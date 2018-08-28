Global Passenger Vehicle Tire Market 2018-2022: Growth of Airless Tires with Bridgestone, Continental, MICHELIN, Pirelli & Goodyear Dominating
The "Global Passenger Vehicle Tire Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global passenger vehicle tire market in terms of volume, will grow close to 1,500 million units by 2022.
Global Passenger Vehicle Tire Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in sales of passenger vehicles. Increasing sales of passenger vehicles, such as sedans, hatchbacks, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs), crossovers, and passenger vans, are driving the growth of the global passenger vehicle tire market.
One trend in the market is growth of airless tires. Airless tires or non-pneumatic tires (NPT) are those that are supported by air pressure. Most of these tires are used in small vehicles, such as riding lawn mowers and motorized golf carts.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing preference for public transport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change is a serious global concern. Climate change summits, such as the Kyoto Protocol, are being conducted, which are aimed at adopting various measures to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Bridgestone
- Continental
- MICHELIN
- Pirelli
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- OEMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Replacement - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth of airless tires
- 3D printing trend in tire industry
- Increasing use of RFID technology in tires
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bridgestone
- Continental
- MICHELIN
- Pirelli
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
PART 15: APPENDIX
