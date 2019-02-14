Global Pain Therapeutics Market Report 2019: 2018 Patent Expiry of Pfizer's Lyrica (pregablin) Contributed Towards Market Revenue Loss
The "The Global Pain Therapeutics Market, 6th Edition: Market Trends & R&D Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2018, the leading branded pain therapeutics market will generate a massive $26.3 billion, down 30.3% from 2017 total leading branded revenues of $37.8 billion. The 2018 patent expiry of Pfizer's Lyrica (pregablin) contributed towards this revenue loss.
Despite two decades of intensive R&D effort, pain continues to present major clinical, social and economic challenges. Globally, one in five people suffer from moderate-to-severe chronic pain. Chronic pain affects 100 million US adults, more than heart disease, cancer and diabetes combined. The annual cost of chronic pain in the US ranges from $560 to $635 billion.
Current analgesics only provide limited pain relief, frequently carry black box safety warnings and are susceptible to abuse. Indeed, the US opioid abuse problem is described as a growing deadly epidemic' and a national emergency'. There is a clear need for novel, safe therapies that treat various types of pain. This new report analyzes the current market landscape for new pain therapy entrants. The hotly anticipated arrival of abuse-deterrent opioids and monoclonal antibodies such as CGRP and JAK inhibitors should help revitalize the market for pain therapies.
Analysis of seven major painful conditions examining epidemiology in the seven major markets, therapeutic management overview, unmet needs and clinical/commercial pipeline analysis of each condition to maximize your product's commercial success
Identification of the major challenges within pain R&D including unmet needs, clinical trial design, alternative R&D approaches, potential pain biomarkers, animal pain models, functional imaging techniques and regulatory hurdles
A financial assessment of the pain market with forecasts to 2023 for over 70 leading branded analgesic products and key pipeline candidates
Opioids will continue to form the backbone of pain management over the coming years due to their superior analgesic action. Worryingly though, between 1999 and 2016, the number of opioid overdose deaths has increased by five times from around 8,000 to 42,000, respectively. With the FDA prioritizing abuse-deterrent opioids, newcomers such as Egalet-002, NKTR-181and oxycodone ER will aid physician confidence and market growth.
Pain R&D is challenging, expensive and reliant on subjective outcome measures. Therefore, the industry must revise their R&D strategies to gain success in this market. The FDA's 2014 Draft Guidance for Industry Analgesic Indications: Developing Drug and Biological Products should provide some clarity for pain developers.
What are the major unmet needs in the current pain market?
What are the leading potential pain biomarkers?
What are the major challenges involved in the pain market and how can they be overcome?
Who are the key players involved in the pain market and what business models are they using to raise company performance?
How can players optimize strategic pain R&D to maximize commercial success?
What recommendations does the researcher provide for successful pain R&D?
Which analgesics have gained FDA approval in recent years?
What are the leading branded pain therapeutics available on the market?
What are the key leading therapeutic candidates in the pain pipeline?
How much revenue will the leading branded analgesic products reach by 2023?
How much revenue will the key pipeline drug candidates reach by 2023?
What does the future hold for the pain market?
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Scope of Global Pain Therapeutics Market, 6th Edition: Market Analysis and Pipeline Insights
