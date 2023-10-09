Global Parsley Market Analysis: Size, Growth Projections, and Competitive Landscape for Key Players AgriFutures Australia, Frontier, Nature's Way Products, Silva International and Swanson

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parsley Market Size & Market Share Data, Latest Trend Analysis and Future Growth Intelligence Report - Forecast by Product, by Distribution Channel, Analysis and Outlook from 2023 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Parsley Market Size Data, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Restraining Factors



This latest publication on the Parsley market presents revised market size from 2023 to 2030, current trends shaping the Parsley market, short-term and long-term factors driving the market, competition, and opportunities to leverage the Parsley business. Growth estimates for different types, applications, and other segments of the Parsley market along with insights into the current market scenario are included to assist companies in identifying the winning strategies.



The Parsley market outlook considers the impact of supply chain disruption due to the prevailing and presumable geopolitical issues across the globe. The impact of trade tariffs, restrictions, loss of production, and availability of alternatives and substitutes are included while preparing the Parsley market size and projections. The difference in the impact of inflation for food at home Vs food service is well noted and, the effects during past economic downturns are correlated with current market trends to foresee the impact on the Parsley business precisely.



Parsley Market Analytics and Outlook by product types, Applications, and Other Segments



The Parsley market intelligence report includes an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the Parsley market, such as product types, applications, end-users, technologies, sales channels, and others in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. The Parsley research delivers market data and CAGR growth rates at global, regional, and key country levels, considering expected short-term turbulence in the global economy.



The Parsley Market is further detailed by splitting Market Size, Shares, and growth outlook

by Product (Fresh parsley and Dry parsley)

by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Grocery and convenience stores)

*Segmentation included in the report is concerning the cost and scope of the publication. We can customize the report to include additional market splits to match your requirement.



Parsley Market Competition, Intelligence, Key Players, winning strategies to 2030



The 2023 Parsley report identifies winning strategies for companies to register increased sales and improve market share.



Opinions from senior executives from leading companies in the Parsley market are imbibed thoroughly and the Parsley industry expert predictions on the economic downturn, technological advancements in the Parsley market, and customized strategies specific to a product and geography are mentioned.



Key companies analyzed in the research include-

AgriFutures Australia

Frontier

Nature's Way Products

Silva International

Swanson

The Parsley market report is a source of comprehensive data and analysis of the industry, helping businesses to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The Parsley market study assists investors in analyzing the Parsley business prospects by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.



The report provides insights into consumer behavior and preferences, including their buying patterns, brand loyalty, and factors influencing their purchasing decisions. It also includes an analysis of the regulatory environment and its impact on the Parsley industry. Shifting consumer demand despite declining GDP and burgeoning interest rates to control surging inflation is well detailed.



What's Included in the Report

Global Parsley market size and growth projections, 2022-2030

North America Parsley market size and growth forecasts, 2022-2030 ( United States , Canada , Mexico )

market size and growth forecasts, 2022-2030 ( , , ) Europe market size and growth forecasts, 2022-2030 ( Germany , France, United Kingdom , Italy , Spain )

market size and growth forecasts, 2022-2030 ( , France, , , ) Asia-Pacific Parsley market size and growth forecasts, 2022-2030 (China, India, Japan , South Korea , Australia )

, , ) Middle East Africa Parsley market size and growth estimate, 2022-2030 ( Middle East , Africa )

, ) South and Central America Parsley market size and growth outlook, 2022-2030 ( Brazil , Argentina, Chile )

, Argentina, ) Parsley market size, share and CAGR of key products, applications, and other verticals, 2022-2030

Short-and long-term Parsley market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Parsley market insights, Porter's Five Forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry-overview, key strategies, financials, product portfolio and SWOT analysis

Latest market news and developments

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the current Parsley market size at global, regional, and country levels?

What is the market penetration of different types, Applications, processes/technologies, and distribution/sales channels of the Parsley market?

What will be the impact of economic slowdown/recession on Parsley demand/sales in 2023, 2024?

How has the global Parsley market evolved in past years and what will be the future trajectory?

What are the post-COVID changes, impact of growing inflation, Russia - Ukraine war on the Parsley market forecast?

- war on the Parsley market forecast? What are the Supply chain challenges for Parsley?

What are the potential regional Parsley markets to invest in?

What is the product evolution and high-performing products to focus in the Parsley market?

What are the key driving factors and opportunities in the industry?

Who are the key players in Parsley market and what is the degree of competition/Parsley market share?

What is the market structure/Parsley Market competitive Intelligence?

Available Customizations



The standard syndicate report is designed to serve the common interests of Parsley Market players across the value chain, and include selective data and analysis from entire research findings as per the scope and price of the publication.



However, to precisely match the specific research requirements of individual clients, we offer several customization options to include the data and analysis of interest in the final deliverable.



Some of the customization requests are as mentioned below -

Segmentation of choice - Our clients can seek customization to modify/add a market division for types/applications/end-uses/processes of their choice.

Parsley Pricing and Margins Across the Supply Chain, Parsley Price Analysis/International Trade Data/Import-Export Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Supply - Demand Gap Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Macro-Economic Analysis, and other Parsley market analytics

Processing and manufacturing requirements, Patent Analysis, Technology Trends, and Product Innovations

Further, the client can seek customization to break down geographies as per their requirements for specific countries/country groups such as South East Asia , Central Asia , Emerging and Developing Asia, Western Europe , Eastern Europe , Benelux, Emerging and Developing Europe, Nordic countries, North Africa , Sub-Saharan Africa, Caribbean , The Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) or any other.

