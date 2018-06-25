Global Patch and Remediation Software Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Patch and Remediation Software in US$ Thousand.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Automox Technologies, Inc.

- Autonomic Software, Inc. CA Technologies, Inc.

- Comodo Group, Inc.

- Ecora Software Corporation



PATCH AND REMEDIATION SOFTWARE MCP-6765 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

IT Patch Management: An Important Component of Lifecycle Management

Major Market Trends & Drivers

Focus On Vulnerability Management Lifecycle: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

The Vital First Step that Precedes Remediation & Patching .

Growing Concerns Over Cyber Security & Information Security Drives Demand for Security Patch Management Solutions

Rise in Cyber Crime Throws the Spotlight on Patching & Remediation

Table 1: Massive Economic and Financial Losses Incurred Due to Cyber Crime Lays a Strong Foundation for Building the Enterprise Culture of Vulnerability Assessment and Risk Response: Global Cost of Cyber Crime (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Omnipresence of IT Vulnerabilities: A Review

Zero Day Exploits: A Security Challenge that Pushes Up the Importance of Continuous Patching & Remediation

Table 2: Growing Number of Zero Day Attacks Mirrors the Rising Value of these Attacks in the Black and Gray Markets & the Ensuing Need for Robust Patch Management and Vulnerability Scanning Systems that Mitigate the Severity of the Attack: Number of Zero-Day Attacks Discovered and Recorded During the Years 2010 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Phishing Attacks

Table 3: Phishing Attacks on Organizations (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Phishing Attacks on Banks, e-Pay Systems, Internet Portals, Online Games, Online Stores, Social Networking Sites, Telephone & ISPs, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increase in Threats for Mobile Devices Drives the Need for Mobile Patching & Patching at End-Points

Exploits On Websites, Browsers & Operating Systems

Rising Number of Vulnerabilities Discovered on Internet/IT Platforms Heightens the Need for IT Administrators to Stay Current on Patches to Close the Window of Threat

Table 4: Number of New Web Vulnerabilities Discovered in the Years 2011, 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Number of New Vulnerabilities Discovered on Major Operating System Products in the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Number of New Vulnerabilities Discovered in Select Application Products in the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Number of New Vulnerabilities Discovered in Plugins for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Number of New Browser Vulnerabilities Discovered in the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Conclusions

Focus on Security Vulnerabilities in IoT Systems Drives the Need for IoT Patching

Table 9: With Over 387% Growth in Connected Autonomous Things by 2020 in the IoT Ecosystem, the Need for IoT Patching is Poised to Explode: Breakdown of the Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (In Million Units) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Network Availability Needs Drives Demand for Runtime Patching/Dynamic Patching/Hotpatching

Patching in the BYOD Environment Becomes All Consuming

Cost Savings Drive the Popularity of Third Party Patches Over Vendor Supported Patches

The Need for More Effective Patch Prioritization Fuels Interest in Patch Management Software

Unviability of Manual Patching Drives the Era of Automated Patch Management

€œA Patch in Time€ Saves Time & Money .

Table 10: High Average Time Required to Fix Vulnerability Across Industries Strengthens the Business Case for Automated Patch Management Solutions: Breakdown of Average Time-to-Fix Vulnerabilities in Select Industries Worldwide for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Enterprise Patch Fatigue as a Result of Continuous Patch Assessment & the Need to Pre-Test Patches Drives Interest in Automated Patch Testing Solutions

Cloud Based Patch Management Software/ Services Witness a Spike in Commercial Value Over Traditional In-House Programs

Cloud Computing Preps the Market for a New Patching Experience

Will the Market Be Jumping Onto the Cloud Bandwagon? Not So Fast Challenges Still Linger

Standalone Solutions Give Way for Bundled Solutions

Opportunistic MSPs Target SMBs as a Lucrative Customer Cluster in an Increasingly Commoditized Market

