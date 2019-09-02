Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2019 Featuring UPS, FedEx, Deutsche Post DHL, Yamato, SG Holdings, Japan Post, USPS, Royal Mail, La Poste

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region.

There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets (US, Canada , Germany , UK, France , Italy , China , Japan , India and Brazil ), although our historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries.

, , UK, , , , , and ), although our historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries. There are in-depth sections on the two largest global markets the US and China and on the key growth area of South East Asia

The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever possible.



Market information is quoted in value terms and on a constant currency basis (to remove distortions due to exchange rate movements). Volume information is presented where available.

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this report

Background to the report

Summary

About the author

Global parcels market background

2. Market definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium/economy

International/domestic

Global parcels market size

Regional overview

Largest country markets

Global market drivers

Economic growth trends

Online retail

Internet retail growth by country

Internationalisation of online retail

Challenges of increased B2C deliveries for carriers

Global parcels market forecasts

3. Global market size

Global parcels market forecast by region/country

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Africa

Middle East

Driver forecasts

Economic growth

Online retail

Risks to forecasts

Global market trends

4. Development of better last-mile delivery solutions

Self-employed couriers

Parcel shops and locker networks

Delivery to the workplace

Home lockers and in-boot deliveries

Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery

Amazon

Alibaba

JD.com

Argos

Click & Collect

Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service

Increased use of technology in carrier operations

Hub and depot automation

Last-mile delivery technology

PoD improvements

Blockchain

Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models

New entrants with different business models

Growth of same-day delivery

Evolving role of postal operators

Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment

Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels

Global competitive landscape

5. Integrators vs. other private carriers and postal operators

Integrators

Postal operators

Other carriers

Parcel revenues

Group revenues

Operating margins

Volumes

Revenue per parcel

Carrier Alliances

Post office and independent carrier alliances

Mergers and Acquisitions

Major strategic moves which have shaped the industry

FedEx acquisition of TNT

Recent acquisition activity

Outlook for competitive landscape

6. Global Parcel Carrier Profiles

UPS

Description

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx Corporation

Yamato Holdings

Japan Post Group

Royal Mail

USPS

Le Groupe La Poste

SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

7. Regional parcels markets

Europe

North America

United States

8. US Parcels Market Background

US Market Trends

Growth of internet shopping and home delivery

Customer service enhancements

Local collection points, parcel shops and locker networks

Same day delivery

B2B trends

US Market Size and Growth

Market Drivers

Volume

Price

Value

US market segments

US Competitive Landscape

Carrier Overview

Market shares by volume

Revenue per parcel

Market shares by revenue

United States : Carrier Profiles

: Carrier Profiles UPS

FedEx

United States Postal Service

DHL Express

Amazon Logistics

Regional carriers

United States : Forecasts

: Forecasts Economic growth forecasts

Internet retail forecasts

Parcels market forecasts

Risks to the forecasts

Asia Pacific

9. China

10. Indonesia

11. Malaysia

12. Philippines

13. Singapore

14. Thailand

15. Vietnam

16. Appendix



