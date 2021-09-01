Global Partnership for Telehealth Announces Partnership with Elora International

BLACKSHEAR, Ga., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 20 years of experience in the telehealth industry, Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT) has worked diligently to source telehealth hardware products that are high quality and low cost. Telehealth tools should not be expensive but should easily work within a healthcare provider's clinical environment and budget. To this end, GPT announced it will leverage ELORA's lightweight battery and a combination of USB or AC Power modules to provide up to 24 hours or more of cordless power on a single charge, to virtually any Telemedicine solution on the market.

The ELORA power solution is simple, reliable, and affordable and is the lightest hot swap mobile power solution on the market. By pairing the ELORA Power System with older telehealth carts, a healthcare system may gain added functionality and extend the service life of their current assets, thus saving the system money. The ELORA solution has an industry leading seven safety certifications, including IE 60601, which utilizes premium Panasonic cells (the same ones used in Tesla vehicles).