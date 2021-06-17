Global Parking Lots and Garages Market Report 2021-2030: Major Players are SP Plus, LAZ Parking, ABM Industries, Ace Parking, Diamond Parking, Lanier Parking, TPS Parking, Impark, Indigo, and Park24

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parking Lots and Garages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Parking Lots and Garages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global parking lots and garages market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major players in the parking lots and garages market are SP Plus Corporation, LAZ Parking Ltd. LLC, ABM Industries Inc, Ace Parking Management Inc, Diamond Parking, Lanier Parking, TPS Parking, Impark, Indigo, and Park24.



The global parking lots and garages market is expected to grow from $85.97 billion in 2020 to $94.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $118.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The parking lots and garages market consists of sales of parking lots and garages services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in operating parking lots and parking garages. These establishments provide temporary parking services for motor vehicles, usually on an hourly, daily, or monthly basis. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The wireless smart parking sensor for detecting parking space occupancy is an emerging trend in the global parking lots and garages market. The Parking Lot Sensor (PLS) senses and records occupancy of parking space, allowing active parking lots management functionality such as search, navigation, and reservation. The sensors help in the effective management of parking spaces in cities.

For instance, BOSCH recently launched a parking lot sensor that utilizes the LoRaWAN protocol for wireless communication. This sensor helps in guided and regulated parking, which removes traffic limitations.



The parking lots and garages market covered in this report is segmented by type into airport parking and garages; events and venues (stadiums for sporting events); healthcare parking; hospitality parking; municipal parking; office parking; university parking; retails parking; residential parking. It is also segmented by site into off street; on street.



In April 2019, Laz Parking acquired Professional Parking, a California shuttle company for an undisclosed amount. Professional Parking with over 50 shuttles in its fleet, provides services to universities, municipal accounts, and seasonal deals. Laz Parking is the fastest-growing and second-largest parking and mobility company headquartered in the United States.



The lack of sufficient parking due to rising motor vehicles use in developing economies is expected to drive the global parking lots and garages market. Market liberalization has caused a severe increase in transport, one of the important economic sectors, and its operational efficiency, which in turn has led to increased stagnant traffic in cities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Parking Lots and Garages Market Characteristics



3. Parking Lots and Garages Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Parking Lots and Garages



5. Parking Lots and Garages Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Parking Lots and Garages Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Parking Lots and Garages Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Parking Lots and Garages Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Parking Lots and Garages Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Airport Parking and Garages

Events and Venues (Stadiums for Sporting Events)

Healthcare Parking

Hospitality Parking

Municipal Parking

Office Parking

University Parking

Retails Parking

Residential Parking

6.2. Global Parking Lots and Garages Market, Segmentation by Site, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Off Street

on Street

6.3. Global Parking Lots and Garages Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Smart Parking using IoT

Automation

7. Parking Lots and Garages Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Parking Lots and Garages Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Parking Lots and Garages Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

SP Plus Corporation

LAZ Parking Ltd. LLC

ABM Industries Inc

Ace Parking Management Inc

Diamond Parking

Lanier Parking

TPS Parking

Impark

Indigo

Park24

Wilson Parking

