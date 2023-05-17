Global Palletizer Market Report 2023: High Demand Across the Food and Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

17 May, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Palletizer Market Size, Share by Technology (Robotic Palletizer, Application, Product Type, and Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Palletizer was valued at US$ 2,320.47 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 4,730. 54 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.05% from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

High demand across food and beverages industry will boost the market growth. The food and beverage industry has always had a big impact on the growth of the palletizer market. As distributor rivalry heats up and regulatory limits tighten, retailer needs are becoming more demanding. As a result, the food and beverage industry has never had more of a need for palletizing robots.

Additionally, due to their increasing diversity and usage, the palletizer industry will keep developing at a faster rate. The leadership of multinational firms in enhancing operational performance and supply chain management, as well as the declining costs of extremely cutting-edge technology, are the main drivers of increases in market value.

Moreover, the market for palletizers is anticipated to grow as human machine interface (HMI) implementation increases in the industrial sector. For handling pallet patterns, multiple product layers, and various case sizes, the HMI reconfigures the palletizing equipment. Robotic palletizing also ensures that the road's end procedure is moving continuously. As a result, palletizers operate for less time while producing more. Promoting products is a strategy manufacturers are using to put automated palletizers in place and increase production rates.

Market Restraints

The high hardware and support costs are expected to limit the growth of the palletizer market. Even though the palletizers can adapt to most of the production and warehouse scenarios, irregularly sized pallets or products may require additional hardware or tools. This factor endangers the rate of market expansion for palletizers.

The initial capital investment required for manufacturing processes, research and development, and other manufacturing-related activities is the main barrier to the market's growth.

Regional Analysis

The global palletizer market covers segmentation based on By Device Type, By Application, By Socket Type, and by region. Due to the expanding use of robotic palletizers in the healthcare and food and beverage industries, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest share. Important players are also setting up production facilities all throughout China, India, and Japan.

Due to the steady regional market, it is anticipated that the North American and European markets would steadily expand over the coming years. Strong economic expansion, rising e-commerce activity, and the existence of significant manufacturing in North America are all encouraging indicators.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Robotic Palletizer

  • Anthropomorphic Arm (Robotic palletizer for Uneven, Odd, Irregular, and complex shape products or for complex manipulation)
  • Gantry (Palletization of cases, bags, pails, and drums from one or more packaging lines)

Conventional Palletizer

  • High-Level Palletizer
  • Low-Level Palletizer

By Application

  • Food & Beverages
  • Personal Care
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Product Type

  • Bag
  • Case
  • Others

By Region

North America

  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Palletizer Market Outlook

5 Global Palletizer Market, By Technology

6 Global Palletizer Market, By Application

7 Global Palletizer Market, By Product Type

8 Global Palletizer Market, By Region

9 North America Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Europe Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Asia Pacific Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Latin America Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Middle East Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Fuji Yuoski Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd.
  • ABC Packaging Machine Corporation
  • Krones AG
  • ABB
  • KUKA AG
  • BW Packaging Systems
  • KHS Group
  • Honeywell Intelligrated
  • Beumer Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ka0v2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Smart Grid Global Market Report 2023: Key Opportunities, Challenges & Market Forecasts to 2027

Latin America Smart Metering Market Report 2023: In-Depth Market Profiles of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru and Uruguay

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.