Global Parachute Market Report 2023: Rising Aerial Adventure Activities Drives Growth

The "Global Parachute Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2030F Segmented By Product Type (Round Parachute, Cruciform Parachute, Rogallo-wing parachutes, Annular parachutes, and Others), By Fabric Material, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Parachute Market is growing due to the inclination of people toward the adventure activities like skydiving, bungee jumping, etc., and this drives the growth of The Global Parachute Market in the upcoming years.



The market for parachutes is expanding as a result of factors like rising security concerns brought on by regional conflicts and international terrorism, as well as rising demand for UAV parachutes in military applications. Similarly, the increase in aerial activities is also influencing growth as the tourism sector is growing, and the rise in these activities is leading to a higher demand for parachutes in different regions across the globe.

The increase in the adoption of parachutes in airplane recovery systems and the advanced technology in the parachute system is also attracting military departments of different nations, and the rise in the investments in this sector is also the reason that in the coming years, the market is projected to exhibit impressive CAGR.



The technological advancement in military parachutes is providing end users and investors with profitable growth potential; similarly, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are also increasingly using parachutes to reduce the kinetic energy during the descent and landing process. In addition to that, the major players in the market, significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities, develop technologically advanced products to meet the demand of the end users globally. The key players in the industry are concentrating on mergers and acquisitions to boost their overall sales and profitability.



Rising aerial adventure activities



The growing interest in parachuting for recreation among thrill-seekers, as well as an increase in air sports worldwide and more people trying skydiving, might increase the demand for commercial parachutes. Similarly, in developing countries, the increase in tourism-related activities is also driving the market with higher growth opportunities. As a result, several vendors are attempting to use nanotechnology in their parachute products to improve the quality and durability of commercial parachutes with an increase in safety.



Increase in the utilization of parachutes in Military Activities.



In the military, paratroopers typically use parachutes for combat operations, and the market for parachutes is expanding because of the reasons like rising security concerns brought on by regional conflicts and international terrorism, as well as rising demand for UAV parachutes in military applications. The rise in demand is due to the military exercises. For example, NATO planned a total of 95 exercises. The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by differences in testing standards and techniques and a shortage of personnel with the necessary skills to operate parachutes. Additionally, the military parachute industry's leading companies have access to new markets because of the quick technological development of parachutes and rising defense spending by governments of major economies are providing new opportunities in the industry, and the military parachute market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to further advances in parachute technology.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Parachute Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Parachute Market, By Product Type:

Round Parachute

Cruciform Parachute

Rogallo-wing Parachute

Annular Parachute

Ram-air Parachute

Others

Parachute Market, By Fabric Material:

Nylon

Silk

Kevlar

Others

Parachute Market, By Application:

Military

Commercial

Cargo

Sports

Others

Parachute Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherland

Norway

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Parachute Market



5. Voice of Customer Analysis



6. Global Parachute Market Outlook



7. North America Parachute Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Parachute Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Parachute Market Outlook



10. South America Parachute Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Parachute Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Model



16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Zodiac Aerospace S.a

Mills Manufacturing Corporation

Aerodyne Research LLC

BAE Systems PLC

Spekon GmbH

Airborne Systems North America, Inc.

CIMSA Ingenieria De Sistemas SA

FXC Corporation

Ballenger International LLC

Rostec State Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvhcwf

