Global Pathology Consumables Market Research Report 2018

The Global Pathology Consumables Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Pathology Consumables Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of pathology consumables such as reagents, probes, kits, buffer, dyes, and antibodies.

One of the factors trending in this market is the increasing product promotion activities. Vendors are resorting to the use of digital media for enhancing the product awareness, project brand image, and product reach. Further, they are looking for alternative means to promote their products, in turn, boosting sales during the predicted period.

According to the report, one of the factors influencing this market positively is the growing elderly population, leading to increased expenditure on healthcare for health checkups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. Further, the elderly population in the economies such as Japan has encouraged consumers to use pathology consumables for disease detection in the recent years.

Further, the report states that one of the factor hindering this market is the shortage of trained pathologists. Owing to lack of technical knowledge and interest in upgrading their know-how of existing technologies, the full-scale adoption of pathology instruments in hindered.



Market Trends

Increasing product promotion activities

Increasing M&A activity in molecular diagnostics market

Government initiatives supporting molecular research

Availability of ready-to-use reagents

Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Cardinal Health

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific



