Global Pallet Market Report 2023: Growth in Smartphone Sales Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pallet Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pallet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Brambles Ltd.

CABKA Group

Corrugated Pallets Company

Craemer Holding GmbH

Edwards Timber Company, Inc.

Falkenhahn AG

LOSCAM

ORBIS Corporation

Palettes Gestion Services

PalletOne, Inc.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Schoeller Allibert

Shanghai Lika Plastic Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tasler, Inc

This report on global pallet market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global pallet market by segmenting the market based on material, application, structural design, type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the pallet market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in Smartphone Sales

Increasing Internet Penetration

Manufacturers Investing in Research and Development

Challenges

Fluctuations in Wood Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Material

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated Paper

by Application

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Machinery and Metal

Construction

Others

by Structural Design

Block

Stringer

Others

by Type

Display

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6vt58

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets