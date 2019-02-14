Global Pain Therapeutics Market Report 2019: 2018 Patent Expiry of Pfizer's Lyrica (pregablin) Contributed Towards Market Revenue Loss

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Pain Therapeutics Market, 6th Edition: Market Trends & R&D Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the leading branded pain therapeutics market will generate a massive $26.3 billion, down 30.3% from 2017 total leading branded revenues of $37.8 billion. The 2018 patent expiry of Pfizer's Lyrica (pregablin) contributed towards this revenue loss.

Despite two decades of intensive R&D effort, pain continues to present major clinical, social and economic challenges. Globally, one in five people suffer from moderate-to-severe chronic pain. Chronic pain affects 100 million US adults, more than heart disease, cancer and diabetes combined. The annual cost of chronic pain in the US ranges from $560 to $635 billion.



Current analgesics only provide limited pain relief, frequently carry black box safety warnings and are susceptible to abuse. Indeed, the US opioid abuse problem is described as a growing deadly epidemic' and a national emergency'. There is a clear need for novel, safe therapies that treat various types of pain. This new report analyzes the current market landscape for new pain therapy entrants. The hotly anticipated arrival of abuse-deterrent opioids and monoclonal antibodies such as CGRP and JAK inhibitors should help revitalize the market for pain therapies.



THIS IN-DEPTH, QUALITY REPORT DELIVERS:



Analysis of seven major painful conditions examining epidemiology in the seven major markets, therapeutic management overview, unmet needs and clinical/commercial pipeline analysis of each condition to maximize your product's commercial success



Identification of the major challenges within pain R&D including unmet needs, clinical trial design, alternative R&D approaches, potential pain biomarkers, animal pain models, functional imaging techniques and regulatory hurdles



A financial assessment of the pain market with forecasts to 2023 for over 70 leading branded analgesic products and key pipeline candidates



REPORT HIGHLIGHTS:



Opioids will continue to form the backbone of pain management over the coming years due to their superior analgesic action. Worryingly though, between 1999 and 2016, the number of opioid overdose deaths has increased by five times from around 8,000 to 42,000, respectively. With the FDA prioritizing abuse-deterrent opioids, newcomers such as Egalet-002, NKTR-181and oxycodone ER will aid physician confidence and market growth.



Pain R&D is challenging, expensive and reliant on subjective outcome measures. Therefore, the industry must revise their R&D strategies to gain success in this market. The FDA's 2014 Draft Guidance for Industry Analgesic Indications: Developing Drug and Biological Products should provide some clarity for pain developers.



Key questions answered by the Global Pain Therapeutics Market, 6th Edition: Market Trends and R&D Insights include:

What are the major unmet needs in the current pain market?

What are the leading potential pain biomarkers?

What are the major challenges involved in the pain market and how can they be overcome?

Who are the key players involved in the pain market and what business models are they using to raise company performance?

How can players optimize strategic pain R&D to maximize commercial success?

What recommendations does the researcher provide for successful pain R&D?

Which analgesics have gained FDA approval in recent years?

What are the leading branded pain therapeutics available on the market?

What are the key leading therapeutic candidates in the pain pipeline?

How much revenue will the leading branded analgesic products reach by 2023?

How much revenue will the key pipeline drug candidates reach by 2023?

What does the future hold for the pain market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Global Pain Therapeutics Market, 6th Edition: Market Analysis and Pipeline Insights

1.2 Methodology of Global Pain Therapeutics Market, 6th Edition: Market Analysis and Pipeline Insights

1.3 The Epidemiology of Pain in the Seven Major Markets

1.4 Unmet Needs in the Pain Therapeutics Market

1.5 Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Pain Therapeutics Market Analysis



2 Pain: Disease Background

2.1 An Introduction to Pain

2.2 The Classification Of Pain

2.2.1 Acute Pain

2.2.2 Chronic Pain

2.3 The Pathophysiology Of Pain

2.3.1 The Pain Pathway

2.3.2 The Modulation of the Pain Signal

2.3.3 Referred Pain

2.4 The Immune System and Pain

2.4.1 Nerve Growth Factor (NGF)

2.4.2 Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF)

2.4.3 Nitrous Oxide (NO)

2.4.4 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)

