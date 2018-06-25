Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market 2016-2026

The global Parkinson's disease therapeutics market, was valued at US$ 2.41 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3.95 Bn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Parkinson's disease is a type of progressive movement disorder, characterized by muscle rigidity, and tremors. The global Parkinson's disease therapeutics market will grow significantly over the forecast period, majorly due to presence of late stage pipeline drugs such as APL-130277, Accordion Pill, P2B-001, ND0612H etc. and rising incidence of the disease.

For the purpose of the study, the global Parkinson's disease therapeutics market is categorized on the basis of drug class such as dopamine agonists, levodopa/carbidopa, anticholinergic drugs, monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors, catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors and adenosine A2 receptor antagonist. Levodopa coupled with carbidopa remains the standard treatment of Parkinson disease which shows fewer advarese effect in short-term use. Dopamine agonists are widely accepted for treatment of PD used as alone or in combination with levodopa/carbidopa.

At present, North America leads the global PD therapeutics market owning to larger patient pool, advantage of early diagnosis, developed healthcare infrastructure and increase in prevalence of PD. It is predicted that PD therapeutics market in Asia Pacific will demonstrate lucrative growth over the forecast period because of rising prevalence of PD and improving healthcare infrastructure with developing economic condition.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2. Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market, by Geography, 2017 (Value %)



Chapter 3. Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Definition and Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Competitive Landscape: Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Dopamine Agonists

4.3. Levodopa/ Carbidopa

4.4. Anticholinergic Drugs

4.5. Monoamine Oxidase B (MAO-B) Inhibitors

4.6. Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors

4.7. Adenosine A2 Receptor Antagonist

4.8. Pipeline Candidates: Overview

4.8.1. Phase III (Market estimations by 2026)

4.8.1.1. APL-130277 (Cynapsus Therapeutics-Sunovion)

4.8.1.2. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (Intec Pharma)

4.8.1.3. P2B-001 (Pharma Two B)

4.8.1.4. ND0612H (Neuroderm)

4.8.2. Phase II & I (Tabular Information)



Chapter 5. Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Abbvie, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffman-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Impax Labs, Inc.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

Novartis AG

Orion Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jvckm4/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-parkinsons-disease-therapeutics-market-2016-2026-300671488.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