Healthcare Sector Emerges as the Rapidly Growing End-Use Market for Patch & Remediation Software

Strong Investments in €œHealthcare IT€ Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Patch Software

Table 11: With Over 53% Increase in Healthcare IT Spending by 2020, the Importance of Vulnerability Analysis and Patch Development Gains Visibility in Among Healthcare Enterprises: Global Breakdown of HIT Expenditure (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IoT in Healthcare & the Rise of Connected Equipment Brings Patching Into the Spotlight as the Most Vital Inoculation against Security Breaches

Regulations Exert Pressure on Mandatory Patching Needs

Cloud-Based Patching Grows in Prominence in the Healthcare Sector

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Key Challenges Restraining Growth

Prevailing Confusion Impacts Patch Management Efforts

Data Overload: A Key Challenge in Developing Processes for Prioritizing Patching Efforts

Competition: A Qualitative Review

A Fragmented Market

Select Patch Management Software Products

Review of Select Leading Patch Management Tools

Altiris Patch Management Solution

GFI LanGuard

Lumension Endpoint Management and Security Suite

Market Outlook



2. PATCH AND REMEDIATION SOFTWARE: AN OVERVIEW



3. SOFTWARE LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

AppSense and Shavlik Unveil AppSense Endpoint Security Suite 2.0

AsTech Consulting Launches Legacy Application Security Evaluation and Remediation Program

Shavlik Introduces Shavlik Patch for Microsoft® System Center Version 2.2

Qualys Integrates its Cloud Platform and Vulnerability Management within Hewlett Packard MSS Portfolio

Infinitely Virtual Rolls Out Patch Management Offering

Shavlik Releases Shavlik Protect 9.2

Microsoft Unveils Emergency Patch for Critical Vulnerability in IE

Verismic Launches New Patch Management Service

SysAid Rolls Out Version 14.0 of ITSM Platform Comprising SysAid Patch Management Solution

SUSE Develops kGraft for Live, Run-Time Patching of Linux Kernel

Matrix42 Releases Patch Catalog or Microsoft SCCM



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Intel and TPG to Form McAfee Cybersecurity Company

Carbon Black Collaborates with IBM on Automatic Remediation Software

LogMeIn Partners with Kaspersky Lab

Imaging3 Signs DVIS Software Remediation Proposal with CriTech Research

DoD Tactical Program Employs SteelCloud€™s Patented ConfigOS Automated STIG Remediation Tool

Shavlik Enters into a Partnership with Carahsoft Technology

Lumension Partners with Qualys



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Automox Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Autonomic Software, Inc. (USA)

CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Comodo Group, Inc. (USA)

Ecora Software Corporation (USA)

Flexera Software LLC (USA)

GFI Software (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)

Kaseya Limited (Ireland)

Landesk (USA)

Shavlik (USA)

LogMeIn, Inc. (USA)

Lumension Security, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

SmiKar Software (Australia)

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

ZOHO Corporation (USA)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview

Table 16: US Cyber Security Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Incidents in Critical Infrastructure Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Appetite for Security Solutions

Regulatory Environment

Laws Governing the Data Security

Regulatory Scenario in the US

FIPS

FISMA

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

HIPAA

Sarbanes-Oxley 404

SCAP

Software Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 17: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: US Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Patch and Remediation Software Market - A Primer

Highlights

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Environment

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: European Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 26: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: French Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Software Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: German Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Italian Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automation Gains Popularity to Slay Security Patches-Induced Downtime

Increasing Cybercrimes to Spur Growth Opportunities for the Patch and Remediation Software Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: UK Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Kaseya Limited - A Major Irish Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Compliance Fuels Adoption of Security Solutions in Asia-Pacific

India among Countries Displaying Lowest Adoption Rate of Patching Solutions

SmiKar Software - A Major Australian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 38: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Latin American Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Security Software Market in Gulf States on the Rise

Software Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Rest of World Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46) The United States (34) Canada (3) Europe (6) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443617



__________________________