2.4.5 Interleukin-1 (IL-1)

2.4.6 Interleukin-6 (IL-6)

2.4.7 Glutamate

2.5 Pain and Genetics

2.6 The Subjective Nature Of Pain

2.6.1 The Evaluation of Pain

2.7 The Global Impact of Pain

2.7.1 The Financial Impact of Pain



3 Managing Pain: WHO'S Pain Therapeutics Classes And Treatment Guidelines

3.1 Overview of The Who's Pain Therapeutics Classification

3.2 M01A Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

3.3 M01B Anti-Inflammatory/Anti-Rheumatic Agents in Combination

3.4 N01A General Anesthetics

3.5 N01B Local Anesthetics

3.6 N02A Narcotic Analgesics

3.7 N02B Non-Narcotic Analgesics

3.8 N02C Anti-Migraine Preparations

3.9 Analgesic Drug Classification System

3.10 WHO Pain Management Guidelines



4 The Postoperative Pain Market

4.1 Overview of Postoperative Pain

4.2 Epidemiology of Postoperative Pain

4.3 The Therapeutic Management of Postoperative Pain

4.3.1 Epidural Local Anesthetics Used in Postoperative Pain

4.3.2 Strong Opioids Used in Postoperative Pain

4.3.3 Weak Opioids Used in Postoperative Pain

4.3.4 NSAIDs Used in Postoperative Pain

4.3.5 Multi-Modal Analgesia Used in Postoperative Pain

4.4 Leading Brand Products in the Postoperative Pain Market

4.4.1 Janssen Pharmaceuticals' Duragesic (transdermal fentanyl)

4.4.2 Pacira Pharma's Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injection)

4.4.3 Pfizer's Dyloject (injectable diclofenac)

4.5 Unmet Needs in the Postoperative Pain Market

4.6 Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

4.6.1 Durect Corporation/Sandoz's Posimir (SABER-bupivacaine)

4.6.2 Trevena's Olinvo (Oliceridine Injection, TRV130)

4.6.3 Adynxx's Brivoligide (AYX1)

4.6.4 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' Dsuvia (sufentanil)

4.6.5 Lumosa Therapeutics/InteRx Biomedical's ' Naldebain ( LT-1001)

4.6.6 Heron Therapeutics' HTX-011(bupivacaine/meloxicam ER)

4.7 Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market Commentary



5 The Neuropathic Pain Market

5.1 Overview of Neuropathic Pain

5.2 Epidemiology of Neuropathic Pain

5.3 The Therapeutics Management of Neuropathic Pain

5.3.1 Topical Lidocaine Used in Neuropathic Pain

5.3.2 Anticonvulsants Used in Neuropathic Pain

5.3.3 Opioids Used in Neuropathic Pain

5.4 Leading Brand Products in the Neuropathic Pain Market

5.4.1 Endo Pharmaceuticals' Lidoderm (lidocaine 5% patch)

5.4.2 Pfizer's Lyrica (pregablin)

5.4.3 Eli Lilly's Cymbalta (duloxetine)

5.4.4 Pfizer's Neurontin (gabapentin)

5.4.5 Collegium Pharma/Depomed's Nucynta ER (tapentadol-er)

5.4.6 Acorda Therapeutics/Grenthal's Qutenza (capsaicin 8% patch)

5.4.7 Depomed's Gralise (gabapentin-er)

5.5 Unmet Needs in the Neuropathic Pain Market

5.6 Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

5.7 Daiichi Sankyo's Mirogabalin (DS-5565)

5.7.2 Biogen's Vixotrigine (BIIB074)

5.8 Novartis' Olodanrigan (EMA401)

5.8.1 Calchan's CNV-2197944

5.8.2 ViroMed/VM BioPharma's Donaperminogene Seltoplasmid (VM202)

5.9 Neuropathic Pain Therapeutics Market Commentary



6 The Fibromyalgia Market

6.1 Fibromyalgia Overview

6.2 Epidemiology of Fibromyalgia

6.3 The Therapeutic Management of Fibromyalgia Pain

6.3.1 Analgesics Used in Fibromyalgia

6.3.2 Antidepressants Used in Fibromyalgia

6.3.3 Muscle Relaxants Used in Fibromyalgia

6.3.4 Sleep Modifiers Used in Fibromyalgia

6.3.5 Anxiety Medications Used in Fibromyalgia

6.3.6 Anticonvulsants Used in Fibromyalgia

6.3.7 Antibiotics Used in Fibromyalgia

6.4 Leading Brands in the Fibromyalgia Pain Market

6.4.1 Pfizer's Lyrica (pregabalin)

6.4.2 Allergan/Forest Laboratories Savella (milnacipran)

6.4.3 Eli Lilly's Cymbalta (duloxetine)

6.5 Unmet Needs in the Fibromyalgia Pain Market

6.6 Fibromyalgia Pain Pipeline Analysis

6.6.1 Innovative Med Concepts' IMC-1

6.6.2 Meiji Seika Pharma's Mirtazapine

6.7 Fibromyalgia Pain Market Commentary



7 The Arthritic Pain Market

7.1 Arthritis Overview

7.2 Epidemiology of Arthritic Pain

7.3 The Therapeutic Management of Arthritic Pain

7.3.1 Acetaminophen used in Arthritis

7.3.2 NSAIDs Used in Arthritis

7.3.3 COX-2 Inhibitors Used in Arthritis

7.3.4 Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) Used in Arthritis

7.3.5 Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-inflammatory Drugs Used in Arthritis

