Global Passenger Security Systems Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Need for Security and Inspection Solutions for Continuously Increasing Passenger Volume Driving Expansion

Sep 06, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Passenger Security Systems Market (2022-2027) by Solutions, Offerings, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Passenger Security Systems Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.79%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Passenger Security Systems Market is segmented based on Solutions, Offerings, End Users, and Geography.
- By Solutions, the market is classified into Access Control/Biometric Systems, Baggage Inspection Systems, Bar-Coded Boarding Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions, Explosive Trace Detectors, Full-Body Scanners, Hand-Held Scanners, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Management Systems, and Walk.
- By Offerings, the market is classified into Equipment, and Services.
- By End Users, the market is classified into Commercial Airports, Railway Stations, and Seaport.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Passenger Security Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Need for Security and Inspection Solutions for Continuously Increasing Passenger Volume
Increasing Usage of Security Equipment to Safeguard Passengers from Injuries, Accidents, and Crime
Government Enforcement and Transportation Policies Focusing
Restraints
False Positives and Disparities Issues in Passenger Screening
Opportunities
Increasing Tourism
Airport Authorities to Upgrade Existing Inspection Systems with Real-Time Tomography
Challenges
Integration Issues with OEMs and Technology Providers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Passenger Security Systems Market, By Solutions
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Access Control/Biometric Systems
6.3 Baggage Inspection Systems
6.3.1 Computed Tomography
6.3.2 X-Ray Scanners
6.4 Bar-Coded Boarding Systems
6.5 Cybersecurity Solutions
6.6 Explosive Trace Detectors
6.7 Full-Body Scanners
6.8 Hand-Held Scanners
6.9 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems
6.10 Vid
7 Global Passenger Security Systems Market, By Offerings
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Equipment
7.3 Services
8 Global Passenger Security Systems Market, By End Users
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Airports
8.2.1 Large Hub
8.2.2 Medium Hub
8.2.3 Small Hub
8.3 Railway Stations
8.4 Seaport
9 Americas' Passenger Security Systems Market
10 Europe's Passenger Security Systems Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Passenger Security Systems Market
12 APAC's Passenger Security Systems Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adani Systems
- Advanced Perimeter Systems
- Autoclear
- Axis Communications
- Bosch
- C.E.I.A.
- Halma
- Honeywell
- Navtech Radar
- Rapiscan Systems
- Raytheon
- Rockwell Collins
- Safran
- Siemens
- SITA
- Smiths Detection
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toigk2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article