Global Paints and Coatings Market Outlook to 2023 with Profiles of 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hentzen Coatings, & Kelly-Moore Paints
Apr 26, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paints and Coatings: A Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of oil & gas exploration and production sector, with the scope limited to reports published during the year 2017 and 2018 by the researcher. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the success of paints and coatings. This report segments the market into two major sub-segments like paints and coatings technology and paints and coatings end-use.
The technology segment explains the prevalent and upcoming technologies covering the qualitative aspects of the market in brief details. Detailed overview of these technologies coupled with relevant market data in terms of market size measured in dollar terms are provided. The end-use chapter include detailed overview of end-use and their applications like architectural and decorative coating, and industrial coating. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by the researcher and is thus not exhaustive.
The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for paints and coatings and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2016, considering base year of 2017 and estimates for 2018 and 2023 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration. The sales values are presented in US dollars, while volumes are presented in kilotons units. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- Brief introduction to concepts, importance and history of paints and coatings industry
- Detailed description of solvent-borne coatings, types and their comparison with alternate coating technologies
- Complete understanding of high-performance ceramic coatings and anti-corrosion coatings and evaluation of their applications
- Information on the recent advancements and innovations (cutting-edge technologies) available in the paints & coatings market
- Insights of government regulations including European Union Regulations and U.S. regulations and broad overview of pollution prevention opportunities in coating operations
- Profiles of the major players and discussion of their products including 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Hentzen Coatings, Inc. and Kelly-Moore Paints
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Definition of the Industry
- Industry Concepts
- Importance of the Industry
- History of Paints and Coatings
- History of Powder Coatings
- Life Cycle Assessment
- Life Cycle Cost
- Technology Life Cycle
- Benefits of Paints and Coatings
- Classification of Coatings Based on End-use
- Industry Structure and Overview
- Technology Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Binders
- Solvents
- Pigments
- Additives
- Industry Outlook Introduction
- Building and Construction
- Automotive
- Government Regulations
- European Union Regulations
- Regulations in the U.S.
- Pollution Prevention in Coating Application Processes
- Technological Developments
- Drivers of Technology Adoption
Chapter 4 Paints and Coatings Technology
- Introduction
- Solvent-borne Coating
- Introduction
- Types of Solvent-borne Coating
- Comparison with Alternate Coating Technologies
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Solvent-borne Paints and Coatings
- Waterborne Coating
- Introduction
- Types of Polymers
- Types of Waterborne Coating
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterborne Paints and Coatings
- Powder Coating
- Introduction
- Types of Powder Coating
- New Developments in Powder Coating
- Application Method of Powder Coating
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Powder Paints and Coatings
- High-solids Coating
- Introduction
- Types of High-solids Coating
- Application Method of High-solids Coating
- Advantages and Disadvantages of High-solids Paints and Coatings
- Radiation-cured Coating
- Introduction
- Types of Radiation-cured Coating
- Application Method of Radiation-cured Coating
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Radiation-cured Paints and Coatings
- Emerging Coating Technologies
- Introduction
- Vapor Permeation of Injection Cured Coating (VIC)
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Vapor Permeation of Injection Cured Coating
- Coatings Using Vapor Permeation of Injection Cured Coating Technology
- Thermal Barrier Coatings
- Nano Coatings
- Uni-coat Paint
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Uni-coat Coatings
- Supercritical Carbon Dioxide
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Uni-coat Coatings
Chapter 5 End-use of Paints and Coatings Market
- Introduction
- Global Market for Architectural and Decorative Paints and Coatings
- Introduction
- Types of Architectural and Decorative Coatings
- Exterior Paints and Coatings System
- Interior Paints and Coatings System
- Global Market for Industrial Paints and Coatings
- Introduction
- Vehicle Paints and Coatings
- Coil Paints and Coatings
- Metal Container and Closure Paints and Coatings
- Appliance Paints and Coatings
- Machinery Equipment Paints and Coatings
- Plastics Paints and Coatings
- Wood Paints and Coatings
- Agricultural Equipment Paints and Coatings
- Miscellaneous Paints and Coatings
- Global Market for Special-purpose Paints and Coatings
- Introduction
- Automotive Refinishing Paints and Coatings
- Industrial Maintenance Paints and Coatings
- Traffic-marking Paints and Coatings
- Marine and Offshore Paints and Coatings
- Roof Paints and Coatings
- Aerosol Paints and Coatings
- Miscellaneous Types of Special-purpose Paints and Coatings
Chapter 6 Specialty Coatings Market
- Introduction
- High-performance Ceramic Coatings
- Introduction
- Material Types and Properties
- Coating Techniques
- General Applications
- North American Markets
- Anti-corrosion Coatings
- Introduction
- Anti-corrosion Coatings Types
- Smart Coatings
- Introduction
- Smart Coatings Functionalities
- Smart Coatings Major Segments
- Technology Overview
- Optical Coating
- Introduction
- Types of Optical Coatings
- Antireflective Coating
- Reflective Coating
- Filter Coating
- Conductive Coating
- Electrochromic Coating
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- 3M
- AB Wilh. Becker
- ACE Hardware Corp.
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Alberdingk Boley Gmbh
- Arch Chemicals Inc.
- Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Atomix Co. Ltd.
- Axalta Coating Systems
- A&A Coatings Inc.
- Abrisa Glass & Coatings, Inc.
- Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd.
- Benjamin Moore And Co., Inc.
- Berger Paints India Ltd.
- Bio-Gate Ag
- Boero Group
- Boysen Paints
- Brillux Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Buhler Group (Nanotechnology)
- Celanese Corp.
- Chugoku Marine Paints
- CIN Group
- Clariant Ag
- DAI Nippon Toryo
- Diamond Vogel Paints
- Debiotech S.A.
- Duluxgroup Ltd.
- Dunn-Edwards Corp.
- Dowdupont
- Elantas Pdg Inc.
- Elementis Specialties Inc.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Farrell-Calhoun Paint
- Gemini Industries
- Helios Group
- Hempel A/S
- Hentzen Coatings, Inc.
- Industria Chimica Adriatica Spa
- Inver Spa
- Jotun
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- KCC Corp.
- Kelly-Moore Paints
- Lanxess Corp.
- Lonza Group Ag
- Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.
- National Paints
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- Sheboygan Paint Co.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Sika Ag
- Tikkurila Oyj
- Tambour Ltd.
- Teknos Group
- Tiger Drylac U.S.A., Inc.
- Valspar Corp.
- Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corp.
