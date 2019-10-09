Global Passenger Cars Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger Cars market worldwide is projected to grow by 23.7 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.2%. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 95.6 Million Units by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 852.9 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 692 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of 5.8 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 6.7 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Adam Opel AG; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Audi AG; Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP); Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd.; Cadillac; Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.; Daimler AG; Dongfeng Motor Corporation; Dr. Ing. HCF Porsche AG; Ferrari SpA; General Motors Company; Haima Automobile International Corporation; Hindustan Motors Ltd.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.; Kia Motors Corporation; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.; Mazda Motor Corporation; Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; PSA Peugeot Citroen; Renault Group; Tata Motors Ltd.; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG; Volvo Car Corporation







IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

