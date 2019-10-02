Global Pancreatic Cancer Market to 2026 - Advancement of Technology in Therapeutic Devices and Expanding Prevalence of Cancer Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pancreatic Cancer - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pancreatic Cancer market accounted for $1,904.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,728.19 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Advancement of technology in therapeutic devices and expanding prevalence of cancer growth are the factors driving the market. However, accessibility of costly treatment and poor repayment strategies in the emerging regions of the world are some of the factors which may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Pancreatic Cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the pancreas. It is a highly lethal disease, for which mortality closely parallels incidence. Most patients with Pancreatic Cancer remain asymptomatic until the disease reaches an advanced stage. There is no standard programme for screening patients at high risk of Pancreatic Cancer. Most Pancreatic Cancers arise from microscopic non-invasive epithelial proliferations within the pancreatic ducts, referred to as pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasias.

Based on the treatment, the biologic therapy has a huge demand due to expanding number of novel upcoming immunotherapies as well as focused cell therapy that treats the cancer with no extreme symptoms and has more number of helpful advantages over the conventional chemotherapies.

By geography, Asia Pacific is growing lucratively during the forecast period owing to the nearness of quickly creating medicinal services innovation, high patient population, and high social insurance use. Additionally, expanding interest for new treatment strategies in nations like India and South Korea is probably going to develop as the quickest developing business sector over the globe.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in the Pancreatic Cancer market include:



Novartis Ag

Eli Lily and Company

and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pharmacyte Biotech, Inc

Clovis Oncology

Celgene Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pancreatic Cancer Market, By Treatment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biologic Therapy

5.3 Hormone Therapy

5.4 Chemotherapy

5.5 Targeted Therapy

5.6 Surgery

5.7 Radiation Therapy

5.8 Other Treatments



6 Global Pancreatic Cancer Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Exocrine Pancreas Cancer

6.3 Endocrine Pancreas Cancer



7 Global Pancreatic Cancer Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Institute

7.3 Hospitals & Clinics

7.4 Other End Users



8 Global Pancreatic Cancer Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



