Global Pain Management Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Untapped Markets in Developing Economies Present Lucrative Avenues for Growth

Aug 11, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pain Management Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Drug Class, Indication, Pain Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pain Management Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 79.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 100.69 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.76%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Pain Management Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Class, Indication, Pain Type, and Geography.
- By Drug Class, the market is classified into NSAIDS, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsants, Antimigraine drug, Antidepressant drugs, Opioids, and Non-narcotic analgesics.
- By Indication, the market is classified into Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Post-Operative Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Bone Fracture, Muscle Sprain/Strain, Acute Appendicitis, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pain Management Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Pain Management Drugs Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Incidences of Chronic Diseases
- Favorable Regulatory Scenario
- Increase in Geriatric Population
Restraints
- Availability of Alternative Therapies
- Patent Expiration of Prescription Drugs
Opportunities
- Advancements in Drug Development
- Untapped Markets in Developing Economies
Challenges
- Drug Exploitation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Drug Class
7 Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Indication
8 Global Pain Management Drugs Market, By Pain Type
9 Americas' Pain Management Drugs Market
10 Europe's Pain Management Drugs Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Pain Management Drugs Market
12 APAC's Pain Management Drugs Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergen Inc Baxter International Inc Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Endo Health Solutions Inc GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc Merck & Co. Inc Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Sanofi S.A
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc WEX Pharmaceuticals
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxmddh
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article