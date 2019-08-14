Global Pallet Racking System Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecast 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pallet Racking System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pallet Racking System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand in imports & exports among several manufacturers, increasing demand in the industries of retail, food and beverage, and recent technological developments in pallet racking system.



Based on the Frame Load Capacity, the market is segmented into Above 15 Ton, 10 to 15 Ton, 5 to 10 Ton, and Up to 5 Ton. By system, the market is divided into hybrid and customized, conventional, shuttle racking, and mobile racking. Mobile Racking is further bifurcated into vertically rotating, and horizontally rotating. Depending on application, the market is segregated into cases & boxes, drums & pails, pipes & panels, rigid sheets, timber & rolls, tires, trays & crates, and other applications.



Amongst end user, the market is classified into building & construction, chemicals, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, logistics & warehousing, metal processing & manufacturing, mining, packaging, and other end users.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand in Imports & Exports among Several Manufacturers

3.1.2 Increasing Demand in the Industries of Retail, Food and Beverage

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Pallet Racking System

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Pallet Racking System Market, By Frame Load Capacity

4.1 Above 15 Ton

4.2 10 to 15 Ton

4.3 5 to 10 Ton

4.4 Up to 5 Ton



5 Pallet Racking System Market, By System

5.1 Hybrid and Customized

5.2 Conventional

5.3 Shuttle Racking

5.4 Mobile Racking

5.4.1 Vertically Rotating

5.4.2 Horizontally Rotating



6 Pallet Racking System Market, By Racking System

6.1 Drive-in Rack

6.2 Gravity Flow Rack

6.3 Mezzanine

6.4 Narrow Aisle Rack

6.5 Push-back Rack

6.6 Selective Pallet Rack

6.7 Other Racking Systems



7 Pallet Racking System Market, By Application

7.1 Cases & Boxes

7.2 Drums & Pails

7.3 Pipes & Panels

7.4 Rigid Sheets

7.5 Timber & Rolls

7.6 Tires

7.7 Trays & Crates

7.8 Other Applications



8 Pallet Racking System Market, By End User

8.1 Building & Construction

8.2 Chemicals

8.3 Electrical & Electronics

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Logistics & Warehousing

8.7 Metal Processing & Manufacturing

8.8 Mining

8.9 Packaging

8.10 Other End Users



9 Pallet Racking System Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 SSI Schaefer

11.2 Dexion Gmbh

11.3 Interroll Dyanmic Storage

11.4 Ridg-U-Rak Inc.

11.5 Storage Equipment Systems, Inc.

11.6 Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics

11.7 PROMAN s.r.o.

11.8 NEDCON B.V.

11.9 Vertice Diseo S.A.

11.10 Frazier Industrial Company

11.11 Hannibal Industries, Inc.

11.12 Stcklin Logistics de Mxico

11.13 Elite Storage Solutions Inc.

11.14 AK Material Handling Systems

11.15 Elite Storage Solutions Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7ixvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

