Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$27.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.6%. GPON, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.7 Billion by the year 2025, GPON will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, GPON will reach a market size of US$961.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ADTRAN, Inc.; Calix, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Nokia Corporation; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Tellabs, Inc.; Verizon Communications, Inc.; ZTE Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: GPON (Structure) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: GPON (Structure) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: GPON (Structure) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: EPON (Structure) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: EPON (Structure) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: EPON (Structure) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: WDM-PON (Structure) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: WDM-PON (Structure) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: WDM-PON (Structure) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: OLT (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: OLT (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: OLT (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: ONT (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: ONT (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: ONT (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: FTTx (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: FTTx (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: FTTx (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Mobile Backhaul (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Mobile Backhaul (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Mobile Backhaul (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure:
2018 to 2025
Table 26: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in the
United States by Structure: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 29: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review by Structure in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Passive
Optical Network (PON) Equipment in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market by Structure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Review
in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 62: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure:
2018-2025
Table 65: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Structure: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 68: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 71: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
France by Structure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 80: French Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market by Structure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Demand for Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Passive Optical Network
(PON) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Structure for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Passive Optical Network
(PON) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: United Kingdom Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review by Structure in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Spanish Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Spanish Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure:
2018 to 2025
Table 119: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Russia by Structure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 120: Russian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Russian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 126: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Structure: 2018-2025
Table 128: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Structure: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 131: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 134: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 137: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Structure: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Australian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 150: Australian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 157: Indian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Indian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review by Structure in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Indian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Indian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: Indian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 168: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 171: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 174: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Passive Optical
Network (PON) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Structure for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Passive Optical
Network (PON) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 185: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Structure
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Structure:
2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market by Structure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Demand for Passive Optical Network
(PON) Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market
Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure:
2018-2025
Table 197: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Structure: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 200: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 203: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 205: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Brazil by Structure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 214: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Structure for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Structure: 2009-2017
Table 216: Mexican Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 222: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Structure: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Rest of Latin America by Structure: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Structure: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market in
Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Passive Optical Network (PON)
Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Passive Optical Network (PON) Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 232: The Middle East Passive Optical Network (PON)
