Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 34.9% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [240 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market will generate $385,767.5 million and exhibit a CAGR of 34.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics

The number of smartphone users have increased all over the globe in the recent times, which is one reason for increasing demand for personalized care apps. Besides, patient centric apps are convenient and have lower costs, which is increasing the demand for patient centric healthcare apps. These factors are predicted to propel the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market in the analysis period. Furthermore, technological advancements and rising trend towards fitness are factors projected to create huge growth opportunities in the global industry in the coming years. However, the lack of guidance and awareness to use personalized care apps among people is the restraining factor for the global market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Patient Centric Healthcare App Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the global patient centric healthcare app market during the pandemic as the novel coronavirus highlighted the importance of digital health. The increase in the growth rate of the market is majorly attributed to technological advancements in designing of healthcare apps to help in maintaining communication between health professionals and patients. In addition, the lockdown and social distancing measures has increased the demand for patient centric healthcare apps. Moreover, many government as well as non-government organizations are coming forward with various strategies to help societies to recover from the pandemic situation. For instance, the Indian government launched 'Aarogya Setu,' a mobile-based app to help people in COVID–19 contact tracing, syndromic mapping, and self-assessment.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The research report segments the global patient centric healthcare app market into technology, operating system, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the wearable patient centric app sub-segment is projected to witness fastest growth and reach up to $136,449.5 million by 2027, owing to growing interest of people towards health, well-being, and fitness.

by 2027, owing to growing interest of people towards health, well-being, and fitness. Based on operating system, the android sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global market and generate $180,893.00 million in the analysis period. This is mainly due to rise in number of android users coupled with increasing usage of telehealth and telemedicine apps across the globe.

in the analysis period. This is mainly due to rise in number of android users coupled with increasing usage of telehealth and telemedicine apps across the globe. Based on end user, the home-use sub-segment valued for $182,116.3 million and is projected to have rapid growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising prevalence of home-based remote patient monitoring apps and growing usage of mobile health apps in the recent times.

and is projected to have rapid growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising prevalence of home-based remote patient monitoring apps and growing usage of mobile health apps in the recent times. Based on region, the Asia Pacific patient centric healthcare app market is predicted to witness fastest growth and grow at a CAGR of 36.1% over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the region is attributed to growing adoption of telemedicine, significant increase in digitalization, and rapid adoption of latest technologies.

Top 10 Key Players of Patient Centric Healthcare App Industry

The prominent players of the global patient centric healthcare app industry include

Klick Inc. Pfizer Philips Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Google Inc. IBM iPatientCare Novartis AG Cisco Systems, Inc. Bayer AG.

These players are focusing on mergers, collaborations, product development, and launches to gain a competitive in the global market.

For instance, in June 2019, Innomar Strategies, the leading patient support provider for specialty pharmaceuticals in Canada, announced the launch of a mobile app namely, 'Chronically Simple' that helps individuals with chronic conditions to store as well as manage diagnostic images, health records, and test results online.

They are focusing on advanced product developments and merger & acquisition. These are some of the strategies conducted by the startups as well as established business organizations.

