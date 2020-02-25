Global partners invest $314 million in Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] is enhancing the combat-proven Patriot™ Air and Missile Defense System under a $314 million task order for engineering services from the U.S. Army, awarded on January 30. The task order is funded by the 17 nations that rely on Patriot for integrated air and missile defense. This is the third of five annual, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity task order awards with a total contract ceiling of more than $2.3 billion.

"These modernization efforts ensure Patriot continues to outpace the advancing and proliferating threat, and will be ready when needed," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "The 17-nation Patriot partnership shares the cost and reaps the benefit of continued investment in the system."

Under the task order, Raytheon is providing comprehensive engineering services including systems, software and hardware development, integration and test services, configuration management and logistics support. Additionally, many of the project results will be incorporated into Patriot Post Deployment Build 8.1, a series of software and hardware capabilities, including:

New cutting edge methods to search, detect, track, discriminate, engage, and defeat a wide range of evolving threats including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and military aircraft. Integrating Warfighter Machine Interface into Patriot. WMI provides a total view of that battlespace, with 3-D visuals, easy-to-read status pages and search functions.

As part of the contract, Raytheon is also:

Enhancing the resilience of Patriot against evolving cyber threats

Developing solutions that enhance readiness and reduce life cycle costs by making the system more reliable.

Replacing obsolete parts of Patriot's communications system, enabling Patriot to reliably operate until the U.S. Army's new Integrated Air and Missile Defense command and control system comes on-line.

Raytheon's Global Patriot Solutions is the most advanced, tactical air and missile defense system in the world, providing protection against a full range of advanced threats, including aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The 17 Patriot Nations are:

United States of America

The Netherlands

Germany

Japan

Israel

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Taiwan

Greece

Spain

Republic of Korea

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Romania

Sweden

Poland

The Kingdom of Bahrain

