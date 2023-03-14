NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Parenteral Nutrition estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.7% over the period 2022-2030. Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Parenteral Lipid Emulsion segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

The Parenteral Nutrition market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Allergan plc

- Amanta Healthcare Ltd

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Baxter International Inc.

- Fresenius KABI AG

- Grifols International S.A.

- ICU Medical Inc.

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc.

- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

- Sino-Swed Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through

Intravenous Feeding

Recent Market Activity

Malnutrition Related to Chronic Medical Conditions Fuels Demand

for PN Products

The Road Ahead

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future

Growth

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions - Major Share of PN Solutions

Market

Competitive Landscape

Parenteral Nutrition - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Parenteral Nutrition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2025

Parenteral Nutrition Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clinical Nutrition Vital for Combating Malnutrition during

Hospitalization

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Parenteral

Nutrition Market

Rapidly Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Parenteral

Nutrition

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Growth of

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Cancer Patients - the Highest PN Users

Parenteral Nutrition: Critical for People with Gastrointestinal

Disorders

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS - A Peek at Global HIV Statistics

Diabetes Mellitus: PN Therapy Indicated for Patients with Non-

functional GI Tract

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Rising Number of Premature Births Enhances Need for Parenteral

Nutrition

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube

Feeding in Infants

Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN

Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice

Intravenous Therapy in Outpatient Settings to Boost Parenteral

Nutrition Market

Growing Demand for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies

Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of

Parenteral Nutrition Therapy

Pre-mixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions

Rising Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment

Increasing Demand for Peripheral Intravenous Nutrition

Iron Replacement Therapies - A Potential Market Segment

Popularity of TPN as Beauty Treatment Raises Ethical and Safety

Concerns

Pharmaceutical Industry Participants Migrate from Concentrated

Vials to Premixed Solutions

Vial Dilution and Potential Risks

Premixed Bags Present Efficient Delivery System

Switching from Vials to Premixed Bags

Challenges Confronting Production of Parenteral Products

Continuous Supply of Raw Material: Crucial for Production

Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition: A Threat to Parenteral

Nutrition Market

Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition

Limiting Medication Errors - A Key Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Parenteral Nutrition Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Parenteral Lipid Emulsion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbohydrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Carbohydrates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbohydrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trace Elements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Trace Elements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Trace Elements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adults by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Adults by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Adults by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Children & Newborns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Children & Newborns by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Children & Newborns by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Parenteral Nutrition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adults

and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adults and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Parenteral Nutrition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adults

and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Parenteral Nutrition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adults

and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Parenteral Nutrition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adults and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Parenteral Nutrition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adults and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Parenteral Nutrition Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adults and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid

Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace

Elements and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Nutrient Type - Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral

Lipid Emulsion, Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins &

Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Nutrient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion,

Carbohydrates, Trace Elements and Vitamins & Minerals for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Consumer Type - Adults and Children &

Newborns - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Consumer Type - Adults and Children & Newborns Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by Consumer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Adults and Children & Newborns for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

