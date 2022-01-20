Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $323 Billion by 2026 - Folding Boxes & Cases Segment to Reach $82.7 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Packaging Materials - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach US$323 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is driven by enormous increase in demand of paper packaging material in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage industry. The increased paper production will contribute to market growth of paper packaging industry.

Besides, increasing awareness among potential customers about environmental concerns, rise in adoption of paper materials as sustainable packaging solutions and strict governmental regulations for protecting environment are also the driving forces for market growth.

Technological intervention in recycling for paper and increased impetus on R&D initiatives by government and producers are predicted to provide opportunities for market growth. Paper made packaging products are also used to render an aesthetic look to the package and further contribute to the market growth.

Corrugated bags for shipping of bulk items are also in high demand and expected to drive demand in the near future. In addition, government ban on use of plastic material is also predicted to create new opportunities for the paper based packaging material market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Paper Packaging Materials estimated at US$230.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Paper Bags & Sacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$109.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corrugated Containers & Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Paper Packaging Materials market. Paper bags are generally made using recycled pulp or Kraft paper, or both. Brand owners are using flexible paper bags and sacks as a source of promotion and marketing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $64.6 Billion by 2026

The Paper Packaging Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.57% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$64.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$69.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

In North America, escalating demand for electronics goods and a growing food and beverages industry offer significant opportunities for corrugated and paperboard boxes. In Asia-pacific region, the increased consumption of ready-to-eat food and growing influence of westernization propels demand in the market.



Folding Boxes & Cases Segment to Reach $82.7 Billion by 2026

In the global Folding Boxes & Cases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$64.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-Commerce Leads to Boom in Paper Packaging

Colorful Paper-based Packaging Remains Mainstay for Traditional Retail & E-Commerce

Sustainability Remains Critical Factor Driving Recycling Initiatives

Food Industry Remains the Prime Market for Flexible Paper Packaging

Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Use of Plastics in Packaging Application Spurs Demand for Paper

Major Attributes of Paper Packaging Drive Preference over Other Packaging Options

Paper Bottles Emerge as Promising Alternative to Plastic Bottles

Rising Appetite Related to Fiber-based Packaging Marks Shift Away from Plastic

Key Technical Challenges Associated with Sustainable Packaging

Select Examples of Companies Offering Recyclable Paper Packaging

Does Paper Hold the Capability of Replacing Plastic in Barrier Packaging?

Skyrocketing Prices of Paper Pressurize Margins of Paper Packaging Brands

Factors Responsible for Spike in Paper & Packaging Prices

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-Eat Foods Fuels Demand

Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments

Food Disposables Market Benefits from the Growth of QSRs and Fast Food Establishments

Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services & Mobile Apps Drive Need for Packaging

Snacking Culture Pushes Up Demand

Compostable Barrier Coatings Witness Rising Popularity for Sustainable Food Packaging

Retail Sector: A Key Beneficiary of Corrugated Packaging

Manufactures Explore New Paper Recycling Technologies

Fashion Brands Face Catch-22 Situation over Transition from Plastic to Paper Packaging

Cardboard Production Amid Looming Environmental Concerns

Environment-Friendly Packaging and Printing Inks Gain Momentum

Digital Folding Cartons Market

Corrugated Packaging Market

Factors Driving Growth

Regional Review

Food and Beverages Sector Leads Demand for Corrugated Boxes

Rising Demand for Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Foods

Snacking Culture Pushes Innovation & Demand

Surge in E-Commerce Sales: Corrugated and Paperboard Box Market Positioned for Growth

Corrugated Packaging Materials: A Review

Recyclability: A Major Fetching Factor for Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes

Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Boxes

Growing Demand for Micro-Corrugated Cardboard

Growing Popularity of Smaller Flute Profiles

Global Folding Carton Market

Innovations Benefit Carton Packaging Industry

Industry Faces Threat from BioMaterials

Companies Focus on Cost Containment in Packaging

Industrial Manufacturing Activity to Influence Growth Trends

Innovations in Packaging for Pet Food

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

