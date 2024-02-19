Global Passenger Vehicle Shift-by-Wire Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.53 Billion by 2030 - Smart Actuators for Advanced E/E Architecture Fueling Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunity in the Global Passenger Vehicle Shift-by-Wire Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SBW is forecast to reach $5.53 billion by 2030

This comprehensive study examines the global shift-by-wire (SBW) market from 2022 to 2030, providing insights into growth prospects and their associated implications. SBW technology seeks to replace the traditional mechanical linkages between the transmission and gear shifter with electronics.

This study outlines growth drivers and restraints set to impact regional and global market dynamics. Ultimately, this study presents stakeholders with invaluable insights to help capture new opportunities and develop strategies that align with distinctive market trends, regional nuances, and various automotive advancements influencing the SBW market.

The report explores the SBW technology penetration across different global regions, examining a wide array of factors and emerging market trends. The study provides an overview of SBW for global premium and mass-market OEMs, vehicle segment-wise analysis, and evaluates the average price of SBW modules (actuator, motors, sensors, and gear shifter) per vehicle.

It identifies opportunities for stakeholders, comprising OEMs, Tier 1, and Tier 2 suppliers, to harness the ongoing vertical market consolidation fueled by the evolving technological landscape, including the emergence of new E/E architecture for software-defined vehicles and the rapid pace of electrification.

These changes are poised to influence demand for various hardware and software components in the SBW market. In terms of revenue generation, North America is projected to take the lead by 2030, followed by China and the Asia-Pacific. The Middle East/Africa region is also anticipated to register robust growth rates over the forecast period, closely followed by South America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shift-by-Wire (SBW) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Competitor Landscape
  • Regions
  • Life Cycle Analysis of SBW (Technology Maturity)
  • SBW Systems - Supply Chain Structure
  • SBW Systems - Systems Packaging for SBW
  • SBW Systems - Key Insights on Motors for SBW
  • SBW Systems - Key Insights on Sensors for SBW
  • Future Trends for Actuators for SBW Systems
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast By Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trend and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis - Europe

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis - North America

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - China

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis - China

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis - Asia-Pacific

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East/Africa

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis - Middle East/Africa

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - South America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis - South America

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Leveraging Vertical Integration within the SBW Market
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Actuators for Advanced E/E Architecture
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Reinventing Product Portfolio and Product Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n22g98

