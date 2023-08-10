Global Paper Products Market Booms with Major Players, International Paper Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, and More Leading the Charge

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paper Products Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The paper products market experienced remarkable growth, surging from $974.14 billion in 2022 to $1036.59 billion in 2023, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, projecting a value of $1293.15 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7%.

Major companies in the paper products market covered in the report include International Paper Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, WestRock Company, Essity AB, Oji Holdings Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, and DS Smith plc.

Paper products encompass a variety of items made from paper, such as paper towels, napkins, corrugated paper, and other cellulosic products containing no more than 10% non-cellulosic material. These products find applications in writing, magazine paper, packaging, sanitary purposes, and more.

The market research report on paper products delivers comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors' market share, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities. This report provides a complete perspective on the current and future scenario of the industry.

The paper industry has witnessed a shift from labor-intensive manufacturing to automated production facilities. Automation has enhanced productivity, reduced production costs, and saved energy expenses. Advanced technologies like integrated drive systems (IDS) have improved plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes.

North America was the largest region in the paper products market in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific. The report covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the report include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Faster Economic Growth - The paper products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, and foreign direct investments in end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

The paper products market encompasses sales of graphic paper, commercial paper, retail sales, and e-commerce. It includes the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators of the goods, either to other entities or directly to end customers, along with related services.

