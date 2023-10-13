Global Paronychia Treatment Market Size Expected to Grow by USD 933.78 Million By 2032, With 7.2% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Paronychia Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Acute Paronychia and Chronic Paronychia); By Product; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global paronychia treatment market size/share was valued at USD 464.60 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 933.78 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period."

What is Paronychia Treatment? How Big is Paronychia Treatment Market Size & Share?

  • Overview

Paronychia is a nail inflammation that might be caused due to trauma, irritation, or infection. It can impact fingernails or toenails. It can develop when bacteria gain access to skin proximate to the cuticle and nail fold, creating an infection. The cuticle is the skin at the foothold of the nail. The nail fold is where the skin and nail merge. The rapidly rising demand for paronychia treatment market can be attributed to the fact that most infections disappear with antibiotics. These medications terminate bacteria that give rise to infections. The doctor's instructions should be followed, and a complete course of antibiotics should be executed.

Growing requirement for safe and effective cure is predicted to showcase market contenders with sizeable growth prospects. The demand for secure and productive cure is increasing as the occurrence of paronychia escalates. Additionally, the robust focus on the advancement of new paronychia cure is predicted to drive the global market.

Markets's Key Understanding from the Report

  • The serious escalation in the aggregate of diabetic patients worldwide that may cause escalated pervasiveness of paronychia illnesses and incessantly increasing patient consciousness in the context to obtainability of the cure for paronychia is influencing the paronychia treatment market growth.
  • The market is primarily segmented based on type, product, end user, and region.
  • North America dominated the market in 2022.

Market Growth Drivers and Trends

The paronychia treatment market size is expanding as the growing concentration on exclusive conditioning, nail beauty, and comprehensive cleanliness and the escalating amount of people growingly conscious of preserving healthy nails and pursuing suitable cure to treat nail infections involving paronychia together with the growing obtainability of topical medications, oral antibiotics, antifungal agents, and surgical mediation covering the globe are amongst the principal elements pushing the market growth.

The notable technological progressions in recent years have caused the advancement of marginally meddling surgical methodologies for extreme or detrimental manifestation of paronychia, which is also disposed to create profitable growth opportunities and push market growth ahead. The paronychia treatment market sales are soaring as these technologies utilize unique instruments, such as endoscopes or micro instruments, to approach and address the infected area while reducing tissue damage and encouraging speedier recovery that affirmatively impact the market.

Prominent Players in the Market

  • Allergen Plc
  • Bayer AG
  • Eli Lilly Company
  • Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
  • Glenmark Generics
  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • Jonakayem Pharma Formulation Pvt. Ltd.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Perrigo New York Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sandoz International GmbH
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Paronychia Treatment Market Outlook

Report Attributes

Details

Market value in 2023

USD 497.77 million

Market value in 2032

USD 933.78 million

Growth rate

7.2% from 2023-2032

Base year

2022

Historical data

2019-2021

Forecast period

2023-2032

Significant Segmental Breakdown

The acute paronychia segment accounted for the biggest global market share

Based on type, the acute paronychia segment accounted for the biggest global market share. The paronychia treatment market demand is on the rise as this is predominantly expedited to the increasing prevalence of acute paronychia because of elements such as substandard nail hygiene, damage to nails or adjoining skin, or escalated submission to moisture. Furthermore, the surging perforation of specific alterations in lifestyle and vocational elements, such as recurring submission to water, chemicals, or irritants that can eventually escalate the probability of advancing acute paronychia, are disposed to influence the segment market in an affirmative way.

The mupirocin ointment segment dominated the market

Based on product, the mupirocin ointment segment dominated the market. The paronychia treatment market trends include this being accelerated by increasing product unfolding as a productive antibiotic ointment that is productive against a broad gamut of bacteria involving Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. Other than that, mupirocin ointment is easily obtainable in several expressions and soundness both as a generic and branded product and is also frequently advised by healthcare professionals in hospital formularies, thus pushing the market at a rapid pace.

Regional Analysis

North America: The region held the largest paronychia treatment market share due to a notable increase in the geriatric population, increasing people's comprehension of feasible treatments, and strong attendance of prominent market players in nations such as the US and Canada. The speedy advancement of progressive treatment alternatives for paronychia involving contemporary antibiotics, antifungal agents, and topical cure, which has stretched the gamut of treatment procedures obtainable in hospitals and clinics, is likely to influence the market affirmatively.

Asia Pacific: This region is expected to grow the fastest with a healthy CAGR on account of escalated population foundation incurring paronychia and their surging disbursement on the cure of this issue and the increasing pervasiveness of approving government enterprise targeted at enhancing healthcare infrastructure and encouraging consciousness about nail infections.

Browse the Detail Report "Paronychia Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Acute Paronychia and Chronic Paronychia); By Product; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/paronychia-treatment-market     

Current Improvements

  • In June 2022, The Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of dabrafenib along with the combination with trametinib for the effective treatment of adult and pediatric patients. Pediatric patients are mainly suffering from adverse reactions, including diarrhea, hemorrhage, paronychia, headache, and vomiting.
  • In January 2023, The National Medical Products Administration of China said that they have approved mobocertinib for the treatment of adult patients with advanced and metastatic non-small lung cancer. The newly developed treatment technique was mostly experienced with mobocertinib, including paronychia, diarrhea, rash, and decreased appetite.

What can the Report Help you Find?

  • What are the key segments in the paronychia treatment market?
  • How much is the paronychia treatment market worth?
  • At what CAGR is the market predicted to grow during the forecast period?
  • Which region is leading the global market?
  • What are the key driving factors in the market?

Browse More Research Reports:

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

