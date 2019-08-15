Global Parcel Sortation Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parcel Sortation Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$964.7 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 8.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$907 Thousand by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$38.2 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$76.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$52.7 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$264 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bastian Solutions (USA); BEUMER Group A/S (Denmark); Bowe Systec GmbH (Germany); Dematic (USA); Equinox MHE (The Netherlands); Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd. (India); Fives Group (France); GBI Intralogistics Solutions (USA); Intelligrated, Inc. (USA); Interroll Corporation (USA); Intralox LLC (USA); Invata Intralogistics (USA); Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd. (Japan); Pitney Bowes, Inc. (USA); Siemens AG (Germany); Solystic SAS (France); Vanderlande Industries BV (The Netherlands); Viastore Systems GmbH (Germany)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=PRN

PARCEL SORTATION SYSTEMS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Future Growth of E-commerce Sortation Systems

Parcel Sorting Robots - An Overview

Type of Sortation Systems

Global Competitor Market Shares

Parcel Sortation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Linear Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Loop Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Hardware (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Parcel Sortation Systems - Key Challenges?t-Sort? Automated Parcel Sorting System

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Parcel Sortation Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Parcel Sortation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Shift Across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Linear Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Linear Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Linear Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Loop Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Loop Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Loop Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Hardware (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Software (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Services (Offering) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Logistics (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Logistics (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Logistics (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: E-Commerce (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: E-Commerce (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: E-Commerce (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Airports (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Airports (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Airports (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 30: Food & Beverages (End-Use Industry) Market by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 33: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures US Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Linear Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Market Share Analysis ( in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025 Loop Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025 Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025 Software (Offering) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025 Services (Offering) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025 Table 34: United States Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 36: United States Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: United States Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in the United States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 39: United States Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: United States Parcel Sortation Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 42: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 43: Canadian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Canadian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 45: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 46: Canadian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: Canadian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 48: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 49: Canadian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017 Table 51: Canadian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 52: Japanese Market for Parcel Sortation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 53: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: Japanese Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: Japanese Market for Parcel Sortation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the period 2018-2025 Table 56: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: Japanese Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Parcel Sortation Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Japanese Parcel Sortation Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 60: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 61: Chinese Parcel Sortation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 63: Chinese Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 64: Chinese Parcel Sortation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 66: Chinese Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 67: Chinese Demand for Parcel Sortation Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 69: Chinese Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures European Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Linear Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Loop Parcel Sortation Systems (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Software (Offering) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Services (Offering) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025 Table 70: European Parcel Sortation Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 71: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 72: European Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: European Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 74: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: European Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: European Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025 Table 77: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 78: European Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: European Parcel Sortation Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 80: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: European Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 82: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: French Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 84: French Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in France by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: French Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 87: French Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Parcel Sortation Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 89: French Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 90: French Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 91: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 92: German Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 93: German Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025 Table 95: German Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 96: German Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 98: German Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 99: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 100: Italian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 101: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 102: Italian Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 103: Italian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025 Table 104: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 105: Italian Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 106: Italian Demand for Parcel Sortation Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 108: Italian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Parcel Sortation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 110: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 111: United Kingdom Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Parcel Sortation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the period 2018-2025 Table 113: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2009-2017 Table 114: United Kingdom Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Parcel Sortation Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: United Kingdom Parcel Sortation Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 117: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 118: Spanish Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 119: Spanish Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 120: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 121: Spanish Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025 Table 122: Spanish Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 123: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 124: Spanish Parcel Sortation Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 125: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017 Table 126: Spanish Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 127: Russian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 128: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 129: Russian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 130: Russian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025 Table 131: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Russia by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 132: Russian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Russian Parcel Sortation Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 135: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 136: Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 137: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 138: Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 139: Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025 Table 140: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 141: Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 142: Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 143: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 144: Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 145: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 146: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 147: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 148: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 149: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 151: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 154: Parcel Sortation Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 157: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 158: Australian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 159: Australian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025 Table 161: Australian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 162: Australian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 163: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 164: Australian Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 165: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 166: Indian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: Indian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 168: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 169: Indian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025 Table 170: Indian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 171: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 172: Indian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017 Table 174: Indian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 175: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 176: South Korean Parcel Sortation Systems Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 177: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 178: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025 Table 179: South Korean Parcel Sortation Systems Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 180: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 182: South Korean Parcel Sortation Systems Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 183: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Parcel Sortation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 185: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Parcel Sortation Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the period 2018-2025 Table 188: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2009-2017 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Parcel Sortation Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 192: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 193: Latin American Parcel Sortation Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025 Table 194: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 195: Latin American Parcel Sortation Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 196: Latin American Parcel Sortation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 198: Latin American Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 199: Latin American Parcel Sortation Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 201: Latin American Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 202: Latin American Demand for Parcel Sortation Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 203: Parcel Sortation Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017 Table 204: Latin American Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 205: Argentinean Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 206: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 207: Argentinean Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 208: Argentinean Parcel Sortation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025 Table 209: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 210: Argentinean Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 211: Argentinean Parcel Sortation Systems Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025 Table 212: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 213: Argentinean Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 214: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 215: Brazilian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 216: Brazilian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 217: Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Brazil by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 218: Brazilian Parcel Sortation Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017 Table 219: Brazilian Parcel Sortation Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 220: Parcel Sortation Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Indust

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