7.3.6 Corticosteroids Used in Arthritis

7.3.7 Immunosuppressants used in Arthritis

7.4 Leading Brands in the Arthritic Pain Market

7.4.1 AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab)

7.4.2 Genentech/Roche/Biogen's Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab)

7.4.3 Amgen/Pfizer's Enbrel (etanercept)

7.4.4 Johnson & Johnson/Merck's Remicade (infliximab)

7.4.5 Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib)

7.4.6 Pfizer's Arthrotec (diclofenac/misprostol)

7.4.1 Horizon Pharma/AstraZeneca/Pozen 's Vimovo (naproxen/esomeprazole)

7.4.2 Boehringer Ingelheim/Abbott's Mobic (meloxicam)

7.4.3 Pfizer's DayPro (oxarprozin)

7.4.4 Pfizer's Xeljanz (tofacitinib)

7.5 Unmet Needs in the Arthritic Pain Market

7.6 Arthritic Pain Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis

7.6.1 Galapagos NV/Gilead Science's Filgotinib (GLPG0634)

7.6.2 Astellas'Peficitinib (ASP015K)

7.6.3 Vitaeris' Clazakizumab (ALD518)

7.6.4 AbbVie's Upadacitinib (ABT-494)

7.6.5 Centrexion Therapeutics' CNTX-4975 (trans capsaicin)

7.6.6 Eli Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab)

7.7 Eli Lilly/Pfizer's Tanezumab

7.8 Arthritic Pain Market Commentary



8 The Migraine Market

8.1 Migraine Overview

8.2 Epidemiology of Migraine

8.3 The Therapeutic Management of Migraine

8.3.1 Prophylactic Migraine Therapies

8.3.2 Basic Analgesics Used in Migraine

8.3.3 Ergot Alkaloid Derivatives Used in Migraine

8.3.4 Triptans Used in Migraine

8.3.5 Neuroleptics Used in Migraine

8.3.6 Beta-Blockers Used in Migraine

8.4 Leading Brand Products in the Migraine Market

8.4.1 GSK's Imitrex/Imigran (sumatriptan)

8.4.2 Impax Laboratories/Grenthal's Zomig (zolmitriptan)

8.4.3 Merck's Maxalt (rizartriptan)

8.4.4 Pfizer's Relpax (eletriptan)

8.4.5 Pernix Therapeutics/Pozen's Treximet (sumatripatan/naproxen)

8.4.6 Janssen's Topamax (topiramate)

8.4.7 AbbVie's Depakote (divalproex)

8.4.8 Allergan's Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA)

8.4.9 Amgen/Novartis' Aimovig (erenumab)

8.5 Unmet Needs in the Migraine Market

8.6 Migraine Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

8.6.1 Eli Lilly's Lasmiditan (COL-144)

8.6.2 Alder Biopharmaceuticals' Eptinezumab (ALD403)

8.6.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals' Fremanezumab (TEV-48125)

