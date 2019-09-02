Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2019 Featuring UPS, FedEx, Deutsche Post DHL, Yamato, SG Holdings, Japan Post, USPS, Royal Mail, La Poste
Sep 02, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region.
- There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and Brazil), although our historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries.
- There are in-depth sections on the two largest global markets the US and China and on the key growth area of South East Asia
The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever possible.
Market information is quoted in value terms and on a constant currency basis (to remove distortions due to exchange rate movements). Volume information is presented where available.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this report
- Background to the report
- Summary
- About the author
- Global parcels market background
2. Market definition
- Characteristics of the market
- Business vs. consumer delivery
- Other segmentations of the market
- Premium/economy
- International/domestic
- Global parcels market size
- Global parcels market size
- Regional overview
- Largest country markets
- Global market drivers
- Economic growth trends
- Online retail
- Internet retail growth by country
- Internationalisation of online retail
- Challenges of increased B2C deliveries for carriers
- Global parcels market forecasts
3. Global market size
- Global parcels market forecast by region/country
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Africa
- Middle East
- Driver forecasts
- Economic growth
- Online retail
- Risks to forecasts
- Global market trends
4. Development of better last-mile delivery solutions
- Self-employed couriers
- Parcel shops and locker networks
- Delivery to the workplace
- Home lockers and in-boot deliveries
- Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- JD.com
- Argos
- Click & Collect
- Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service
- Increased use of technology in carrier operations
- Hub and depot automation
- Last-mile delivery technology
- PoD improvements
- Blockchain
- Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models
- New entrants with different business models
- Growth of same-day delivery
- Evolving role of postal operators
- Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment
- Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels
- Global competitive landscape
5. Integrators vs. other private carriers and postal operators
- Integrators
- Postal operators
- Other carriers
- Parcel revenues
- Group revenues
- Operating margins
- Volumes
- Revenue per parcel
- Carrier Alliances
- Post office and independent carrier alliances
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Major strategic moves which have shaped the industry
- FedEx acquisition of TNT
- Recent acquisition activity
- Outlook for competitive landscape
6. Global Parcel Carrier Profiles
- UPS
- Description
- Revenue
- Segmentation
- Operations/Geographical Presence
- Profit
- Acquisitions
- Significant News
- Deutsche Post DHL
- FedEx Corporation
- Yamato Holdings
- Japan Post Group
- Royal Mail
- USPS
- Le Groupe La Poste
- SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)
7. Regional parcels markets
- Europe
- North America
- United States
8. US Parcels Market Background
- US Market Trends
- Growth of internet shopping and home delivery
- Customer service enhancements
- Local collection points, parcel shops and locker networks
- Same day delivery
- B2B trends
- US Market Size and Growth
- Market Drivers
- Volume
- Price
- Value
- US market segments
- US Competitive Landscape
- Carrier Overview
- Market shares by volume
- Revenue per parcel
- Market shares by revenue
- United States: Carrier Profiles
- UPS
- FedEx
- United States Postal Service
- DHL Express
- Amazon Logistics
- Regional carriers
- United States: Forecasts
- Economic growth forecasts
- Internet retail forecasts
- Parcels market forecasts
- Risks to the forecasts
- Asia Pacific
9. China
10. Indonesia
11. Malaysia
12. Philippines
13. Singapore
14. Thailand
15. Vietnam
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qa9s61