1.2 Methodology of Global Pain Therapeutics Market, 6th Edition: Market Analysis and Pipeline Insights
1.3 The Epidemiology of Pain in the Seven Major Markets
1.4 Unmet Needs in the Pain Therapeutics Market
1.5 Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
1.6 Pain Therapeutics Market Analysis
2 Pain: Disease Background
2.1 An Introduction to Pain
2.2 The Classification Of Pain
2.2.1 Acute Pain
2.2.2 Chronic Pain
2.3 The Pathophysiology Of Pain
2.3.1 The Pain Pathway
2.3.2 The Modulation of the Pain Signal
2.3.3 Referred Pain
2.4 The Immune System and Pain
2.4.1 Nerve Growth Factor (NGF)
2.4.2 Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF)
2.4.3 Nitrous Oxide (NO)
2.4.4 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)
2.4.5 Interleukin-1 (IL-1)
2.4.6 Interleukin-6 (IL-6)
2.4.7 Glutamate
2.5 Pain and Genetics
2.6 The Subjective Nature Of Pain
2.6.1 The Evaluation of Pain
2.7 The Global Impact of Pain
2.7.1 The Financial Impact of Pain
3 Managing Pain: WHO'S Pain Therapeutics Classes And Treatment Guidelines
3.1 Overview of The Who's Pain Therapeutics Classification
3.2 M01A Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)
3.3 M01B Anti-Inflammatory/Anti-Rheumatic Agents in Combination
3.4 N01A General Anesthetics
3.5 N01B Local Anesthetics
3.6 N02A Narcotic Analgesics
3.7 N02B Non-Narcotic Analgesics
3.8 N02C Anti-Migraine Preparations
3.9 Analgesic Drug Classification System
3.10 WHO Pain Management Guidelines
4 The Postoperative Pain Market
4.1 Overview of Postoperative Pain
4.2 Epidemiology of Postoperative Pain
4.3 The Therapeutic Management of Postoperative Pain
4.3.1 Epidural Local Anesthetics Used in Postoperative Pain
4.3.2 Strong Opioids Used in Postoperative Pain
4.3.3 Weak Opioids Used in Postoperative Pain
4.3.4 NSAIDs Used in Postoperative Pain
4.3.5 Multi-Modal Analgesia Used in Postoperative Pain
4.4 Leading Brand Products in the Postoperative Pain Market
4.4.1 Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Duragesic (transdermal fentanyl)
4.4.2 Pacira Pharma's Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injection)
4.4.3 Pfizer's Dyloject (injectable diclofenac)
4.5 Unmet Needs in the Postoperative Pain Market
4.6 Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
4.6.1 Durect Corporation/Sandoz's Posimir (SABER-bupivacaine)
4.6.2 Trevena's Olinvo (Oliceridine Injection, TRV130)
4.6.3 Adynxx's Brivoligide (AYX1)
4.6.4 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' Dsuvia (sufentanil)
4.6.5 Lumosa Therapeutics/InteRx Biomedical's ' Naldebain ( LT-1001)
4.6.6 Heron Therapeutics' HTX-011(bupivacaine/meloxicam ER)
4.7 Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market Commentary
5 The Neuropathic Pain Market
5.1 Overview of Neuropathic Pain
5.2 Epidemiology of Neuropathic Pain
5.3 The Therapeutics Management of Neuropathic Pain
5.3.1 Topical Lidocaine Used in Neuropathic Pain
5.3.2 Anticonvulsants Used in Neuropathic Pain
5.3.3 Opioids Used in Neuropathic Pain
5.4 Leading Brand Products in the Neuropathic Pain Market
5.4.1 Endo Pharmaceuticals' Lidoderm (lidocaine 5% patch)
5.4.2 Pfizer's Lyrica (pregablin)
5.4.3 Eli Lilly's Cymbalta (duloxetine)
5.4.4 Pfizer's Neurontin (gabapentin)
5.4.5 Collegium Pharma/Depomed's Nucynta ER (tapentadol-er)
5.4.6 Acorda Therapeutics/Grenthal's Qutenza (capsaicin 8% patch)
5.4.7 Depomed's Gralise (gabapentin-er)
5.5 Unmet Needs in the Neuropathic Pain Market
5.6 Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
5.7 Daiichi Sankyo's Mirogabalin (DS-5565)
5.7.2 Biogen's Vixotrigine (BIIB074)
5.8 Novartis' Olodanrigan (EMA401)
5.8.1 Calchan's CNV-2197944
5.8.2 ViroMed/VM BioPharma's Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202)
5.9 Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market Commentary
6 The Fibromyalgia Market
6.1 Fibromyalgia Overview
6.2 Epidemiology of Fibromyalgia
6.3 The Therapeutic Management of Fibromyalgia Pain
