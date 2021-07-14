FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 14442 Companies: 60 - Players covered include Alstef Automation S.A.; Bastian Solutions, LLC; Beumer Group; BÃ¶we Systec GmbH; Daifuku Co. Ltd.; Dematic; Equinox; Falcon Autotech Private Limited; Fives; GBI Intralogistics, Inc.; GreyOrange; Honeywell International Inc; Interroll Group; Intralox, L.L.C; Invata Intralogisitcs; Murata Machinery, Ltd.; Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd.; Pitney Bowes Inc.; Siemens Logistics GmbH; Solystic SAS; Vanderlande Industries B.V.; Viastore Systems and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Type (Linear, Loop); End-Use (Logistics, eCommerce, Airports, Food & Beverage, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Parcel sortation systems, which are being used for sorting several consumer products, including posts and parcels, packaged food and beverages, textiles, and medicines, among others, are considered a boon for the mechanical industry. The sortation systems significantly reduce the time required for completing operations effectively or seamlessly simulating raw materials. Parcel sortation solutions are being extensively used in a large number of industries, including automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, retail, and pharmaceutical, among others, for sorting small and medium size products. Technological advancements and automation are contributing towards positive growth of markets for parcel and mail solutions in both developed as well as developing regions of the world. In particular, significant increase in the adoption of the technology by warehouse operators, logistic partners, delivery centers and logistics companies within regional countries is spurring growth of the market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Parcel Sortation Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$984.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Parcel Sortation Systems market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $306.1 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $237.9 Million by 2026

The Parcel Sortation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$306.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$237.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$260.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is expected to be driven by need for automation, high labor costs and rapidly expanding e-commerce. Asian economies with large population and significant disposable incomes are expected sustain growth in e-commerce. The same is likely to positively impact and spur growth in the parcel sortation systems market as well. A mature e-commerce industry continues to expand as it finds growing acceptance worldwide. China and US alone account for over 60% of global e-commerce. Ease of purchase and convenient delivery options have contributed to widespread acceptance of e-commerce. Online shopping has been largely driven by the e-commerce revolution. Increased smartphone usage combined with improved data network has helped spur online shopping industry. Online retailing has witnessed development of support infrastructure such as parcel warehouses and delivery centers. The postal industry also requires higher levels of automation for sorting parcels and their delivery. Even as traditional postal mails have declined significantly in volume, the industry also faces several challenges both operational and design. In addition, the emerging demand for warehouse management systems is projected to propel growth in emerging economies. Other key factors driving the market's growth include increasing demand for automated technologies and the significant growth being witnessed within the global e-commerce market.

Services Segment to Reach $309.4 Million by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$257.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period. More