, , Emerging and Developing Asia, , , Benelux, Emerging and Developing Europe, Nordic countries, , Sub-Saharan Africa, , The and (MENA), Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) or any other. Capital Requirements, Income Projections, Profit Forecasts, and other parameters to prepare a detailed project report to present to Banks/Investment Agencies.

Customization of up to 10% of the content can be done without any additional charges.

Additional support

All the data presented in tables and charts of the report is provided in a separate Excel document

Print authentication allowed on purchase of online versions

10% free customization to include any specific data/analysis to match the requirement

7 days of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Global Parsley Market Review, 2022

2.1 Parsley Market Scope

2.2 Research Methodology



3. Parsley Market Insights

3.1 Parsley Market Trends to 2030

3.2 Future Opportunities in the Parsley Market

3.3 Dominant Applications of Parsley to 2030

3.4 Leading Products of Parsley to 2030

3.5 High Prospect Countries in Parsley Market to 2030

3.6 Parsley Market Growth-Share Matrix



4. Parsley Market Trends, Opportunities, and Restraints

4.1 Latest Trends and Recent Developments in the Parsley Market

4.2 Key Factors Driving the Parsley Market Growth

4.3 Major Challenges to the Parsley Industry, 2023- 2030

4.4 Post-COVID Scenario, Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Inflation



5 Five Forces Analysis for Global Parsley Market

5.1 Parsley Industry Attractiveness Index, 2022

5.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Threat of Substitutes



6. Global Parsley Market Data - Industry Size, Share, and Outlook

6.1 Parsley Market Annual Size Outlook, 2023- 2030 ($ Million)

6.2 Parsley Key Suppliers, Emerging Markets and Technologies

6.3 Global Parsley Market Annual Sales Outlook by Region, 2023- 2030 ($ Million)

6.4 Global Parsley Market Size Outlook, by Product (Fresh parsley and Dry parsley)

6.5 Global Parsley Market Size Outlook, by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Grocery and convenience stores)



7. Asia Pacific Parsley Industry Statistics - Market Size, Share, Competition and Outlook

7.1 Asia Pacific Market Insights, 2022

7.2 Asia Pacific Parsley Market Revenue Forecast by Country, 2023- 2030 (USD Million)

7.2.1 China Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

7.2.2 India Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

7.2.3 Japan Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

7.2.4 South Korea Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

7.2.5 Australia Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

7.3 Asia Pacific Parsley Market Key suppliers, Leading companies, Emerging markets and technologies

7.4 Asia-Pacific Parsley Market Value Forecast, by Product

7.5 Asia-Pacific Parsley Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel



8. North America Parsley Market Trends, Outlook, and Growth Prospects

8.1 North America Snapshot, 2022

8.2 North America Parsley Market Analysis and Outlook by Country, 2023- 2030($ Million)

8.2.1 United States Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

8.2.2 Canada Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

8.2.3 Mexico Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

8.3 North America Parsley Market Key suppliers, Leading companies, Emerging markets and technologies

8.4 North America Parsley Market Revenue Projections, by Product

8.5 North America Parsley Market Revenue Projections, by Distribution Channel



9. Europe Parsley Market Historical Trends, Outlook, and Business Prospects

9.1 Europe Key Findings, 2022

9.2 Europe Parsley Market Size and Percentage Breakdown by Country, 2023- 2030 (USD Million)

9.2.1 Germany Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

9.2.2 United Kingdom (UK) Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

9.2.3 France Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

9.2.4 Italy Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

9.2.5 Spain Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

9.3 Europe Parsley Market Key suppliers, Leading companies, Emerging markets and technologies

9.4 Europe Parsley Market Size Outlook, by Product

9.5 Europe Parsley Market Size Outlook, by Distribution Channel



10. Middle East Africa Parsley Market Outlook and Growth Prospects

10.1 Middle East Africa Overview, 2022

10.2 Middle East Africa Parsley Market Statistics by Country, 2023- 2030 (USD Million)

10.2.1 Middle East Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

10.2.2 Africa Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

10.3 Middle East Africa Parsley Market Key suppliers, Leading companies, Emerging markets and technologies

10.4 Middle East Africa Parsley Market Size Data, by Product

10.5 Middle East Africa Parsley Market Size Data, by Distribution Channel



11. South and Central America Parsley Market Drivers, Challenges, and Growth Prospects

11.1 South and Central America Snapshot, 2022

11.2 South and Central America Parsley Market Future by Country, 2023- 2030($ Million)

11.2.1 Brazil Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

11.2.2 Argentina Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

11.2.3 Chile Parsley Market, 2023- 2030

11.3 South and Central America Parsley Market Key suppliers, Leading companies, Emerging markets and technologies

11.4 Latin America Parsley Market Value, by Product

11.5 Latin America Parsley Market Value, by Distribution Channel



12. Parsley Market Structure and Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Companies in Parsley Business

12.2 Parsley Product Portfolio

12.3 Financial Analysis

12.4 SWOT and Financial Analysis Review



13. Latest News, Deals, and Developments in Parsley Market



14 Appendix

14.1 Demographic Analysis of Key Markets

14.2 Parsley Trade and Relevant Market Analysis

14.3 Publisher Expertise

14.4 Parsley Industry Report Sources and Methodology



Companies Mentioned





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkvb2z

