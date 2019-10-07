Global Paint Protection Films Market Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paint Protection Films Market by Material (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Paint Protection Films Market Size is Estimated to be USD 242 Million in 2019 & is Projected to Reach USD 341 Million By 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.



In terms of value, paint protection film market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2024.



Increasing consumption of thermoplastic consumption, coupled with rising sales of luxury cars, is expected to drive the growth of the paint protection film industry during the forecast period. Moreover, China being one of the largest producers & consumers of thermoplastic polyurethane material, creates a scope for sustainable growth of paint protection films.



Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is the dominant material which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Based on material, the paint protection film market has been classified into thermoplastic polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Properties such as self-healing, elasticity, non-yellowing, and recyclability, among others, are expected to drive the growth of thermoplastic polyurethane-based paint protection films during the forecast period. On account of all these properties, this material is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period.



Automotive is the major consumer of the paint protection film market and is expected to grow further.



Based on the end-use industry, the paint protection film market has been classified into automotive, electronics, construction, and others. In terms of volume & value, the automotive industry accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow briskly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to cautiousness for maintenance of showroom finish of the vehicles, increasing resale value, and low impact of the automotive industry slowdown to the sales of luxury cars throughout the globe.



Asia Pacific occupied for the majority of the market share in 2019 and is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the paint protection film market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the paint protection film market. This growth is attributed to increasing sales of luxury cars in the Asia Pacific region coupled with China being one of the largest producers and consumers of thermoplastic polyurethane material which is the primary base material for manufacturing paint protection films.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Superior Properties of Paint Protection Films

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Paint Protection Films

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Installation

5.2.2.2 Availability of Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Applications of Paint Protection Films

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Skill and High Precision Required for the Installation of PPF

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Regular Maintenance on Installed Surfaces

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Automotive



6 Paint Protection Films Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

6.2.1 Self-Healing, Non-Yellowing, Pliable, and Puncture-Proof Properties of TPU Material are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Paint Protection Films Market

6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Pvc-Based Paint Protection Films is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Paint Protection Films is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Paint Protection Films Market



7 Paint Protection Films Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.2.1 Increasing Resale Value of Vehicles, Coupled With Low Effect of the Slowdown in the Automotive Industry on the Sales of Luxury Cars is Expected to Drive the Paint Protection Films Market During the Forecast Period.

7.3 Electronics

7.3.1 Growth of the Electronics Industry Around the Globe is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Paint Protection Films Market During the Forecast Period.

7.4 Construction

7.4.1 Growth of the Construction Industry is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Paint Protection Films Market During the Forecast Period.

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Luxury Buses is Expected to Fuel the Growth of the Paint Protection Films Market During the Forecast Period.



8 Regional Analysis

Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Xpel, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Hexis S.A.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Grafityp Selfadhesive Products Nv

Orafol Europe Gmbh

Premiumshield Limited

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co. Ltd (Kdx)

Sharpline Converting Inc.

Other Companies



Scorpion Window Film

Ziebart International Corporation

Ad-Winner Co., Ltd.

Garware Suncontrol

Prestige Film Technologies

Dingxin Films

Reflek Technologies Corporation

Stek-Usa

Klingshield

Madico, Inc

Opticshield

Haverkamp Gmbh

Tesa Se - a Beiersdorf Company



