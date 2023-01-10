Global Pasta Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $31.14 Billion by 2028 at a 3.34% CAGR

Jan 10, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pasta Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the global pasta market reached a value of about USD 25.67 billion in 2022. Aided by the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, the market is expected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.34% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of approximately USD 31.14 billion by 2028.
With the rising urbanisation, hectic lifestyles, and growing purchasing power, consumers are moving toward food products that are easy to prepare and take less time to cook. The popularity of pasta is growing since it can be used to prepare quick and nutritious meals, especially in the forms of vermicelli, fusilli, and macaroni. The future growth of the pasta market is anticipated to be accelerated by the simple manufacturing processes used to produce pasta products, even on a large scale.
In order to appeal to consumers' altering tastes and preferences, numerous regional and international producers have introduced a wide variety of pastas in developing and potential markets. By combining pasta with diverse ingredients like carrot, spinach, beet juice, and herbs, new alternatives have been created to entice customers. There are also specialised versions of pasta such as gluten-free, to suit those with dietary preferences.
Due to its high gluten concentration, which helps the pasta stay stable and maintain its shape over time, durum wheat semolina occupies a substantial segment of the market. The demand for pasta made with wheat and barley has further increased as health-conscious consumers prefer food products with healthier ingredients. As pasta is low in salt and free of cholesterol, its use has increased among people who are concerned about their health worldwide. In the upcoming years, these factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the pasta market.
Additionally, once the pasta is cooked properly, it can have a low glycaemic index and be easily complemented by other foods to appeal to a wider range of consumers. When pasta is combined with tomato-based foods, it offers a significant supply of dietary lycopene. This is further providing an impetus to the market growth.
Europe has a high consumption rate of pasta which is expected to grow further in the forecast period. Also, the region will likely experience a strong increase in the per-person sales of pasta, which will help the pasta market grow even more.
In the upcoming years, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness rapid expansion and increased demand for pasta, particularly from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Italian cuisines such as pasta, among many others, have become increasingly popular in India as a result of globalisation and the rise of western influence, and this is the key factor driving the growth of the pasta market in India.
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Type
- Dried Pasta
- Chilled/Fresh Pasta
- Canned/Preserved Pasta
- Others
Market Division by Raw Material
- Durum Wheat Semolina
- Wheat
- Mix
- Barley
- Rice
- Maize
- Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Speciality Stores
- Online/E-Retailing
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global pasta market companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:
- Barilla G. and R Fratelli SpA
- Nestle SA
- F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino S.p.A
- JSC Makfa
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc
- General Mills, Inc
- Others
