Global Passenger Vehicle OEMs' Customer Service Channels Analysis Report 2022 - Service Segment Leaders and Standout OES Maintenance Offerings

This report profiles, analyzes, and benchmarks conventional and electric OEMs by their OES channel service and maintenance offerings. The geographic scope is global. The base year is 2021; global sales reflect 2019, 2020, and 2021.
The study benchmarks the OEMs and their OES services in the following segments:
Maintenance offerings; digital retail and omnichannel strategies; value line offerings; loyalty programs and subscription services; warranty programs; financial contracts and credit services; commercial account services and used car programs; and connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE)
Each criterion is ranked on a 5-point scale.
The benchmarked OEMs are Ford, GM, Tesla, VW, Renault, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Changan, Geely, BYD, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Rivian, Fisker, and NIO.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the main maintenance services that OEMs offer in their OES channel?
- How are the services different from their industry peers?
- What are the primary value line offerings, service concepts, and aftermarket programs?
- How does each OEM compare to others across various functions in the aftersales service channel?
- What are the top cross-industry and technology partnerships shaping the future of the aftersales segment?
- What are OEMs' service offerings for the growing CASE segment?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Original Equipment Manufacturers' (OEMs) Customer Service Channels and Service Touch Points
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Benchmarking Criteria
- Key Competitors - OEMs' Customer Service Channel and Service Touch Points Industry
- Distribution Channel - OEM-OES Channel Framework
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Findings
- Overview - Notable OEMs' OES Value Chain Initiatives & Channel Enablers
- Regional Trends in the OES Channel
- Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War on the Global OES Channel
- Emerging Business Models in the OES Channel
- Technology Partnerships in the OES Channel
- Top OE Value Line Labels and Workshop Concepts
- OEMs' Top Concerns in the Service and Maintenance Channel
- Summary - Hierarchical Snapshot of OEMs Based on OES Services
- Highlight - Service Segment Leaders and Standout OES Maintenance Offerings
- 2021 Global Aftersales Revenue Snapshot of Select* OEMs
- Benchmarking - Maintenance Offerings
- Benchmarking - Digital Retail and Omni-channel Strategy
- Benchmarking - Value Line Offerings
- Benchmarking - Loyalty Programs and Subscription Services
- Benchmarking - Warranty Programs
- Benchmarking - Financial Contracts and Credit Services
- Benchmarking - Commercial Account Services and Used Car Programs
- Benchmarking - CASE
3. Ford Motor Company
- Ford Motor Company - Company Overview
- Ford's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Ford's OES Channel Services
4. General Motors Company (GM)
- GM - Company Overview
- GM's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of GM's OES Channel Services
5. Tesla, Inc.
- Tesla, Inc. - Company Overview
- Tesla's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Tesla's OES Channel Services
6. Volkswagen Group
- VW - Company Overview
- VW's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of VW's OES Channel Services
7. Groupe Renault
- Groupe Renault - Company Overview
- Renault's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Renault's OES Channel Services
8. Stellantis N.V.
- Stellantis N.V.'s - Company Overview
- Stellantis's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Stellantis's OES Channel Services
9. Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Benz (Daimler Group PV) - Company Overview
- Mercedes-Benz's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Mercedes-Benz's OES Channel Services
10. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)
- BMW - Company Overview
- BMW's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of BMW's OES Channel Services
11. Chang'an Automobile (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Changan - Company Overview
- Changan's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Changan's OES Channel Services
12. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd (ZGH)
- Geely - Company Overview
- Geely's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Geely's OES Channel Services
13. BYD Auto Co., Ltd.
- BYD - Company Overview
- BYD's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of BYD's OES Channel Services
14. Tata Motors Limited
- Tata Motors Limited - Company Overview
- Tata Motors's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Tata Motors's OES Channel Services
15. Hyundai Motor Company
- Hyundai Motor Company - Company Overview
- Hyundai's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Hyundai's OES Channel Services
16. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M)
- M&M - Company Overview
- M&M's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of M&M's OES Channel Services
17. Toyota Motor Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation - Company Overview
- Toyota's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Toyota's OES Channel Services
18. Honda Motor Company, Ltd.
- Honda Motor Company, Ltd. - Company Overview
- Honda's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Honda's OES Channel Services
19. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. - Company Overview
- Nissan's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Nissan's OES Channel Services
20. Suzuki Motor Corporation
- Suzuki Motor Corporation - Company Overview
- Suzuki's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Suzuki's OES Channel Services
21. Rivian Automotive, Inc.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. - Company Overview
- Rivian's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Rivian's OES Channel Services
22. Fisker Inc.
- Fisker - Company Overview
- Fisker's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of Fisker's OES Channel Services
23. NIO Inc.
- NIO Inc. - Company Overview
- NIO's OES Channel Offerings
- Summary of NIO's OES Channel Services
24. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Develop Omni-channel Value Line Labels and Workshop Concepts
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Launch Parts, Accessories, and Services eRetail
- Growth Opportunity 3 - New Business Models in Financing Maintenance and Repair
25. Appendix
- Benchmarking Snapshot - Key OEMs' Service Channels & Customer Touch Points
26. Next Steps
