Global Partnership Sparks Community-Driven Initiatives in Cameroon

Eldercare Cameroon will include multiple community-based projects that connect U.S.-based Life Plan Communities (formerly CCRCs) to CDVTA. Since 1988, CDVTA, a member of the Global Ageing Network, has provided support to northwest Cameroon's most vulnerable citizens—older adults in rural communities—to foster social inclusion, quality of life and community initiatives, education and elder rights advocacy.

"CDVTA reaches more than 74,000 individuals and 129 villages in northwest Cameroon though the efforts of more than 450 community volunteers," said Francis Njuakom, CDTVA Founder and Executive Director. "Eldercare Cameroon—through our partnership with iN2L and WD International Consulting—builds on those successes to support elder-driven, community-based initiatives."

An Auspicious Encounter

The collaboration among the three partners was the result of a chance encounter between Njuakom and Jack York, president and co-founder of iN2L, during the Global Ageing Network conference in Perth, Australia, in 2016.

York made a donation to CDVTA in support of a sustainable goat-rearing endeavor for seven villages in Cameroon. The success of that project led to a more ambitious fund-raising campaign to build Cameroon's first senior center—the Dorothy York Senior Center in Elemighong Village.

"What's most exciting about this collaboration is that these projects—and the projects that will come out of Eldercare Cameroon—are driven by the communities that will benefit from them," said York. "The goal of our partnership is more than helping to build structures, raise money or launch specific initiatives. It's about enriching lives and connecting communities."

While fund-raising for the senior center, Njuakom partnered with Walter Coffey and David Sprowl, Managing Partners of WD International Consulting, which provides staff development through mentoring, coaching and professional growth services, to raise funds for the first-year salary of a full-time community nurse. As the first community nurse in Cameroon, she will work from the Dorothy York Senior Center focusing on wellness education and support to elders in the surrounding villages.

"We are committed to the excellent work of CDVTA," said Coffey. "Having seen its impact firsthand, we know CDVTA is making an incredible difference in the lives of elders. We have never seen such effective, elder-driven community-based services and we want to support CDVTA in meeting their mission."

How to Donate

The success of these individual projects led to the formal establishment of Eldercare Cameroon. "Thousands of lives are being touched by CDVTA's work—from building schools and latrines to bringing running water and electricity to villages," said Sprowl. "We are excited to continue contributing to those efforts."

The Global Ageing Network will receive all tax-deductible donations for Eldercare Cameroon. This project aligns with their mission "to connect and support care and service providers worldwide to enhance quality of life for ageing." Katie Sloan, Executive Director of the Network, expressed her hope that Eldercare Cameroon will serve as a model for more global collaborations.

Individual donations will be accepted for Eldercare Cameroon projects, as well as opportunities for CCRCs, businesses and other entities to partner with individual villages in Cameroon. Learn more about Eldercare Cameroon and donate here.

For details on individual and organizational partnerships, contact WD International Consulting at WDintl@bellsouth.net.

About It's Never 2 Late

It's Never 2 Late® (iN2L) is an award-winning developer of digital engagement technology for senior living community residents, with over 2,500 installations in the United States and Canada. The company's picture-based, touchscreen interface provides easy connectivity to the Internet, including video chat and e-mail, regardless of users' physical and cognitive abilities. Additionally, iN2L's media library offers more than 4,000 social, educational and spiritual content options, as well as games developed specifically for individuals with cognitive challenges. Residents can realize the full benefits of interactive technology while reducing isolation, increasing cognitive stimulation and enhancing independence. For more information about iN2L, visit their website. Access case studies, research, testimonials, and our blog on our Ideas & Insights page. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CDVTA

Community Development volunteers for Technical Assistance (CDVTA) is a legally registered community development Charity in Cameroon with Registration No: NW/GP/01/98/1940 of 11 May 1998. CDVTA collaborates with the government of Cameroon through the Ministry of Social Affairs with authorization to operate; Ref. No: AS921300/L/MINAS/SG/DIDESEC/CECO/CEA1 of July 1 2008 and the Ministry of Territorial Administration with Ref. No: 005/ACK/E.32/050/2007/A2 of August 17 2007.

CDVTA has Special Consultative Status with Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of United Nations since July 2010.

About WD International Consulting:

WD International supports and facilitates the growth and development of individuals, and organizations. Building on our knowledge and experience, we coach and educate individuals, groups and teams to obtain the results they want and need to be successful. Our focus is on retaining current staff and facilitating organizational culture change.

Contacts:

Matt Schlossberg

Amendola Communications for iN2L

mschlossberg@acmarketingpr.com



Walter O. Coffey, Managing Partner

G. David Sprowl, Managing Partner

WD International, LLC

WDintl@bellsouth.net

