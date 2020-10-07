Global Patch Cable Market Forecast 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global patch cable market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.13%, over the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. Key drivers promoting the market growth include, improved cable application and the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Patch cable refers to the general term used for cabling, connecting two electronic devices, usually in a network.They are also known as patch cords, owing to the connectors on both ends used to connect an end device to a power source.



Besides, such cables are often utilized for short distances, especially in wiring closets and offices.

High-speed connectivity systems and devices gain traction across industrial applications, mainly due to the growing need for smooth and secure data transmission.Moreover, using high-speed networking lines aid production facilities in analyzing real-time information, thereby improving the production processes.



Likewise, two connections, including the actual network connection as well as the electrical connection, are needed for numerous connected devices, like, IP cameras and networked surveillance cameras.Patch cables also offer various techniques for transmitting PoE cabling.



As a result, this advantage is anticipated to provide the market with lucrative opportunities.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global patch cable market growth is analyzed across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, primarily owing to the increased penetration of optical fiber technologies in emerging economies, due to upcoming projects like smart cities.



Moreover, the region offers numerous opportunities to industries within the cable management market.For instance, Prysmian, one of the largest cable manufacturing firms worldwide, prefers expanding in China because of the country's growing gross domestic product (GDP).



Additionally, rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in the region being a developing and lucrative market for patch cable manufacture.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the major companies operating in the market include, CommScope, Black Box, Legrant North America LLC, General Cable, Corning Incorporated, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. BLACK BOX CORPORATION

2. COMMSCOPE

3. CORNING INCORPORATED

4. CP TECHNOLOGIES

5. GENERAL CABLE (PRYSMIAN GROUP)

6. LEGRAND NORTH AMERICA LLC (LEGRAND)

7. MAJOR CUSTOM CABLE

8. PANDUIT CORP

9. QUABBIN WIRE & CABLE CO INC

10. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

11. COMNEN

12. FIBERSTORE

13. OTSCABLE

14. CABLE MASTER

15. BELDEN



