Global Palletizer Market Report 2023: High Demand Across the Food and Beverage Industry Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Palletizer Market Size, Share by Technology (Robotic Palletizer, Application, Product Type, and Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Palletizer was valued at US$ 2,320.47 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 4,730. 54 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.05% from 2023-2030.
Market Drivers
High demand across food and beverages industry will boost the market growth. The food and beverage industry has always had a big impact on the growth of the palletizer market. As distributor rivalry heats up and regulatory limits tighten, retailer needs are becoming more demanding. As a result, the food and beverage industry has never had more of a need for palletizing robots.
Additionally, due to their increasing diversity and usage, the palletizer industry will keep developing at a faster rate. The leadership of multinational firms in enhancing operational performance and supply chain management, as well as the declining costs of extremely cutting-edge technology, are the main drivers of increases in market value.
Moreover, the market for palletizers is anticipated to grow as human machine interface (HMI) implementation increases in the industrial sector. For handling pallet patterns, multiple product layers, and various case sizes, the HMI reconfigures the palletizing equipment. Robotic palletizing also ensures that the road's end procedure is moving continuously. As a result, palletizers operate for less time while producing more. Promoting products is a strategy manufacturers are using to put automated palletizers in place and increase production rates.
Market Restraints
The high hardware and support costs are expected to limit the growth of the palletizer market. Even though the palletizers can adapt to most of the production and warehouse scenarios, irregularly sized pallets or products may require additional hardware or tools. This factor endangers the rate of market expansion for palletizers.
The initial capital investment required for manufacturing processes, research and development, and other manufacturing-related activities is the main barrier to the market's growth.
Regional Analysis
The global palletizer market covers segmentation based on By Device Type, By Application, By Socket Type, and by region. Due to the expanding use of robotic palletizers in the healthcare and food and beverage industries, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest share. Important players are also setting up production facilities all throughout China, India, and Japan.
Due to the steady regional market, it is anticipated that the North American and European markets would steadily expand over the coming years. Strong economic expansion, rising e-commerce activity, and the existence of significant manufacturing in North America are all encouraging indicators.
Market Taxonomy
By Technology
Robotic Palletizer
- Anthropomorphic Arm (Robotic palletizer for Uneven, Odd, Irregular, and complex shape products or for complex manipulation)
- Gantry (Palletization of cases, bags, pails, and drums from one or more packaging lines)
Conventional Palletizer
- High-Level Palletizer
- Low-Level Palletizer
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Healthcare
- Others
By Product Type
- Bag
- Case
- Others
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Palletizer Market Outlook
5 Global Palletizer Market, By Technology
6 Global Palletizer Market, By Application
7 Global Palletizer Market, By Product Type
8 Global Palletizer Market, By Region
9 North America Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Europe Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Asia Pacific Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Latin America Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Middle East Palletizer Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
14 Competitive Analysis
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Fuji Yuoski Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd.
- ABC Packaging Machine Corporation
- Krones AG
- ABB
- KUKA AG
- BW Packaging Systems
- KHS Group
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Beumer Group
