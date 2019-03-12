Global paint packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period from 2018-2024

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on the global paint packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5751745



The report predicts the global paint packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period from 2018-2024. The study on paint packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on paint packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global paint packaging market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global paint packaging market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Advancement in printing technology

• Increasing demand from paints and coating manufactures

2) Restraints

• Lack of awareness regarding advance painting techniques

3) Opportunities

• High demand for innovative and advanced packaging products



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global paint packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product, and end-user.



The Global Paint Packaging Market by Material

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Others



The Global Paint Packaging Market by Product

• Pouches

• Cans

• Paperboard Container

• Bag-in-box

• Pet Bottles

• Others



The Global Paint Packaging Market by End-User

• Consumer

• Professional



Company Profiles

• Tetra Pak International S.A.

• PLZ Aeroscience

• International Paper

• BWAY Corporation

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

• Mondi

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Amcor Limited

• WestRock Company



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the paint packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the paint packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global paint packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5751745



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