8.6.4 Eli Lilly's Emgality (galcanezumab)

8.6.5 Allergan's Ubrogepant (MK-1602)

8.6.6 Biohaven Pharmaceuticals' Rimegepant (BHV-3000)

8.7 Migraine Market Commentary



9 The Cancer Pain Market

9.1 Cancer Pain Overview

9.2 Epidemiology of Cancer Pain

9.3 The Therapeutic Management of Cancer Pain

9.3.1 Strong Opioids Used in Cancer Pain

9.3.2 Weak Opioids Used in Cancer Pain

9.3.3 NSAIDs and Acetaminophen Used in Cancer Pain

9.3.4 Adjuvants Used in Cancer Pain

9.4 Leading Brands in the Cancer Pain Market

9.4.1 Teva/Cephalon's Actiq (oral transmucosal fentanyl)

9.4.2 Teva's Fentora (fentanyl buccal)

9.4.3 Purdue's OxyContin (oxycodone)

9.4.4 Kyowa Kirin/Sentynl Therapeutics/Orexo's Abstral (fentanyl sublingual)

9.4.5 Insys Therapeutics' Subsys (sublingual fentanyl)

9.5 Unmet Needs in the Cancer Pain Therapeutics Market

9.6 Cancer Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

9.6.1 Wex Pharmaceuticals' Halneuron (tetrodotoxin)

9.6.2 Tetra Bio-Pharma's PPP001 (9.5% THC, 2.5% CBD)

9.6.3 Eli Lilly/Pfizer's Tanezumab

9.7 Cancer Pain Therapeutics Market Commentary



10 The Back Pain Market

10.1 Back Pain Overview

10.2 Epidemiology of Back Pain

10.3 The Therapeutic Management of Back Pain

10.3.1 NSAIDs Used in Back Pain

10.3.2 Transdermal Patches Used in Back Pain

10.3.3 Local Anesthetics Used in Back Pain

10.3.4 Opioids Used in Back Pain

10.3.5 Tricyclic Antidepressants Used in Back Pain

10.3.6 Muscle Relaxants Used in Back Pain

10.3.7 Colchicine Used in Back Pain

10.3.8 Anticonvulsants Used in Back Pain

10.4 Leading Brand Products in the Back Pain Market

10.4.1 Bayer's Aleve (naproxone)

10.4.2 Novartis/GSK/Endo Pharma' Voltaren (diclofenac)

10.4.3 Pfizer's Advil (ibuprofen)

10.4.4 BMS' Efferalgan (acetaminophen)

10.4.5 Johnson &Johnson's Tyenol (acetaminophen)

10.5 Unmet Needs in the Back Pain Market

10.6 Back Pain Pipeline Analysis

10.6.1 Axsome Therapeutics' AXS-02 (zoledronate)

10.6.2 Mesoblast's MPC-016 -ID

10.6.3 Semnur Pharmaceuticals' SP-102

10.6.4 Nektar Therapeutics' NKTR-181

10.7 Eli Lilly/Pfizer's Tanezumab

10.8 Back Pain Market Commentary



11 Pain Therapeutics Research and Development (R&D) Trends

11.1 Introduction to Pain R&D: The Need for Change

11.2 Overview of Clinical Trials

11.2.1 The Triad of Successful Pain Clinical Trials

11.2.2 Issues Surrounding Analgesic Clinical Trial Design

11.3 Biomarkers in R&D

11.3.1 Predictive Biomarkers as Clinical Trial Surrogate Endpoints

11.3.2 The Use of Biomarkers to Stratify Patients

11.3.3 Potential Pain Biomarkers

11.4 Personalized Medicine in Pain

11.5 Analgesic Target Selection and Validation

11.6 Animal Pain Models

11.7 Experimental Pain Models in Healthy Humans

11.7.1 UV-B Pain Model

11.7.2 Heat/Capsaicin Sensitization and Intradermal Capsaicin Injection Models

11.7.3 Multi-Modal, Multi-Tissue Model

11.7.4 Quantitative Sensory Testing

11.7.5 Current Perception Threshold (CPT)

11.8 Functional Imaging Techniques

11.8.1 Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

11.8.2 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

11.8.3 Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

11.8.4 Laser Doppler Flowmetry (LDF)

11.9 US Health Agencies Findings and Recommendations for Change in Pain R&D

11.9.1 Institute of Medicine Committee on Advancing Pain Research, Care and Education

11.9.2 The NIH Pain Consortium

11.9.3 Recommendations for Maximizing Pain Therapeutics R&D

11.10 The Future of Pain R&D

11.11 FDA'S Efforts to Combat Opioid Misuse and Abuse

11.11.1 Abuse-Deterrent Formulations

11.11.2 Abuse Liability and Safety/ Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)



12 Unmet Needs in the Pain Therapeutics Market

12.1 Clinical Efficacy of Today's Analgesics Need Improving

12.2 Safety Profiles of Current Pain Therapeutics are Often Unacceptable

12.3 Opioid Misuse and Abuse

12.4 Certain Pain Patient Populations are Neglected

12.5 Improved Dosing Regimens

12.6 Convenient Administration Routes

12.7 The Validity of Animal Pain Models

12.8 The Reliability of Pain Evaluation Models

12.9 Lack of Stakeholder Education



13 Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Watch

13.1 Introduction to the Pain Therapeutics Pipeline

13.2 Targeted Therapies

