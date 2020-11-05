Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Industry
Global Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market to Reach US$93 Billion by the Year 2027
Nov 05, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Passive Optical LAN (POL) estimated at US$27.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Optical Cables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR to reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coupler segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.5% share of the global Passive Optical LAN (POL) market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961082/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Passive Optical LAN (POL) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Power Splitter Segment Corners a 9.5% Share in 2020
In the global Power Splitter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Adtran, Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent SA
- Ericsson AB
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tellabs, Inc.
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Zhone Technologies, Inc.
- ZTE Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961082/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Passive Optical LAN (POL) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Cables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Optical Cables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Cables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Coupler by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Coupler by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coupler by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Splitter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Power Splitter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Splitter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Connector by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Connector by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Connector by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Amplifier by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Amplifier by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Amplifier by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavelength
Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Gigabit-Capable
Passive Optical Networks (GPON) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Gigabit-Capable Passive
Optical Networks (GPON) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Gigabit-Capable Passive
Optical Networks (GPON) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for EPON by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for EPON by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for EPON by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL) by
Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector,
Amplifier, Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical
Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON)
and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL) by
Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and
EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and
EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: China Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and
EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and
EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: France Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and
EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and
EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and
EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL) by
Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector,
Amplifier, Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical
Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector, Amplifier,
Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other
Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON)
and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN (POL) by
Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical LAN (POL)
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector,
Amplifier, Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and
Other Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical
Networks (GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter,
Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector,
Amplifier, Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and
Other Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical
Networks (GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Passive Optical LAN
(POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON)
and EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Component - Optical Cables, Coupler, Power
Splitter, Connector, Amplifier, Wavelength Division
Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Optical Cables, Coupler, Power Splitter, Connector,
Amplifier, Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer and
Other Components for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical
Networks (GPON) and EPON - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Passive Optical
LAN (POL) by Type - Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks
(GPON) and EPON Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Passive
Optical LAN (POL) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks (GPON) and EPON
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961082/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker