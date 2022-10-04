Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Reach $30.89 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 23.7%

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Centric Healthcare App Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient centric healthcare app market size reached US$ 8.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% during 2021-2027.



A patient centric healthcare application (app) offers health-related services conveniently from a device, such as a smartphone and tablet. It is utilized by patients to monitor numerous aspects of their health, including weight, calorie count, blood glucose measurements, dehydration levels, and physical activity. It aids in managing chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension and facilitating electronic data interchange (EDI) with clinicians. At present, there is a significant rise in the utilization of telehealth/telemedicine on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the demand for patient centric healthcare app is rising across the globe.

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Trends:

Nowadays, mobile app developers are collaborating with healthcare experts to offer patient centric healthcare apps, which can work without an internet connection to support uninterrupted access. This, in confluence with the increasing reliance on smartphones and other devices for disease monitoring, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, patient centric healthcare apps help in addressing smoking cessation and keeping track of nutritional intake and vaccinations.

They also enable practitioners ensure that treatments recognize the needs and preferences of a patient. As a result, these apps are increasingly being used by individuals with cancer to log medications, track treatment progress, monitor side effects, and schedule follow-up appointments. Besides this, advances in information technology (IT) have introduced new design approaches that comprise healthcare delivery and patient education.

This, coupled with the increasing adoption of wearable devices, which help monitor heart rate, tremors, posture control, and sleep patterns, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Other factors, such as the increasing geriatric population and the rising health consciousness among individuals, are driving the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global patient centric healthcare app market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, operating system, application and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Phone-Based Apps

Web-Based Apps

Wearable Patient Centric Apps

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Breakup by Application:

Wellness Management

Disease and Treatment Management

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market



6 Market Breakup by Technology



7 Market Breakup by Operating System



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)

iPatientCare LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mobilesmith Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

