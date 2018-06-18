Global Pathology Consumables Market Research Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Pathology Consumables Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pathology Consumables Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Pathology Consumables Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of pathology consumables such as reagents, probes, kits, buffer, dyes, and antibodies.
One of the factors trending in this market is the increasing product promotion activities. Vendors are resorting to the use of digital media for enhancing the product awareness, project brand image, and product reach. Further, they are looking for alternative means to promote their products, in turn, boosting sales during the predicted period.
According to the report, one of the factors influencing this market positively is the growing elderly population, leading to increased expenditure on healthcare for health checkups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. Further, the elderly population in the economies such as Japan has encouraged consumers to use pathology consumables for disease detection in the recent years.
Further, the report states that one of the factor hindering this market is the shortage of trained pathologists. Owing to lack of technical knowledge and interest in upgrading their know-how of existing technologies, the full-scale adoption of pathology instruments in hindered.
Market Trends
- Increasing product promotion activities
- Increasing M&A activity in molecular diagnostics market
- Government initiatives supporting molecular research
- Availability of ready-to-use reagents
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- Cardinal Health
- Danaher
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Drug discovery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing product promotion activities
- Increasing M&A activity in molecular diagnostics market
- Government initiatives supporting molecular research
- Availability of ready-to-use reagents
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9r6c4k/global_pathology?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pathology-consumables-market-research-report-2018-300667615.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article