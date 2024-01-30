Global Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market Report 2024-2028 - China to Witness the Highest Growth in the Market During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type (Mice, Rat), Implantation Method (Subcutaneous, Orthotopic), Tumor Type (Respiratory, Hematological), Application (Drug Development, Biobanks), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The patient-derived xenografts/ PDX model market is projected to reach USD 687 million by 2028 from USD 366 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of the global patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market are the enhanced preclinical predictability, advancement of personalized medicine, and rise in the prevalence of cancer. However, ethical concerns surrounding the use of animal models are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market has been segmented based on type, implantation method, tumor type, application, end-user, and region.

By type, the mouse model segment accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market.

Based on type, the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market is categorized into mouse model and rat model. The mouse model segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment in the market in 2023, owing to ease of manipulation and procurement, and the minimum requirement for keeping them under observation compared to rats in the facilities has led to a higher growth rate for products in the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market.

By implantation method, subcutaneous implantation segment accounted for the largest share in the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market.

Based on implantation method, the market is segmented into subcutaneous implantation, orthotopic implantation, and other implantation methods (heterotopic implantation, intraocular implantation, and under the renal capsule). In 2023, the subcutaneous segment accounted for the largest share and the fastest-growing segment of the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market. Subcutaneous implantation involves implanting patient-derived tumor tissue under the skin of a host animal (often a mouse). This method is relatively simple and minimally invasive compared to other implantation methods, making it a practical choice for researchers.

North America: the largest share of the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market. The region possesses a highly developed and robust biopharmaceutical industry, with advanced research and clinical infrastructure. This environment facilitates efficient collaboration between academia, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies, enabling the effective utilization and adoption of PDX models.

Secondly, North America's regulatory framework supports the integration of innovative technologies, including PDX models, in preclinical and clinical research. The stringent regulatory standards ensure that PDX models are validated and applicable for drug development processes, thereby bolstering investor and industry confidence.

Moreover, the APAC region offers lucrative growth potential for the PDX models market. This region benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure, a burgeoning biopharmaceutical industry, and a large patient population, fostering an ideal setting for PDX model utilization.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
  • Continuous Support for Cancer Research from the Public & Private Sectors
  • Rising Pharma R&D

Restraints

  • High Cost of Personalized PDX Models
  • Stringent Guidelines for the Use of Animal Models in Cancer Research

Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Humanized PDX Models

Challenges

  • Limitations of PDX Models

The report provides insights on the following:

  • Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for personalized medicine, technological advancements in PDX technology, and rising investments for cancer research), restraints (FDA's announcement to discontinue animal models for clinical trials), opportunities (emergence of CRISPR in biomedical research), and challenges (development of alternative animal testing methods) influencing the growth of the patient-derived xenografts/PDX models market.
  • Product Development/ Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market.
  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets- the report analyses the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market across varied regions.
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market.
  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like JSR Corporation (Japan), The Jackson Laboratory (US), and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), among others, in the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the patient-derived xenografts/ PDX models market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • PDX Model Market, by Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
  • Market, by Tumor Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
  • Market, by Application, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
  • Market, by End-user, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
  • Market: Geographic Snapshot

Premium Insights

  • PDX Model Market Overview - Increasing Support for Cancer Research from Public and Private Sectors and Growing Demand for Precision Medicine are Key Growth Drivers
  • North America: Market, Market Share (2020) - Mice Models Commanded the Largest Share of the North American Market in 2020
  • Market Share, by End-user (2020) - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Commanded the Largest Share of the Market in 2020
  • Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - China to Witness the Highest Growth in the Market During the Forecast Period

Companies Profiled

  • Abnova Corporation
  • Aragen Life Sciences W.E.F
  • Biocytogen
  • Bioduro
  • Champions Oncology
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Envigo
  • EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH
  • Explora Biolabs
  • Genesis Biotechnology Group
  • Hera Biolabs
  • JSR Corporation
  • Living Tumor Laboratory
  • Oncodesign
  • Pharmatest Services
  • Shanghai Lide Biotech
  • The Jackson Laboratory
  • Urosphere
  • WuXi AppTec
  • Xentech

