Global Patch and Remediation Software Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Patch and Remediation Software in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Automox Technologies, Inc.
- Autonomic Software, Inc. CA Technologies, Inc.
- Comodo Group, Inc.
- Ecora Software Corporation
PATCH AND REMEDIATION SOFTWARE MCP-6765 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
IT Patch Management: An Important Component of Lifecycle Management
Major Market Trends & Drivers
Focus On Vulnerability Management Lifecycle: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
The Vital First Step that Precedes Remediation & Patching .
Growing Concerns Over Cyber Security & Information Security Drives Demand for Security Patch Management Solutions
Rise in Cyber Crime Throws the Spotlight on Patching & Remediation
Table 1: Massive Economic and Financial Losses Incurred Due to Cyber Crime Lays a Strong Foundation for Building the Enterprise Culture of Vulnerability Assessment and Risk Response: Global Cost of Cyber Crime (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Omnipresence of IT Vulnerabilities: A Review
Zero Day Exploits: A Security Challenge that Pushes Up the Importance of Continuous Patching & Remediation
Table 2: Growing Number of Zero Day Attacks Mirrors the Rising Value of these Attacks in the Black and Gray Markets & the Ensuing Need for Robust Patch Management and Vulnerability Scanning Systems that Mitigate the Severity of the Attack: Number of Zero-Day Attacks Discovered and Recorded During the Years 2010 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Phishing Attacks
Table 3: Phishing Attacks on Organizations (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Phishing Attacks on Banks, e-Pay Systems, Internet Portals, Online Games, Online Stores, Social Networking Sites, Telephone & ISPs, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increase in Threats for Mobile Devices Drives the Need for Mobile Patching & Patching at End-Points
Exploits On Websites, Browsers & Operating Systems
Rising Number of Vulnerabilities Discovered on Internet/IT Platforms Heightens the Need for IT Administrators to Stay Current on Patches to Close the Window of Threat
Table 4: Number of New Web Vulnerabilities Discovered in the Years 2011, 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Number of New Vulnerabilities Discovered on Major Operating System Products in the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Number of New Vulnerabilities Discovered in Select Application Products in the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Number of New Vulnerabilities Discovered in Plugins for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Number of New Browser Vulnerabilities Discovered in the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Conclusions
Focus on Security Vulnerabilities in IoT Systems Drives the Need for IoT Patching
Table 9: With Over 387% Growth in Connected Autonomous Things by 2020 in the IoT Ecosystem, the Need for IoT Patching is Poised to Explode: Breakdown of the Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices (In Million Units) for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
High Network Availability Needs Drives Demand for Runtime Patching/Dynamic Patching/Hotpatching
Patching in the BYOD Environment Becomes All Consuming
Cost Savings Drive the Popularity of Third Party Patches Over Vendor Supported Patches
The Need for More Effective Patch Prioritization Fuels Interest in Patch Management Software
Unviability of Manual Patching Drives the Era of Automated Patch Management
€œA Patch in Time€ Saves Time & Money .
