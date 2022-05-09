Global Palm Oil Market Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2022-2026: Palm Kernel Oil Segment to Reach $14 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Palm Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$42.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period.

Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$34.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Palm Oil market.

The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Future growth in the market will be driven by growing prominence of certified sustainable palm oil (CSPO) against the backdrop of public concerns over environmental, social, and deforestation issues related to palm oil cultivation. Demand for sustainably produced palm oil is also driven by growing focus of developed nations on clean and green fuel and growing application as a feedstock in biofuel production. The biofuel productivity yield of palm oil is the highest among all oilseed crops and is surpassed only by sugarcane in terms of productivity yield.

Other factors driving increasing consumption of palm oil include its attribute of being the cheapest form of vegetable oil; increasing production in Indonesia and Malaysia; growing demand from the food sector for use as margarine, bakery fat, frying fat, and cooking oil; and high yields produced from a hectare of palm oil plantation. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards Trans-fat-free, and GMO-free palm oil.

Due to high level of saturated fat, palm kernel oil offers superior oxidative stability after frying, making it an attractive option for restaurants. The oil is also gaining attention from commercial food providers as it remains solid at the room temperature that makes it easy to transport and store. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards trans-fat-free, cost-effective options such as palm oil.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Palm Oil: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developing Regions Constitute Primary Consumers of Palm Oil, Opportunities Remain Moderate in Developed Regions

World Palm Oil Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Palm Oil Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , Japan , Canada , USA , and Europe

, , , , , , , , and Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020

Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario

Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide (2016-2020): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Thousand Metric Tons) for Colombia , Indonesia , Malaysia , Nigeria , Thailand , and Others

, , , , , and Others Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Global Vegetable Oils Production by Type (2016-2020): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Sunflower Oils

Asian Producers Dominate the Market

Leading Palm Oil Producers Resort to Innovative Strategies to Sustain Competitive Edge

Palm Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

