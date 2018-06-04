Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market 2018-2023: Opportunities with Integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT With Sorting Systems

The parcel sortation systems market is likely to be valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the parcel sortation systems market is propelled by increasing labor costs, rising industrial automation, and growth in e-commerce. Factors such as emerging application areas of parcel sorting systems and integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT with sorting systems are creating huge growth opportunities for the players in the parcel sortation systems market.



The parcel sortation systems market has been segmented on the basis of type, offering, end-user industry, and geography. Linear parcel sortation systems held a larger share of the parcel sortation systems market in 2017. This can be attributed to the benefits offered by linear parcel sortation systems in terms of their higher throughput capacity and ability to sort different kinds of parcels. These factors make linear parcel sortation systems an ideal solution for end-user companies that deal in parcels of different shapes and sizes. Linear parcel sortation systems can be further classified into ARB sorters, linear/vertical belt sorters, pop-up/narrow belt sorters, shoe sorters, small parcel sorters, paddle sorters, and pusher sorters.



Among all offerings, the parcel sortation systems market for services is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Frequent servicing requirements, in terms of hardware and software upgrades or capacity expansion, is the major factor driving the growth of the parcel sortation systems market for services.



Among all end-user industry, the parcel sortation systems market for e-commerce is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the parcel sortation systems market for this industry can be attributed to the exponential increase in the number of parcels to be sorted and delivered to customers worldwide.



Europe held the largest share of the parcel sortation systems market in 2017. Presence of prominent logistics and e-commerce companies and major parcel sortation systems solution providers in this region has led to the dominance of Europe in the parcel sortation systems market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Parcel Sortation Systems Market

4.2 Parcel Sortation Systems Market in Europe, By Country and End User

4.3 Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Offering

4.4 Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Type

4.5 Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Labor Cost and Industrial Automation

5.2.1.2 Growth in E-Commerce

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Deployment and Maintenance Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Application Areas of Parcel Sorting Systems

5.2.3.2 Integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT With Sorting Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Real-Time Technical Challenges

5.2.4.2 Formulation of Government Regulations Against Automation

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Processors

6.2.2 Cameras

6.2.3 Sensors

6.2.3.1 Pressure Sensors

6.2.3.2 Analog Flow Sensors

6.2.3.3 Displacement Sensors

6.2.3.4 Proximity Sensors

6.2.3.5 Optical Sensors

6.2.4 Diverters

6.2.5 Electrical and Mechanical Components

6.2.6 Displays

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Linear Parcel Sortation Systems

7.2.1 Arb Sorters

7.2.2 Linear/Vertical Belt Sorters

7.2.3 Pop-Up/Narrow Belt Sorters

7.2.4 Shoe Sorters

7.2.5 Small Parcel Sorters

7.2.6 Paddle Sorters

7.2.7 Pusher Sorters

7.3 Loop Parcel Sortation Systems

7.3.1 Cross-Belt Sorters (Horizontal)

7.3.2 Flat Sorters/Bomb Bay Sorters

7.3.3 Tilt Tray Sorters



8 Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Logistics

8.2.1 Courier

8.2.2 Freight Forwarding

8.2.3 Postal Services

8.2.4 Storage and Warehousing

8.3 E-Commerce

8.4 Airports

8.4.1 International Airports

8.4.2 Domestic Airports

8.5 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply

8.5.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Suppliers

8.5.2 Drug Manufacturers

8.5.3 Distributors

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.6.1 Unprocessed Or Minimally Processed Food

8.6.2 Processed Culinary Ingredients

8.6.3 Processed Food

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Footwear

8.7.2 Apparel



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Parcel Sortation Systems Market

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 Product Launches and Developments

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Joint Ventures



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Siemens

11.1.2 Vanderlande

11.1.3 Beumer Group

11.1.4 Intelligrated

11.1.5 Bastian Solutions

11.1.6 Fives

11.1.7 Dematic

11.1.8 Interroll

11.1.9 Muratec

11.1.10 Invata Intralogisitcs

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Viastore

11.2.2 Okura Yusoki

11.2.3 GBI Intralogistics

11.2.4 Equinox Mhe

11.2.5 Pitney Bowes

11.2.6 Falcon Autotech

11.2.7 OCM SRL

11.2.8 Solystic

11.2.9 Bowe Systec

11.2.10 Intralox



