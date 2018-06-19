Global Parenteral Nutrition Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Parenteral Nutrition in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 20 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Allergan plc

- Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

- Â B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Â Baxter International, Inc.

- Fresenius KABI AG

- Â Grifols International S.A.



PARENTERAL NUTRITION MCP-7641 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through Intravenous Feeding

Malnutrition Related to Chronic Medical Conditions Fuels Demand for PN Products

The Road Ahead

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future Growth

Table 1: Fastest Growing Regional Markets in the World Parenteral Nutrition Market: Ranked by % CAGR for the Period 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions - Major Share of PN Solutions Market

Table 2: Global Parenteral Nutrition Products Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Category - Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsions, Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions, Trace Elements and Vitamins and Minerals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for B. Braun, Baxter, Fresenius, ICU Medical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Clinical Nutrition Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization

Table 4: Daily Requirements for Adults (Male and Female) by Nutrient Type

Table 5: Energy Requirements by Age and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Protein and Vitamin Requirements by Gender

Table 7: Mineral Requirements by Gender and Mineral Type

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Parenteral Nutrition Market

Table 8: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapidly Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Parenteral Nutrition

Table 10: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in â€˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth of Parenteral Nutrition Market

Table 13: Global Parenteral Nutrition Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Patients by Disease Condition (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cancer Patients - the Highest PN Users

Table 14: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer: Number of New Cases Diagnosed for the Years 2013, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: New Cancer Cases in the World by Affected Site (2012) (In Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due to Select Types of Cancer for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Parenteral Nutrition: Critical for People with Gastrointestinal Disorders

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Parenteral Nutrition Market

Diabetes Mellitus: PN Therapy Indicated for Patients with Non-functional GI Tract

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Table 20: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region: 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Prevalence of Diabetes by Gender (2015 & 2040): Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Number of Premature Births Enhances Need for Parenteral Nutrition

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Table 24: Percentage of Preterm Births by Region: 2012 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Number of Preterm Births (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Rates of Preterm Births (per 100 Live Births): 2012 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube Feeding in Infants

Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice

Intravenous Therapy in Outpatient Settings to Boost Parenteral Nutrition Market

Growing Demand for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies

Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy

Pre-mixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions

Rising Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment

Increasing Demand for Peripheral Intravenous Nutrition

Iron Replacement Therapies - A Potential Market Segment

Popularity of TPN as Beauty Treatment Raises Ethical and Safety Concerns

Pharmaceutical Industry Participants Migrate from Concentrated Vials to Premixed Solutions

Vial Dilution and Potential Risks

Premixed Bags Present Efficient Delivery System

Switching from Vials to Premixed Bags

Challenges Confronting Production of Parenteral Products

Continuous Supply of Raw Material: Crucial for Production

Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition: A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market

Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition

Limiting Medication Errors - A Key Concern



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Baxter Introduces OLIMEL Emulsion for Parenteral Nutrition

Baxter Introduces NUMETA G13%E Preterm 300 mL for Preterm New- borns

B. Braun Unveils Parenteral Nutrition 360 (PN360) Program

Baxter Introduces NUMETA G13E 300 mL in Europe

Fresenius Kabi Introduces Smoflipid Intravenous Fat Emulsion

Amanta Healthcare Introduces SteriPort IV Fluid System

B. Braun Medical Unveils Clinical Nutrition 360



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Otsuka OPV to Build New Factory for Distribution of IV Solutions

ASPEN Collaborates with Baxter for PN Therapy

Grifols Gains FDA Clearance for Physiological Saline Solution

Otsuka to Acquire Complete Stake in Otsuka Pharmaceutical India

ICU Medical Takes Over Hospira Infusion Systems Business from Pfizer

Baxter Acquires Claris Injectables

Amanta Healthcare Invests for Development of SteriPort

Pfizer Acquires Hospira

Baxter and Laboratoire Aguettant Collaborate for PN Trace Elements

Actavis Takes Over Allergan



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Amanta Healthcare Ltd (India)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

Fresenius KABI AG (Germany)

Grifols International S.A. (Spain)

ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan)

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd. (China)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Aging Population Fuels Need for Parenteral Nutrition Solutions

Table 30: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Heightens Need for Clinical Nutrition Products

Cancer Statistics in the US

Table 31: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by State for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and Affected Site for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender and Body Site for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US - A Case for Parenteral Nutrition

Table 34: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Parenteral Nutrition - Vital for Preterm Infants

Table 36: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by State for 2015

Table 37: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Race/Ethnicity for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Gestational Age for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift towards Enteral Nutrition Therapies - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market

Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Medicare Coverage for Parenteral Nutrition Therapy

Reimbursement Regulations to Hamper Market Growth

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Business Case for Parenteral Nutrition Market

Table 41: New Cancer Cases (in Thousands) in Canada by Gender for 2015 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Age-Standardized Incidence Rate (Per â€˜000 People) in Canada by Gender and Type of Cancer - 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Gender and Affected Site for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada by Gender and Affected Site for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada by Age Group for 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Leads to Increase in GI Disorder Cases - Opportunity for PN

Table 48: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Rising Cancer and Diabetes Cases Provide Growth Opportunity

Table 51: Cancer Incidence and Number of Cancer-Related Deaths among Japanese Men and Women for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in â€˜000s), National Diabetes Prevalence (%), Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s), and Number of Children with Type 1 diabetes (in â€˜000s) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Aging Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth

Aging Statistics

Table 55: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Aging Population in Europe by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cancer Trends

Table 57: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (2012-2030) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Statistics

Table 58: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European 14-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 63: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: French Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: UK Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Grifols International S.A. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Spanish Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 73: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Allergan plc (Ireland) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Rest of European Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Rising Diabetes Prevalence in Asia-Pacific - Opportunity for PN Market

Table 77: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries HIV Statistics in Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. AUSTRALIA

Market Analysis

Table 84: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Australian Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Chinese Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Developments

Amanta Healthcare Ltd - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Indian Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Conditions: Opportunity for PN Market

Diabetes Prevalence Statistics

Table 92: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Rising Incidence of Diabetes in Latin America - Opportunity Indicator

Table 98: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in â€˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 20 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 27) The United States (6) Japan (2) Europe (9) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9) Africa (1)

