Global Paraxylene Industry Report 2023: A $65.9 Billion Market by 2028 - The Key Ingredient in Eco-Friendly Bioplastics Driving Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paraxylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Paraxylene, also recognized as PX or P-Xylene, stands as an aromatic hydrocarbon compound. It presents itself as a colorless, transparent, highly flammable, and hazardous chemical, with its origins rooted in benzene-derived products.

The production of paraxylene involves a complex process, commencing with the catalytic reforming of petroleum derivatives and culminating in separation via crystallization, distillation, and the reaction of ethylbenzene. Its primary role lies in serving as a fundamental raw material for the manufacturing of industrial chemicals, including purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and purified dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), among others. Additionally, it extends its utility to the creation of diverse products such as packaging materials, polyester fibers, construction materials, and more.

The surging global demand for plastics emerges as the pivotal force propelling the paraxylene market forward. Paraxylene assumes a central role in the plastic production process, notably contributing to the creation of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles that serve as ubiquitous containers for beverages like soda, water, and various other drinks. Moreover, paraxylene finds application in crafting an array of everyday items, including containers for cosmetics and toiletries, as well as materials for curtains, clothing, and upholstery.

Furthermore, the emergence of bio-based paraxylene signifies a substantial stride in market expansion. Heightened environmental consciousness has prompted consumers to seek eco-friendly alternatives, prompting the widespread adoption of bioplastics, where bio-based paraxylene plays a pivotal role. These bioplastics are rapidly gaining traction across industries as sustainable substitutes for conventionally used plastics. Additionally, the thriving packaging sector lends further impetus to market growth.

The latest report from the publisher offers an in-depth exploration of the global paraxylene (PX) market, encompassing all essential facets. This comprehensive coverage ranges from a macro-level market overview to micro-level insights into industry performance, recent trends, key drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and more.

Entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake or interest in the paraxylene (PX) market will find this report an indispensable resource for making informed decisions and gaining a competitive edge.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global paraxylene (PX) market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global paraxylene (PX) market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global paraxylene (PX) market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global paraxylene (PX) market?
  • What is the breakup of the global paraxylene (PX) market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global paraxylene (PX) market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global paraxylene (PX) market?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

  • Braskem
  • China National Petroleum Corporation
  • ENEOS Corporation
  • ExxonMobil Corporation
  • Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited
  • Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited)
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.
  • National Petrochemical Company
  • PT Pertamina
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • SK incheon petrochem Co. Ltd.
  • Toray International Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
  • Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
  • Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Plastics
  • Textile
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9f35w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Media Contact in the release document to be replaced with: 
 
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Industrial Catalyst Market Report 2023-2028 - Strategic Collaborations Amongst Leading Industry Players Driving Growth

Global Non-Life Insurance Market Almanac 2023: Market Share, Market Size, Financial Metrics and Competitive Analysis 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.