Table 10: High Average Time Required to Fix Vulnerability Across Industries Strengthens the Business Case for Automated Patch Management Solutions: Breakdown of Average Time-to-Fix Vulnerabilities in Select Industries Worldwide for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Enterprise Patch Fatigue as a Result of Continuous Patch Assessment & the Need to Pre-Test Patches Drives Interest in Automated Patch Testing Solutions
Cloud Based Patch Management Software/ Services Witness a Spike in Commercial Value Over Traditional In-House Programs
Cloud Computing Preps the Market for a New Patching Experience
Will the Market Be Jumping Onto the Cloud Bandwagon? Not So Fast Challenges Still Linger
Standalone Solutions Give Way for Bundled Solutions
Opportunistic MSPs Target SMBs as a Lucrative Customer Cluster in an Increasingly Commoditized Market
Healthcare Sector Emerges as the Rapidly Growing End-Use Market for Patch & Remediation Software
Strong Investments in €œHealthcare IT€ Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Patch Software
Table 11: With Over 53% Increase in Healthcare IT Spending by 2020, the Importance of Vulnerability Analysis and Patch Development Gains Visibility in Among Healthcare Enterprises: Global Breakdown of HIT Expenditure (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IoT in Healthcare & the Rise of Connected Equipment Brings Patching Into the Spotlight as the Most Vital Inoculation against Security Breaches
Regulations Exert Pressure on Mandatory Patching Needs
Cloud-Based Patching Grows in Prominence in the Healthcare Sector
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Key Challenges Restraining Growth
Prevailing Confusion Impacts Patch Management Efforts
Data Overload: A Key Challenge in Developing Processes for Prioritizing Patching Efforts
Competition: A Qualitative Review
A Fragmented Market
Select Patch Management Software Products
Review of Select Leading Patch Management Tools
Altiris Patch Management Solution
GFI LanGuard
Lumension Endpoint Management and Security Suite
Market Outlook
2. PATCH AND REMEDIATION SOFTWARE: AN OVERVIEW
3. SOFTWARE LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
AppSense and Shavlik Unveil AppSense Endpoint Security Suite 2.0
AsTech Consulting Launches Legacy Application Security Evaluation and Remediation Program
Shavlik Introduces Shavlik Patch for Microsoft® System Center Version 2.2
Qualys Integrates its Cloud Platform and Vulnerability Management within Hewlett Packard MSS Portfolio
Infinitely Virtual Rolls Out Patch Management Offering
Shavlik Releases Shavlik Protect 9.2
Microsoft Unveils Emergency Patch for Critical Vulnerability in IE
Verismic Launches New Patch Management Service
SysAid Rolls Out Version 14.0 of ITSM Platform Comprising SysAid Patch Management Solution
SUSE Develops kGraft for Live, Run-Time Patching of Linux Kernel
Matrix42 Releases Patch Catalog or Microsoft SCCM
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Intel and TPG to Form McAfee Cybersecurity Company
Carbon Black Collaborates with IBM on Automatic Remediation Software
LogMeIn Partners with Kaspersky Lab
Imaging3 Signs DVIS Software Remediation Proposal with CriTech Research
DoD Tactical Program Employs SteelCloud€™s Patented ConfigOS Automated STIG Remediation Tool
Shavlik Enters into a Partnership with Carahsoft Technology
Lumension Partners with Qualys
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Automox Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Autonomic Software, Inc. (USA)
CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Comodo Group, Inc. (USA)
Ecora Software Corporation (USA)
Flexera Software LLC (USA)
GFI Software (USA)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
Kaseya Limited (Ireland)
Landesk (USA)
Shavlik (USA)
LogMeIn, Inc. (USA)
Lumension Security, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
SmiKar Software (Australia)
SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)
Symantec Corporation (USA)
ZOHO Corporation (USA)
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview
Table 16: US Cyber Security Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Incidents in Critical Infrastructure Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Appetite for Security Solutions
Regulatory Environment
Laws Governing the Data Security
Regulatory Scenario in the US
FIPS
FISMA
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
HIPAA
Sarbanes-Oxley 404
SCAP
Software Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 17: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: US Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 19: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Canadian Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Patch and Remediation Software Market - A Primer
Highlights
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Japanese Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Environment
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: European Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: European 14-Year Perspective for Patch and Remediation Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 26: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: French Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Software Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: German Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 30: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Italian Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Automation Gains Popularity to Slay Security Patches-Induced Downtime
Increasing Cybercrimes to Spur Growth Opportunities for the Patch and Remediation Software Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: UK Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Kaseya Limited - A Major Irish Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Compliance Fuels Adoption of Security Solutions in Asia-Pacific
India among Countries Displaying Lowest Adoption Rate of Patching Solutions
SmiKar Software - A Major Australian Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 38: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Latin American Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Security Software Market in Gulf States on the Rise
Software Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Rest of World Historic Review for Patch and Remediation Software Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 46) The United States (34) Canada (3) Europe (6) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2) Middle East (1)
