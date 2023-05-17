Global Palletizer Market Report 2023: High Demand Across the Food and Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Palletizer Market Size, Share by Technology (Robotic Palletizer, Application, Product Type, and Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Palletizer was valued at US$ 2,320.47 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 4,730. 54 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.05% from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

High demand across food and beverages industry will boost the market growth. The food and beverage industry has always had a big impact on the growth of the palletizer market. As distributor rivalry heats up and regulatory limits tighten, retailer needs are becoming more demanding. As a result, the food and beverage industry has never had more of a need for palletizing robots.



Additionally, due to their increasing diversity and usage, the palletizer industry will keep developing at a faster rate. The leadership of multinational firms in enhancing operational performance and supply chain management, as well as the declining costs of extremely cutting-edge technology, are the main drivers of increases in market value.



Moreover, the market for palletizers is anticipated to grow as human machine interface (HMI) implementation increases in the industrial sector. For handling pallet patterns, multiple product layers, and various case sizes, the HMI reconfigures the palletizing equipment. Robotic palletizing also ensures that the road's end procedure is moving continuously. As a result, palletizers operate for less time while producing more. Promoting products is a strategy manufacturers are using to put automated palletizers in place and increase production rates.

Market Restraints

The high hardware and support costs are expected to limit the growth of the palletizer market. Even though the palletizers can adapt to most of the production and warehouse scenarios, irregularly sized pallets or products may require additional hardware or tools. This factor endangers the rate of market expansion for palletizers.

The initial capital investment required for manufacturing processes, research and development, and other manufacturing-related activities is the main barrier to the market's growth.

Regional Analysis

The global palletizer market covers segmentation based on By Device Type, By Application, By Socket Type, and by region. Due to the expanding use of robotic palletizers in the healthcare and food and beverage industries, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest share. Important players are also setting up production facilities all throughout China, India, and Japan.



Due to the steady regional market, it is anticipated that the North American and European markets would steadily expand over the coming years. Strong economic expansion, rising e-commerce activity, and the existence of significant manufacturing in North America are all encouraging indicators.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Robotic Palletizer

Anthropomorphic Arm (Robotic palletizer for Uneven, Odd, Irregular, and complex shape products or for complex manipulation)

Gantry (Palletization of cases, bags, pails, and drums from one or more packaging lines)

Conventional Palletizer

High-Level Palletizer

Low-Level Palletizer

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

By Product Type

Bag

Case

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Palletizer Market Outlook



5 Global Palletizer Market, By Technology



6 Global Palletizer Market, By Application



7 Global Palletizer Market, By Product Type



8 Global Palletizer Market, By Region



9 North America Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Fuji Yuoski Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd.

ABC Packaging Machine Corporation

Krones AG

ABB

KUKA AG

BW Packaging Systems

KHS Group

Honeywell Intelligrated

Beumer Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ka0v2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets