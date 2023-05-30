Global Pallet Market Report 2023: Growth in Smartphone Sales Fuels the Sector

30 May, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pallet Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pallet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Brambles Ltd.
- CABKA Group
- Corrugated Pallets Company
- Craemer Holding GmbH
- Edwards Timber Company, Inc.
- Falkenhahn AG
- LOSCAM
- ORBIS Corporation
- Palettes Gestion Services
- PalletOne, Inc.
- Rehrig Pacific Company
- Schoeller Allibert
- Shanghai Lika Plastic Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Tasler, Inc
This report on global pallet market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global pallet market by segmenting the market based on material, application, structural design, type and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the pallet market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Smartphone Sales
- Increasing Internet Penetration
- Manufacturers Investing in Research and Development
Challenges
- Fluctuations in Wood Prices
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Material
- Wood
- Plastic
- Metal
- Corrugated Paper
by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
- Machinery and Metal
- Construction
- Others
by Structural Design
- Block
- Stringer
- Others
by Type
- Display
- Nestable
- Rackable
- Stackable
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