6.3.1 Analgesics Used in Fibromyalgia
6.3.2 Antidepressants Used in Fibromyalgia
6.3.3 Muscle Relaxants Used in Fibromyalgia
6.3.4 Sleep Modifiers Used in Fibromyalgia
6.3.5 Anxiety Medications Used in Fibromyalgia
6.3.6 Anticonvulsants Used in Fibromyalgia
6.3.7 Antibiotics Used in Fibromyalgia
6.4 Leading Brands in the Fibromyalgia Pain Market
6.4.1 Pfizer's Lyrica (pregabalin)
6.4.2 Allergan/Forest Laboratories Savella (milnacipran)
6.4.3 Eli Lilly's Cymbalta (duloxetine)
6.5 Unmet Needs in the Fibromyalgia Pain Market
6.6 Fibromyalgia Pain Pipeline Analysis
6.6.1 Innovative Med Concepts' IMC-1
6.6.2 Meiji Seika Pharma's Mirtazapine
6.7 Fibromyalgia Pain Market Commentary
7 The Arthritic Pain Market
7.1 Arthritis Overview
7.2 Epidemiology of Arthritic Pain
7.3 The Therapeutic Management of Arthritic Pain
7.3.1 Acetaminophen used in Arthritis
7.3.2 NSAIDs Used in Arthritis
7.3.3 COX-2 Inhibitors Used in Arthritis
7.3.4 Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Used in Arthritis
7.3.5 Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-inflammatory Drugs Used in Arthritis
7.3.6 Corticosteroids Used in Arthritis
7.3.7 Immunosuppressants used in Arthritis
7.4 Leading Brands in the Arthritic Pain Market
7.4.1 AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab)
7.4.2 Genentech/Roche/Biogen's Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab)
7.4.3 Amgen/Pfizer's Enbrel (etanercept)
7.4.4 Johnson & Johnson/Merck's Remicade (infliximab)
7.4.5 Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib)
7.4.6 Pfizer's Arthrotec (diclofenac/misprostol)
7.4.1 Horizon Pharma/AstraZeneca/Pozen 's Vimovo (naproxen/esomeprazole)
7.4.2 Boehringer Ingelheim/Abbott's Mobic (meloxicam)
7.4.3 Pfizer's DayPro (oxarprozin)
7.4.4 Pfizer's Xeljanz (tofacitinib)
7.5 Unmet Needs in the Arthritic Pain Market
7.6 Arthritic Pain Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis
7.6.1 Galapagos NV/Gilead Science's Filgotinib (GLPG0634)
7.6.2 Astellas'Peficitinib (ASP015K)
7.6.3 Vitaeris' Clazakizumab (ALD518)
7.6.4 AbbVie's Upadacitinib (ABT-494)
7.6.5 Centrexion Therapeutics' CNTX-4975 (trans capsaicin)
7.6.6 Eli Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab)
7.7 Eli Lilly/Pfizer's Tanezumab
7.8 Arthritic Pain Market Commentary
8 The Migraine Market
8.1 Migraine Overview
8.2 Epidemiology of Migraine
8.3 The Therapeutic Management of Migraine
8.3.1 Prophylactic Migraine Therapies
8.3.2 Basic Analgesics Used in Migraine
8.3.3 Ergot Alkaloid Derivatives Used in Migraine
8.3.4 Triptans Used in Migraine
8.3.5 Neuroleptics Used in Migraine
8.3.6 Beta-Blockers Used in Migraine
8.4 Leading Brand Products in the Migraine Market
8.4.1 GSK's Imitrex/Imigran (sumatriptan)
8.4.2 Impax Laboratories/Grenthal's Zomig (zolmitriptan)
8.4.3 Merck's Maxalt (rizartriptan)
8.4.4 Pfizer's Relpax (eletriptan)
8.4.5 Pernix Therapeutics/Pozen's Treximet (sumatripatan/naproxen)
8.4.6 Janssen's Topamax (topiramate)
8.4.7 AbbVie's Depakote (divalproex)
8.4.8 Allergan's Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA)
8.4.9 Amgen/Novartis' Aimovig (erenumab)
8.5 Unmet Needs in the Migraine Market
8.6 Migraine Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
8.6.1 Eli Lilly's Lasmiditan (COL-144)
8.6.2 Alder Biopharmaceuticals' Eptinezumab (ALD403)
8.6.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals' Fremanezumab (TEV-48125)
8.6.4 Eli Lilly's Emgality (galcanezumab)
8.6.5 Allergan's Ubrogepant (MK-1602)
8.6.6 Biohaven Pharmaceuticals' Rimegepant (BHV-3000)
8.7 Migraine Market Commentary
9 The Cancer Pain Market
9.1 Cancer Pain Overview
9.2 Epidemiology of Cancer Pain
9.3 The Therapeutic Management of Cancer Pain
9.3.1 Strong Opioids Used in Cancer Pain
9.3.2 Weak Opioids Used in Cancer Pain
9.3.3 NSAIDs and Acetaminophen Used in Cancer Pain
9.3.4 Adjuvants Used in Cancer Pain
9.4 Leading Brands in the Cancer Pain Market
9.4.1 Teva/Cephalon's Actiq (oral transmucosal fentanyl)
