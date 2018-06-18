NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Pathology Consumables



Pathology consumables are laboratory commodities used for the preparation of cell or tissue samples to identify abnormalities in the sample.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Pathology Consumables Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Pathology Consumables Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of pathology consumables such as reagents, probes, kits, buffer, dyes, and antibodies.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Pathology Consumables Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• Cardinal Health

• Danaher

• PerkinElmer

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market driver

• Increased use of pathology tests in forensic science

Market challenge

• Lack of access to biosamples and biobanking sustainability

Market trend

• Government initiatives supporting molecular research

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



