.

Assessment of factors driving the industry's growth, including market opportunities and restraints

Examination of product categories, clinical trials, new regulatory requirements and relevant patents

Coverage of market trends in undertreatment issues, professional issues, managed care pain issues, new therapies, product pipelines, generics, pain research and drug delivery

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Assertio Holdings Inc., Grunenthal GmbH, and Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:



Market Breakdown by Product

Pharmaceuticals

Narcotic Drugs

Non-narcotic Drugs

Antimigraine Drugs

Anesthesia Drugs

Other Drugs

Pain Management Devices

Neurostimulation Devices

Infusion Pumps

Ablation Devices

Market Breakdown by Application

Musculoskeletal Pain

Post-operative Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Migraine/Headache

Other Applications

HIV/AIDS

Burn Pain

Dental Pain

Market Breakdown by Region

ESG Development

Sustainability in the Pain Management Drugs and Devices Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

ESG Ranking

Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the Market for Pain Management Drugs and Devices

Case Study

Emerging Technologies

Technology Advancements in Opioid Drugs

Technology Advancements in Non-narcotic Drugs

Technology Advancements in Neuromodulation Devices

Technology Advancements in Infusion Pumps

Trends in Pain Management

Pharmacogenomics

AI Pain Management

Clinical Trials and Patent Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis Type of Study Status Phase Region

Overview of Patent Analysis Year Top-Ranking Applicant Top-Ranking Patent Holder Jurisdiction



Competitive Intelligence

Market for Pain Management Drugs

Market for Pain Management Medical Devices

Funding

Recent Developments by Key Market Players

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc

Assertio Holdings

AstraZeneca

Boston Scientific

Eli Lilly

Endo International

Enovis

GlaxoSmithKline

Grunenthal

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Novartis International

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Viatris