9.4.2 Teva's Fentora (fentanyl buccal)
9.4.3 Purdue's OxyContin (oxycodone)
9.4.4 Kyowa Kirin/Sentynl Therapeutics/Orexo's Abstral (fentanyl sublingual)
9.4.5 Insys Therapeutics' Subsys (sublingual fentanyl)
9.5 Unmet Needs in the Cancer Pain Therapeutics Market
9.6 Cancer Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
9.6.1 Wex Pharmaceuticals' Halneuron (tetrodotoxin)
9.6.2 Tetra Bio-Pharma's PPP001 (9.5% THC, 2.5% CBD)
9.6.3 Eli Lilly/Pfizer's Tanezumab
9.7 Cancer Pain Therapeutics Market Commentary
10 The Back Pain Market
10.1 Back Pain Overview
10.2 Epidemiology of Back Pain
10.3 The Therapeutic Management of Back Pain
10.3.1 NSAIDs Used in Back Pain
10.3.2 Transdermal Patches Used in Back Pain
10.3.3 Local Anesthetics Used in Back Pain
10.3.4 Opioids Used in Back Pain
10.3.5 Tricyclic Antidepressants Used in Back Pain
10.3.6 Muscle Relaxants Used in Back Pain
10.3.7 Colchicine Used in Back Pain
10.3.8 Anticonvulsants Used in Back Pain
10.4 Leading Brand Products in the Back Pain Market
10.4.1 Bayer's Aleve (naproxone)
10.4.2 Novartis/GSK/Endo Pharma' Voltaren (diclofenac)
10.4.3 Pfizer's Advil (ibuprofen)
10.4.4 BMS' Efferalgan (acetaminophen)
10.4.5 Johnson &Johnson's Tyenol (acetaminophen)
10.5 Unmet Needs in the Back Pain Market
10.6 Back Pain Pipeline Analysis
10.6.1 Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-02 (zoledronate)
10.6.2 Mesoblast's MPC-016 -ID
10.6.3 Semnur Pharmaceuticals' SP-102
10.6.4 Nektar Therapeutics' NKTR-181
10.7 Eli Lilly/Pfizer's Tanezumab
10.8 Back Pain Market Commentary
11 Pain Therapeutics Research and Development (R&D) Trends
11.1 Introduction to Pain R&D: The Need for Change
11.2 Overview of Clinical Trials
11.2.1 The Triad of Successful Pain Clinical Trials
11.2.2 Issues Surrounding Analgesic Clinical Trial Design
11.3 Biomarkers in R&D
11.3.1 Predictive Biomarkers as Clinical Trial Surrogate Endpoints
11.3.2 The Use of Biomarkers to Stratify Patients
11.3.3 Potential Pain Biomarkers
11.4 Personalized Medicine in Pain
11.5 Analgesic Target Selection and Validation
11.6 Animal Pain Models
11.7 Experimental Pain Models in Healthy Humans
11.7.1 UV-B Pain Model
11.7.2 Heat/Capsaicin Sensitization and Intradermal Capsaicin Injection Models
11.7.3 Multi-Modal, Multi-Tissue Model
11.7.4 Quantitative Sensory Testing
11.7.5 Current Perception Threshold (CPT)
11.8 Functional Imaging Techniques
11.8.1 Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)
11.8.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
11.8.3 Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
11.8.4 Laser Doppler Flowmetry (LDF)
11.9 US Health Agencies Findings and Recommendations for Change in Pain R&D
11.9.1 Institute of Medicine Committee on Advancing Pain Research, Care and Education
11.9.2 The NIH Pain Consortium
11.9.3 Recommendations for Maximizing Pain Therapeutics R&D
11.10 The Future of Pain R&D
11.11 FDA'S Efforts to Combat Opioid Misuse and Abuse
11.11.1 Abuse-Deterrent Formulations
11.11.2 Abuse Liability and Safety/ Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)
12 Unmet Needs in the Pain Therapeutics Market
12.1 Clinical Efficacy of Today's Analgesics Need Improving
12.2 Safety Profiles of Current Pain Therapeutics are Often Unacceptable
12.3 Opioid Misuse and Abuse
12.4 Certain Pain Patient Populations are Neglected
12.5 Improved Dosing Regimens
12.6 Convenient Administration Routes
12.7 The Validity of Animal Pain Models
12.8 The Reliability of Pain Evaluation Models
12.9 Lack of Stakeholder Education
13 Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Watch
13.1 Introduction to the Pain Therapeutics Pipeline
13.2 Targeted Therapies
13.2.1 Pfizer's Tanezumab (PF-4383119)
13.3 NAV Ion Channel Modulators
13.3.1 Biogen's Vixotrigine (BIIB074)
13.3.2 Vertex Pharma's VX-150
13.3.3 Xenon/Genentech's GDC-0310
13.4 Transient Receptor Potential (TPR) Channel Modulators
13.4.1 TRPV1 Agonists
