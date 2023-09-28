Global Pastries Market to Reach $71.86 Billion by 2028, Driven by Customizable and Indulgent Pastry Trends

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Sep, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pastries Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pastries market is on track for substantial growth, with expectations to expand from USD 64.07 billion in 2023 to USD 71.86 billion by 2028.

This growth trajectory represents a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.32% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers and trends are poised to fuel this market's expansion.

Key Highlights:

  • Customizable Pastries: The rising popularity of customizable pastries and continuous product innovation are anticipated to drive market growth. Specialty ingredients like whole-grain bread, concentrates, and sweet goods mixes are in demand, aligning with consumer preferences for healthy ingredients and on-the-go food products.
  • Indulgent Food Products: A growing desire for indulgent food products and increased urbanization have boosted the consumption of ready-to-eat pastries. Consumer interest in unique flavors, customized pastries, and health-conscious ingredient substitutes further propels market growth.
  • Healthy and Free-from Bakery Products: Health-conscious consumers are driving the demand for free-from bakery products that cater to specific dietary needs, such as gluten-free, kosher, organic, and natural ingredients. Nutrient-rich and clean-label pastries are gaining traction among consumers, including those with diabetes.

Market Trends:

  • Nutrition and Clean Labels: Consumers increasingly seek pastries with clean-label ingredients, prioritizing wholesome, natural, and organic components. Nutritionally balanced pastries are appealing to consumers, especially those who want to limit calorie intake.
  • Asia-Pacific Dominance: Asia-Pacific is a significant market due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a preference for Western-style diets. China, in particular, has become one of the largest baked goods markets globally, driving pastry sales.
  • Personal Gifting: Personal gifting of food items, including bakery products like pastries, is a popular trend among friends and family. Pastries are often enjoyed daily for breakfast, further contributing to market growth.
  • Convenience and On-the-Go: Consumers favor bakery products like pastries for their convenience and suitability for on-the-go consumption. These factors are instrumental in the growth of the bakery products market.

Companies Mentioned 

  • American Baking Company
  • Aryzta AG
  • Britannia Industries
  • Flowers Foods
  • Groupo Bimbo
  • Hostess Brands LLC
  • McKee Foods Co.
  • Tyson Foods
  • Europastry Brands
  • Finsbury Food Group PLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Flavor
5.1.1 Sweet
5.1.2 Savory
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 Packaged Pastries
5.2.2 Unpackaged/Artisanal Pastries
5.3 Distribution Channel
5.3.1 On-trade
5.3.2 Off-trade
5.3.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.3.2.2 Convenience/Grocery Stores
5.3.2.3 Specialty Stores
5.3.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.3.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 ABOUT US

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inouz8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Unites States Data Center Colocation Market Report 2023-2028: AI and VR Revolutionize Colocation Demand with Submarine Cables and 5G Boosting Connectivity and Data Center Investments

Innovations and Government Initiatives Fuel Electric Three-Wheeler Boom in China, India, and Japan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.