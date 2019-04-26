Global Paints and Coatings Market Outlook to 2023 with Profiles of 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hentzen Coatings, & Kelly-Moore Paints

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paints and Coatings: A Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of oil & gas exploration and production sector, with the scope limited to reports published during the year 2017 and 2018 by the researcher. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of paints and coatings. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments like paints and coatings technology and paints and coatings end-use.

The technology segment explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief details. Detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms are provided. The end-use chapter include detailed overview of end-use and their applications like architectural and decorative coating, and industrial coating. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by the researcher and is thus not exhaustive.

The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for paints and coatings and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2016, considering base year of 2017 and estimates for 2018 and 2023 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:

Brief introduction to concepts, importance and history of paints and coatings industry

Detailed description of solvent-borne coatings, types and their comparison with alternate coating technologies

Complete understanding of high-performance ceramic coatings and anti-corrosion coatings and evaluation of their applications

Information on the recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the paints & coatings market

Insights of government regulations including European Union Regulations and U.S. regulations and broad overview of pollution prevention opportunities in coating operations

Profiles of the major players and discussion of their products including 3M , Axalta Coating Systems, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hentzen Coatings, Inc. and Kelly-Moore Paints

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Definition of the Industry

Industry Concepts

Importance of the Industry

History of Paints and Coatings

History of Powder Coatings

Life Cycle Assessment

Life Cycle Cost

Technology Life Cycle

Benefits of Paints and Coatings

Classification of Coatings Based on End-use

Industry Structure and Overview

Technology Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Binders

Solvents

Pigments

Additives

Industry Outlook Introduction

Building and Construction

Automotive

Automotive

Government Regulations

European Union Regulations

Regulations in the U.S.

Pollution Prevention in Coating Application Processes

Technological Developments

Drivers of Technology Adoption

Chapter 4 Paints and Coatings Technology

Introduction

Solvent-borne Coating

Introduction

Types of Solvent-borne Coating

Comparison with Alternate Coating Technologies

Advantages and Disadvantages of Solvent-borne Paints and Coatings

Waterborne Coating

Introduction

Types of Polymers

Types of Waterborne Coating

Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterborne Paints and Coatings

Powder Coating

Introduction

Types of Powder Coating

New Developments in Powder Coating

Application Method of Powder Coating

Advantages and Disadvantages of Powder Paints and Coatings

High-solids Coating

Introduction

Types of High-solids Coating

Application Method of High-solids Coating

Advantages and Disadvantages of High-solids Paints and Coatings

Radiation-cured Coating

Introduction

Types of Radiation-cured Coating

Application Method of Radiation-cured Coating

Advantages and Disadvantages of Radiation-cured Paints and Coatings

Emerging Coating Technologies

Introduction

Vapor Permeation of Injection Cured Coating (VIC)

Advantages and Disadvantages of Vapor Permeation of Injection Cured Coating

Coatings Using Vapor Permeation of Injection Cured Coating Technology

Thermal Barrier Coatings

Nano Coatings

Uni-coat Paint

Advantages and Disadvantages of Uni-coat Coatings

Supercritical Carbon Dioxide

Advantages and Disadvantages of Uni-coat Coatings

Chapter 5 End-use of Paints and Coatings Market

Introduction

Global Market for Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings

Introduction

Types of Architectural and Decorative Coatings

Exterior Paints and Coatings System

Interior Paints and Coatings System

Global Market for Industrial Paints and Coatings

Introduction

Vehicle Paints and Coatings

Coil Paints and Coatings

Metal Container and Closure Paints and Coatings

Appliance Paints and Coatings

Machinery Equipment Paints and Coatings

Plastics Paints and Coatings

Wood Paints and Coatings

Agricultural Equipment Paints and Coatings

Miscellaneous Paints and Coatings

Global Market for Special-purpose Paints and Coatings

Introduction

Automotive Refinishing Paints and Coatings

Industrial Maintenance Paints and Coatings

Traffic-marking Paints and Coatings

Marine and Offshore Paints and Coatings

Roof Paints and Coatings

Aerosol Paints and Coatings

Miscellaneous Types of Special-purpose Paints and Coatings

Chapter 6 Specialty Coatings Market

Introduction

High-performance Ceramic Coatings

Introduction

Material Types and Properties

Coating Techniques

General Applications

North American Markets

Anti-corrosion Coatings

Introduction

Anti-corrosion Coatings Types

Smart Coatings

Introduction

Smart Coatings Functionalities

Smart Coatings Major Segments

Technology Overview

Optical Coating

Introduction

Types of Optical Coatings

Antireflective Coating

Reflective Coating

Filter Coating

Conductive Coating

Electrochromic Coating

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

3M

AB Wilh. Becker

ACE Hardware Corp.

Akzonobel N.V.

Alberdingk Boley Gmbh

Arch Chemicals Inc.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Atomix Co. Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems

A&A Coatings Inc.

Abrisa Glass & Coatings, Inc.

Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd.

Benjamin Moore And Co., Inc.

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Bio-Gate Ag

Boero Group

Boysen Paints

Brillux Gmbh & Co. Kg

Buhler Group (Nanotechnology)

Celanese Corp.

Chugoku Marine Paints

CIN Group

Clariant Ag

DAI Nippon Toryo

Diamond Vogel Paints

Debiotech S.A.

Duluxgroup Ltd.

Dunn-Edwards Corp.

Dowdupont

Elantas Pdg Inc.

Elementis Specialties Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Farrell-Calhoun Paint

Gemini Industries

Helios Group

Hempel A/S

Hentzen Coatings, Inc.

Industria Chimica Adriatica Spa

Inver Spa

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

KCC Corp.

Kelly-Moore Paints

Lanxess Corp.

Lonza Group Ag

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

National Paints

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sheboygan Paint Co.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Sika Ag

Tikkurila Oyj

Tambour Ltd.

Teknos Group

Tiger Drylac U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Valspar Corp.

Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbanub

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