13.4.1.1 Sorrento Therapeutics' Resiniferatoxin (RTX)
13.4.1.2 Centrexion Therapeutics' CNTX-4975 (trans capsaicin)
13.4.2 TRP Antagonists
13.4.2.1 Neomed Institutes' NEO6860
13.5 Purinoreceptor (P2X3 Receptor) Antagonists
13.6 Glutatmate Receptor Antagonists
13.6.1 NMDA-Receptor Antagonists
13.6.2 NDMA and Opioid Receptor Overlap
13.7 Dual MU-Opioid Agonist and Nor Epinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors
13.8 Imidazoline I2 Receptors
13.9 Microglia Inhibitors
13.10 Kappa Opioid Receptor Antagonists
13.11 A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonists
13.12 Abuse-Deterrent Opioids
13.12.1 Nektar Therapeutics' NKTR-181
13.12.2 Intellipharmaceutics'Oxycodone ER
13.12.3 Egalet's Egalet-002
14 Analysis of the Pain Therapeutic Market
14.1 Summary of Pain Therapeutics Analysis, 2018
14.2 Leading Pain Therapeutic Products of 2017
14.3 Leading Pain Therapeutics Drug Classes of 2017
14.4 Leading Pain Therapeutics Drug Class Products of 2017
14.4.1 COX-2 Inhibitors: Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib)
14.4.2 NSAIDs: Pfizer's Advil (ibuprofen)
14.4.3 Local Anesthetics: Pacira's Exparel (bupivacaine liposome Injection)
14.4.4 Opioids: Purdue's OxyContin (oxycodone)
14.4.5 Triptans: Pfizer's Relpax (eletriptan)
14.4.6 Non-traditional: AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab)
14.5 Leading Pain Therapeutics Company of 2017
14.6 SWOT Analysis of the Pain Therapeutics Market
14.7 Financial Forecast of the Branded Pain Therapeutics Market
14.8 NSAID Market Outlook
14.8.1 Drivers and Constraints of the NSAID Market
14.8.2 Financial Forecast of the NSAID Market
14.9 Cox-2 Market Outlook
14.9.1 Drivers and Constraints of the COX-2 Market
14.9.2 Financial Forecast of the COX-2 Market ($m)
14.10 Opioid Market Outlook
14.10.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Opioid Market
14.10.2 Financial Forecast of the Opioid Market
14.11 Triptan Market Outlook
14.11.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Triptan Market
14.11.2 Financial Forecast of the Triptan Market
14.12 Non-Traditional/Adjuvant Market Outlook
14.12.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Non-Traditional/Adjuvant Pain Therapeutic Market
14.12.2 Financial Forecast of the Non-Traditional/Adjuvant Market
14.13 Local Anesthetics Market Outlook
14.13.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Local Anesthetic Market
14.13.2 Financial Forecast of the Local Anesthetics Market
14.14 Summary of the Future Global Pain Therapeutics Market
15 Company Briefs
15.1 Abbvie INc.
15.2 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.3 Adynnx
15.4 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
15.5 Allergan PLC
15.6 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.7 Axsome Therapeutics Inc.
15.8 Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Holding Company Ltd.
15.9 Biogen Inc.
15.10 Calchan Ltd.
15.11 Centrexion Therapeutics Corp.
15.12 Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.
15.13 Durect Corporation
15.14 Egalet Corporation
15.15 Eli Lilly & Company
15.16 Galapagos NV
15.17 Genentech Inc.
15.18 Gilead Sciences Inc.
15.19 Heron Therapeutics
15.20 Immune Pharmaceuticals
15.21 Innovative Med Concepts Inc.
15.22 Intelipharmaceutics International Inc.
15.23 Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd.
15.24 Meiji Seka Pharma Co. Ltd.
15.25 Mesoblast Ltd.
15.26 Nektar Therapeutics
15.27 Neomed Institute
15.28 Novartis International AG
15.29 Pfizer Inc.
15.30 Semnur Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.31 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.
15.32 Tetra Biopharma
15.33 TEVA Pharmaceuticals Industries
15.34 Trevena Inc.
15.35 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.36 Viromed Co. Ltd.
15.37 Vitaeris Inc.
15.38 Wex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
15.39 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
16 Bibliography