13.2.1 Pfizer's Tanezumab (PF-4383119)

13.3 NAV Ion Channel Modulators

13.3.1 Biogen's Vixotrigine (BIIB074)

13.3.2 Vertex Pharma's VX-150

13.3.3 Xenon/Genentech's GDC-0310

13.4 Transient Receptor Potential (TPR) Channel Modulators

13.4.1 TRPV1 Agonists

13.4.1.1 Sorrento Therapeutics' Resiniferatoxin (RTX)

13.4.1.2 Centrexion Therapeutics' CNTX-4975 (trans capsaicin)

13.4.2 TRP Antagonists

13.4.2.1 Neomed Institutes' NEO6860

13.5 Purinoreceptor (P2X3 Receptor) Antagonists

13.6 Glutatmate Receptor Antagonists

13.6.1 NMDA-Receptor Antagonists

13.6.2 NDMA and Opioid Receptor Overlap

13.7 Dual MU-Opioid Agonist and Nor Epinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

13.8 Imidazoline I2 Receptors

13.9 Microglia Inhibitors

13.10 Kappa Opioid Receptor Antagonists

13.11 A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonists

13.12 Abuse-Deterrent Opioids

13.12.1 Nektar Therapeutics' NKTR-181

13.12.2 Intellipharmaceutics'Oxycodone ER

13.12.3 Egalet's Egalet-002



14 Analysis of the Pain Therapeutic Market

14.1 Summary of Pain Therapeutics Analysis, 2018

14.2 Leading Pain Therapeutic Products of 2017

14.3 Leading Pain Therapeutics Drug Classes of 2017

14.4 Leading Pain Therapeutics Drug Class Products of 2017

14.4.1 COX-2 Inhibitors: Pfizer's Celebrex (celecoxib)

14.4.2 NSAIDs: Pfizer's Advil (ibuprofen)

14.4.3 Local Anesthetics: Pacira's Exparel (bupivacaine liposome Injection)

14.4.4 Opioids: Purdue's OxyContin (oxycodone)

14.4.5 Triptans: Pfizer's Relpax (eletriptan)

14.4.6 Non-traditional: AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab)

14.5 Leading Pain Therapeutics Company of 2017

14.6 SWOT Analysis of the Pain Therapeutics Market

14.7 Financial Forecast of the Branded Pain Therapeutics Market

14.8 NSAID Market Outlook

14.8.1 Drivers and Constraints of the NSAID Market

14.8.2 Financial Forecast of the NSAID Market

14.9 Cox-2 Market Outlook

14.9.1 Drivers and Constraints of the COX-2 Market

14.9.2 Financial Forecast of the COX-2 Market ($m)

14.10 Opioid Market Outlook

14.10.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Opioid Market

14.10.2 Financial Forecast of the Opioid Market

14.11 Triptan Market Outlook

14.11.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Triptan Market

14.11.2 Financial Forecast of the Triptan Market

14.12 Non-Traditional/Adjuvant Market Outlook

14.12.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Non-Traditional/Adjuvant Pain Therapeutic Market

14.12.2 Financial Forecast of the Non-Traditional/Adjuvant Market

14.13 Local Anesthetics Market Outlook

14.13.1 Drivers and Constraints of the Local Anesthetic Market

14.13.2 Financial Forecast of the Local Anesthetics Market

14.14 Summary of the Future Global Pain Therapeutics Market



15 Company Briefs

15.1 Abbvie INc.

15.2 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.3 Adynnx

15.4 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

15.5 Allergan PLC

15.6 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.7 Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

15.8 Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Holding Company Ltd.

15.9 Biogen Inc.

15.10 Calchan Ltd.

15.11 Centrexion Therapeutics Corp.

15.12 Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

15.13 Durect Corporation

15.14 Egalet Corporation

15.15 Eli Lilly & Company

15.16 Galapagos NV

15.17 Genentech Inc.

15.18 Gilead Sciences Inc.

15.19 Heron Therapeutics

15.20 Immune Pharmaceuticals

15.21 Innovative Med Concepts Inc.

15.22 Intelipharmaceutics International Inc.

15.23 Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

15.24 Meiji Seka Pharma Co. Ltd.

15.25 Mesoblast Ltd.

15.26 Nektar Therapeutics

15.27 Neomed Institute

15.28 Novartis International AG

15.29 Pfizer Inc.

15.30 Semnur Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.31 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

15.32 Tetra Biopharma

15.33 TEVA Pharmaceuticals Industries

15.34 Trevena Inc.

15.35 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.36 Viromed Co. Ltd.

15.37 Vitaeris Inc.

15.38 Wex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

15.39 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ll7xpq/global_pain?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

