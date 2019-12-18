Global Palm Oil Market Set to Reach a Volume of 111.3M Tons by the End of 2025 - Analysis of the Key Growth Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Palm Oil Market, Volume Global Forecast By Top Consumption, Top Production, Top Importing, Top Exporting, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis of global palm oil market. According to the report, the Global Palm Oil Market is expected to reach a volume of 111.3 Million Tons by the end of the year 2025.



Palm oil is semi-solid at room temperature and has saturated vegetable fats. It is commonly used for cooking purposes in many nations due to its reduced price and elevated oxidative durability. Growing awareness among consumers of health advantages is the growing global demand for palm oil.



Besides many personal products, including liquid detergents, soaps, shampoos, lipsticks, waxes, polishes, make-up, and more, use palm oil; thus this is further driving the growth of palm oil market. Palm oil is displacing petroleum-based products in the transportation and energy industries as a convenient option for fossil fuels. Indonesia is the top nation for palm oil consumption and production. The Indonesian government is helping manufacturers and producers of regional palm oil and allowing a large area to be planted.



While palm oil is chemically stable, productive, and low price, expanding its use has resulted in deforestation and loss of habitat, comes under the challenges of the palm oil market. However, the top palm oil companies are implementing the corporate social responsibilities initiatives by launching various programs to protect the rights of children who are residing in palm oil plantations. Such as, Wilmar International, in collaboration with Aidenvironment, stepped up to protect the plantation from deforestation.



Market Dynamics



Growth Factors



Palm Oil has replaced less Healthy Fats

Growing demand for Biofuels

Palm Oil has replaced more Expensive Oils

Cost Effectiveness

Nutritional Benefits

Challenges

Rainforest Destruction

Unfavorable Weather Conditions

Human Rights Violations

By Consumption, Indonesia - India, EU-27, and China hold a significant market share in the global palm oil industry



Based on consumption - the top ten countries in the global palm oil market are Indonesia, India, EU-27, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, United States, Nigeria, and Others.



By Production & Export - Indonesia is the top leading country in the Palm Oil Production, Consumption and Export Globally



Palm oil is an essential item for the Indonesian economy as it is the world's biggest producer and consumer of palm oil. In the report, we covered the top ten leading countries which have high production, consumption, export, and import capacity. Indonesia is the top leading country in palm oil production, consumption, and export globally.



By Volume & Import - India dominates in the Global Palm Industry



In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of top ten palm oil importing countries by volume. The covered countries are India, EU-27, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, United States, Egypt, Philippines, Russian Federation, and Myanmar. India is dominating in the palm oil import volume globally.



