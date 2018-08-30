Global Passenger Vehicle Tire Market will grow close to 1,500 million units by 2022

LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Passenger Vehicle Tire







A tire is a ring-shaped structure surrounding the wheel's rim to grip the surface it travels on, by transferring vehicle load from axle through the wheel to the ground. The rubber components in passenger vehicle tires are more flexible than those used in commercial vehicle tires. This results in a smoother, quieter ride with good year-round steering and handling properties.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global passenger vehicle tire market in terms of volume, will grow close to 1,500 million units by 2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global passenger vehicle tire market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Passenger Vehicle Tire Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Bridgestone



• Continental



• MICHELIN



• Pirelli



• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber







Market driver



• Rise in sales of passenger vehicles



Market challenge



• Growing preference for public transport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions



Market trend



• Growth of airless tires



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







